BOSTON -- Before he could take his seat in the Red Sox dugout after leaving the mound Monday night, Rich Hill had to get through his teammates first. Every one of them was waiting to give the 42-year-old a hug following his final start of the season.Hill finished his 2022 season by tossing six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three runs (only one earned) off three hits and a walk. The lefty struck out six Rays and did not factor into the decision, as Boston came back for a 4-3 win after Hill's departure.He finishes the season --...

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO