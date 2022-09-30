Read full article on original website
Red Sox to make unexpected last-minute roster move for final series of 2022
When the Boston Red Sox open their final series of the 2022 season on Monday at Fenway Park, they’ll have an unexpected option for their last few lineups. On Sunday, manager Alex Cora told Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe (subscription required) that “there’s a good chance” Eric Hosmer will be activated for the three-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays.
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers
The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Punches Postseason Ticket With Two-Home Run Game
Former Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber had a monster game to clinch a postseason spot for the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS LOSE ANOTHER KEY PLAYER TO INJURY
Boston Bruins head coach announced today that forward Taylor Hall is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. A devastating blow for a team counting on depth scoring in the absence of star players. Currently on the Bruins' injured list:. - Brad Marchand. - Charlie McAvoy. - Matt Grzelyck. - Taylor Hall.
SENATORS RELEASE FORMER 5TH OVERALL PICK FROM HIS PTO
The Ottawa Senators announced a flurry of roster moves following Saturday night's overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens. Several players were assigned to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League, but arguably the big move of the evening was releasing a former 5th overall pick from his PTO. Michael...
5 Red Sox prospects who should make fans more grateful to Dave Dombrowski
Dave Dombrowski deserves more credit for recent Red Sox farm system success. In his absence, things have come full circle for Dave Dombrowski in Boston. When the Red Sox abruptly parted ways with Dombrowski during a late-September Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway in 2019, he departed an organization on the brink of a disaster partially of his own creation. The payroll was enormous, the farm system had plummeted to the bottom of the rankings, and they were about to finish a disappointing, injury-marred season one year after winning more regular-season games than any squad in franchise history and the World Series.
Bruins Facing Tough Roster Decision With Studnicka
As the Boston Bruins have moved their way through training camp for the 2022-23 season, there have been some battles to keep an eye on ahead of the season opener against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12. The biggest and most broken down battle has come in the battle for the three spots on the fourth line for first-year coach Jim Montgomery.
Tomase: Red Sox should make these three changes for better 2023 roster
Chaim Bloom faces the most consequential offseason of his Red Sox tenure this winter, and we'll have plenty of time in the coming weeks to dissect exactly what he might do. But before the season officially comes to an end on Wednesday, it's worth taking a broad view of the task ahead, so here are three conceptual approaches Bloom should employ as the Red Sox rebuild in baseball's most murderous division.
Emotional Rich Hill hopes to be back with Red Sox
BOSTON -- Before he could take his seat in the Red Sox dugout after leaving the mound Monday night, Rich Hill had to get through his teammates first. Every one of them was waiting to give the 42-year-old a hug following his final start of the season.Hill finished his 2022 season by tossing six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three runs (only one earned) off three hits and a walk. The lefty struck out six Rays and did not factor into the decision, as Boston came back for a 4-3 win after Hill's departure.He finishes the season --...
Yankees move Matt Carpenter to 60-day IL, sign Chi Chi González
The Yankees have been very careful monitoring Matt Carpenter’s rehab since the resurgent former All-Star broke his foot on a foul ball. He had been one of the best stories of the season, as he went from a veteran in Triple-A with Texas just trying to hang on to among the top hitters in baseball. In Carpenter’s 47-game stretch with the Yankees from late-May to early-August, he hit .305/.412/.727 with 15 homers and a 217 wRC+ — Judgian numbers and then some.
Blake Griffin explains why he signed with Boston Celtics
BOSTON -- Blake Griffin had a great seat to see the kind of team that the Celtics became last year. He felt Boston's full wrath as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, whom the Celtics swept in the first round of the playoffs.Griffin, 33, officially became a member of the Celtics on Monday and participated in his first practice with his new team. The 12-year veteran was a late addition for a team coming off a trip to the NBA Finals, and a team that was in desperate need of some big man help after losing starting center Robert Williams...
Patriots once again bring back ex-Pro Bowl LB
The New England Patriots are adding a familiar face ahead of their Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions. Free agent linebacker Jamie Collins is expected to sign with the Patriots, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports. It is unclear if the 32-year-old will begin with the practice squad or immediately be added to the active roster.
Why Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Admired Grand Slam Vs. Rays For So Long
Xander Bogaerts didn’t go into his home run trot right away when he crushed a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Boston Red Sox shortstop took a second and then a few more for good measure to watch it sail 421 feet over the Green Monster before flipping his bat and getting his jog around the bases underway.
Top Red Sox Pitching Prospect Thad Ward Shines In Fall League Debut
Thad Ward has been out of action for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Tommy John surgery, but he showed off an impressive fastball in his Arizona Fall League debut Tuesday. The No. 15 prospect of the Boston Red Sox started and pitched 4 2/3 innings for the...
Dennis Eckersley Gets Emotional Speaking About Time With Red Sox
It’s uncertain who from the Red Sox’s large impending free agent class will be back in Boston next season. But longtime color analyst Dennis Eckersley, who calls Red Sox games on NESN alongside Dave O’Brien, definitely won’t be back. Eckersley announced in early August he would...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge Sets New American League Homer Record
With the New York Yankees already having clinched their ticket to October postseason baseball, the only thing left worth playing for amid their regular season schedule was the home run chase of power-hitting outfielder Aaron Judge. Judge officially reached the finish line on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers amid an...
Derrick White Praises Celtics Breakout Candidate As ‘One Of The Best Shooters’
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White went through his own pivotal second-year leap during the beginning of his career with the San Antonio Spurs. And from the way he spoke following practice Tuesday, White probably wouldn’t be surprised if one of his teammates on the Celtics followed a similar path this season.
Here’s First Look At Blake Griffin In Celtics Uniform (With Unique Number)
Blake Griffin practiced with the Boston Celtics for the first time Monday, the same day Boston officially announced it signed the veteran forward to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics also tweeted a photo of Griffin wearing his new uniform. Take a look:. Griffin is the...
Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Returns For Penultimate Game
The Red Sox look to win their final series of the season Tuesday night in their penultimate game against the Rays. Boston is coming off a close 4-3 win over Tampa Bay and will get some reinforcement back into the lineup. Xander Bogaerts, who missed Monday’s game with back tightness,...
Are the San Diego Padres a Legitimate World Series Threat?
With the San Diego Padres already having locked up one of the three Wild Card positions in the National League, is there value in their World Series odds?. After being the most active team at the MLB trade deadline and swinging for the fences, the Padres have yet to come to terms with their newfound expectations and have largely disappointed since the All-Star break. Still, is there enough talent on this team to make bettors look towards them in the futures market?
