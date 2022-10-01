Are you looking for a tasty burger in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in the Warehouse District, you can't go wrong with Johnny's. Many customers say they have some of the best burgers in Cleveland, and when you try one, you'll be inclined to agree with them. Their burgers include half a pound of fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of homemade chips. Additional toppings you can get are cheese (choose from provolone, American, cheddar, bleu, Swiss, and pepper jack), mushrooms, onions, bacon, and jalapenos.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO