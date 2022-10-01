ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Athletics Figure Died Over Weekend

The Ohio State Buckeyes athletics community is mourning the loss of a legendary figure on Monday. Phyllis Bailey, one of the biggest driving forces in the advancement of women's sports, died peacefully over the weekend, Ohio State announced. "By the time Bailey was named an Assistant Athletics Director in 1975...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lantern

Men’s Basketball: McNeil poised to make immediate impact with new-look Buckeyes

Ohio State Graduate guard and West Virginia transfer Sean McNeil (4), is poised for a breakout season in his first year with Ohio State. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Former West Virginia guard Sean McNeil exited Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann’s office on the final day of his recruiting visit April 24 without an agreement in place.
COLUMBUS, OH
woosterathletics.com

Pan The Medalist at Weiskopf Invitational

WOOSTER, Ohio – Sophomore Ada Pan's consistent play this fall was rewarded with medalist honors on Monday afternoon, as the Fighting Scots' anchor fired a 157 to capture top billing by five strokes at the Eva Shorb Weiskopf Invitational. The College of Wooster women's golf team was the runner-up in its home event, which took place at the par-72, 5,630-yard Wooster Country Club.
WOOSTER, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio State makes history; Two women crowned royalty at Homecoming

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Five Points Fashion Revue

MARYSVILLE – After the city Marysville put out an all-points bulletin asking residents for suggestions on what should – or could – be done to update the iconic Five Points intersection on the east side of the city, a consulting firm studied the situation (and the suggestions) and returned to the city number of options it can consider which will bring the intersection into the 21st century.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a tasty burger in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in the Warehouse District, you can't go wrong with Johnny's. Many customers say they have some of the best burgers in Cleveland, and when you try one, you'll be inclined to agree with them. Their burgers include half a pound of fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of homemade chips. Additional toppings you can get are cheese (choose from provolone, American, cheddar, bleu, Swiss, and pepper jack), mushrooms, onions, bacon, and jalapenos.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

NBC 'Meet the Press' moderator Chuck Todd talks Ryan v. Vance Senate race, Ohio politics with 3News' Russ Mitchell

CLEVELAND — Chuck Todd, host and moderator for NBC's "Meet the Press" and the political director of NBC News, is making a swing through Northeast Ohio. On Monday, Todd stopped by WKYC Studios for a one-on-one interview with 3News anchor and managing editor Russ Mitchell. With the midterm elections only about a month away, the political climate in Ohio and across the nation is warming up.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio

Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
COLUMBUS, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Lead weights and lie detectors: The scandal that rocked a Cleveland fishing tournament and became worldwide news

The walleye that swim in the cold, murky depths of Lake Erie are the waters' apex predator, a sleek torpedo of teeth that dine on shad, minnow and any other fish smaller than themselves. They do not, as far as marine science has determined, dine on lead pellets the size of golf balls or precisely-trimmed fillets of other walleye. So when Jason Fischer, director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament series, pulled handfuls of lead sinkers and fillets from the bellies of some prize-winning fish, he knew he had a hell of a problem in his hands.
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Lake Erie’s water temperature – Why should you care?

(WKBN) -As the temperature turns colder this fall, you can expect the Great Lakes to continue to cool down, too. The water temperature on the lake is closely watched by meteorologists as it is used as a guide to figure out if the lake will be able to produce lake effect clouds and precipitation.
CLEVELAND, OH

