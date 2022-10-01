Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
The Best Sandwiches in Ohio Can be Found at this Old-Fashioned DeliTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
Legendary Ohio State Athletics Figure Died Over Weekend
The Ohio State Buckeyes athletics community is mourning the loss of a legendary figure on Monday. Phyllis Bailey, one of the biggest driving forces in the advancement of women's sports, died peacefully over the weekend, Ohio State announced. "By the time Bailey was named an Assistant Athletics Director in 1975...
woosterathletics.com
Pan The Medalist at Weiskopf Invitational
WOOSTER, Ohio – Sophomore Ada Pan's consistent play this fall was rewarded with medalist honors on Monday afternoon, as the Fighting Scots' anchor fired a 157 to capture top billing by five strokes at the Eva Shorb Weiskopf Invitational. The College of Wooster women's golf team was the runner-up in its home event, which took place at the par-72, 5,630-yard Wooster Country Club.
Ohio State makes history; Two women crowned royalty at Homecoming
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Medina jumps into top 10 after St. Ignatius’ loss: Week 8 AP high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio’s top high school football games of Week 7 caused a significant switch in the Division I state football rankings. St. Edward kept it’s No. 3 spot in the AP poll, and its No. 2 ranking in cleveland.com’s latest Top 25, after scoring 34 unanswered points to beat St. Ignatius 48-6. The Wildcats dropped out of Division I’s top 10 teams after the loss.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch Will Brennan crush his first big league home run to extend Guardians’ lead vs. KC (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Will Brennan already had a good day going when he tripled to lead off the first inning and scored Cleveland’s first run against Kansas City on an Amed Rosario sacrifice fly. His day got even better when he stepped to the plate in the second and crushed his first career home run, a three-run blast to center off Royals righty Max Castillo that gave the Guardians a 4-0 lead.
Michigan State’s newest transfer portal pickup for Ohio State football fans to worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football braced for Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III a year ago when the Wake Forest transfer emerged as one of the nation’s best running backs. That threat ended shortly after Haskell Garrett dropped Walker for a loss on his first carry and...
Ohio investigating after 2 fishermen caught cheating in walleye tournament
Spectators were gathered for the weigh-in at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship in Gordon Park Friday afternoon, when tournament director Jason Fischer told himself, "There is just no way."
Canton’s football Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment lines up more financing
CANTON, Ohio - Two subsidiaries of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. have agreed to borrow up to $28.2 million to help construct two retail buildings on the resort’s Canton campus. The borrowings — which include a sale and leaseback of land — are another example of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guardians’ American League Wild Card series officially set
The Cleveland Guardians will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the best-of-three American League Wild Card series beginning later this week.
Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst eight days after blowout loss to Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football exposed exactly how far Wisconsin has fallen as a Big Ten power with a 52-21 victory on Sept. 24. Yet the final straw for the Badgers’ administration with coach Paul Chryst came in Saturday’s 34-10 home loss to Illinois and former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema. Chryst was fired Sunday, ending his tenure in the fifth game of his eighth season.
Avon Lake, North Ridgeville superintendents speak out about state report card results
AVON LAKE and NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- The superintendents of the Avon Lake and North Ridgeville Schools have responded to questions about how their districts did on the recent Ohio State Report Card. (Avon Schools did not reply to the questions in time for this story We will follow up with them.)
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a tasty burger in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in the Warehouse District, you can't go wrong with Johnny's. Many customers say they have some of the best burgers in Cleveland, and when you try one, you'll be inclined to agree with them. Their burgers include half a pound of fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of homemade chips. Additional toppings you can get are cheese (choose from provolone, American, cheddar, bleu, Swiss, and pepper jack), mushrooms, onions, bacon, and jalapenos.
mahoningmatters.com
A busy Ohio municipal course will soon see about $1M in facility upgrades
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Visitors to Brookledge Golf Club in this Cleveland suburb could see an upgraded and expanded clubhouse within the next year. Cuyahoga Falls officials recently took their first steps toward roughly $1 million in improvements to the 32-year-old clubhouse at the golf course, which was designed by Don Walker and originally opened in 1941. It underwent a substantial renovation in 1992 under the watchful eye of Arthur Hills, who also designed Inverness Club in Toledo and LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida.
spectrumnews1.com
Angler discusses controversy over alleged cheating at fishing tournament
CLEVELAND — Two fisherman are accused of cheating to win a competition that offers big prize money to the winners. The fallout began Sept. 30, during the weigh-in, when the director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship discovered metal weights in the fish presented by a two-man team.
27 First News
Lake Erie’s water temperature – Why should you care?
(WKBN) -As the temperature turns colder this fall, you can expect the Great Lakes to continue to cool down, too. The water temperature on the lake is closely watched by meteorologists as it is used as a guide to figure out if the lake will be able to produce lake effect clouds and precipitation.
whbc.com
Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
Lead weights and lie detectors: The scandal that rocked a Cleveland fishing tournament and became worldwide news
The walleye that swim in the cold, murky depths of Lake Erie are the waters' apex predator, a sleek torpedo of teeth that dine on shad, minnow and any other fish smaller than themselves. They do not, as far as marine science has determined, dine on lead pellets the size of golf balls or precisely-trimmed fillets of other walleye. So when Jason Fischer, director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament series, pulled handfuls of lead sinkers and fillets from the bellies of some prize-winning fish, he knew he had a hell of a problem in his hands.
614now.com
Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month
In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
Frost Advisory in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties Tuesday morning
A Frost Advisory will be in effect for multiple Northeast Ohio counties starting early Tuesday morning due to low temperatures in the mid-30s.
Comments / 0