Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Chef Jose Garces to Open Third Location of Amada in RadnorMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
Related
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly Provides Update On Sevyn Banks' Spinal Injury
LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks suffered a spinal cord bruise while defining the opening kickoff vs. Auburn last week, coach Brian Kelly said on Monday. Kelly added that there no structural issues with the injury which is good news and puts Banks in a similar recovery timeline as safety Major Burns.
PhillyBite
Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
NBC Sports
Union announce new 170,000 square foot waterfront complex
The red-hot, first-place Philadelphia Union announced plans Tuesday for a gigantic new $55 million waterfront complex that the team says is expected to open in 2023 and 2024. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be a "365-day-a-year", 170,000 square foot sports complex on the Chester waterfront, the team said in a release Tuesday, that will bring the organization's academies into one central location alongside their home stadium Subaru Park.
PhillyBite
Best Bike Shops in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several great bike shops throughout the state of Pennsylvania. For instance, Bicycle Shop in State College has been providing excellent service and quality parts for over the years. Its staff is highly trained and committed to providing honest and efficient service. Our staff picks for the "Best Bike Shops in PA are listed below."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Burgers Philadelphia
- Philadelphia is a foodie's paradise, and there are several excellent burger spots in the city. Here are some of our favorites: SouthHouse in South Philly, Lucky's Last Chance in South Philadelphia, Village Whiskey in Fishtown, and Rouge in Old City. There are several vegetarian and vegan options on the menu and a few classic burger options.
A new fishing trend hits the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, but fish aren’t the big catch
Sick of fish that won’t bite? It turns out there’s a much surer way to reel in a big catch: Magnet fishing. A Philadelphia fishing enthusiast is one of many who are embracing the trendy hobby.
With Bishop McDevitt High School Gone from Wyncote, Its Memorable Faculty Is Fading as Well
Thomas McNutt, a long-term teacher at and champion of the now-closed Bishop McDevitt High School, Wyncote, has passed at the age of 97. Kristen A. Graham covered the dousing of his stage light for The Philadelphia Inquirer. McNutt, originally from Phila., set out to be a priest. He earned a...
americanmilitarynews.com
Two Philly teens attack, carjack 82-year-old man
Two teen suspects attacked and carjacked an 82-year-old man in a Philadelphia mall parking lot last month, police said. The victim had just finished buying his wife a gift, which was also stolen in the attack. The Abington Township Police Department wrote in a press release that the elderly man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Not just a Philly problem. Every community in Pa. has someone in state prison, new data show
'The nation’s 40-year failed experiment with mass incarceration harms each and every one of us,' a policy analyst said. The post Not just a Philly problem. Every community in Pa. has someone in state prison, new data show appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
NBC Philadelphia
Multi-Car Crash Leads to Deadly Shootout on Broad Street
A man was shot and killed and another was injured after a multi-car crash turned into a shootout on Broad Street in North Philadelphia on Tuesday, police said. Three vehicles crashed shortly after 5 p.m. on North Broad Street near Venango Street in Nicetown-Tioga, according to Philadelphia police. Investigators said...
fox29.com
Man shot 10 times in Port Richmond, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured after he was shot 10 times in Port Richmond on Monday night. At around 7:52 p.m., police say they responded to the 2200 block of East Clearfield Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say...
Craving French Cuisine? Head to This Montco Eatery for Some of the Best French Fare in the Region
Diners craving French cuisine, do not have to go further than Conshohocken to get a taste of some of the best in the Philadelphia region, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Located in a 19th-century post office turned general store, Spring Mill Café offers a distinct, country French vibe....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot, killed outside business in Philly neighborhood
An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed at a Philadelphia event space Sunday morning. The shooting happened on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street in the Juniata Park neighborhood around 4:30 a.m., according to NBC10. Philadelphia police responded to the scene and found the...
In the midst of a tight race for US Senate, Oz visits Philly Black clergy members
PHILADELPHIA — With the latest polls showing a tightening race, Mehmet Oz returned to Philadelphia on Sunday night to meet with local Black clergy members to press his case to be elected to the U.S. Senate. The Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries was celebrating its 13th anniversary as a congregation...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
fox29.com
Video released in the murder of Philly artist and musician Chali Khan
PHILADELPHIA - A local husband, father, and artist lost his life to gun violence on Labor Day and now his family wants answers after police released surveillance video of the suspect on Monday night. 50-year-old Charles Gossett, known to many as Chali Khan, was well-known in the music and arts...
Group seen on video jumping from van, stealing car at gunpoint in Germantown
Surveillance video shows four armed men jump out of a white van that was parked at the pumps.
fox29.com
Police: Man dead, another injured after an auto accident resulted in a shootout in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured after a car accident turned into a deadly shootout during rush hour in North Philadelphia on Tuesday. At around 5:06 p.m., police say they responded to the 3600 block of Broad Street for reports of...
fox29.com
Police: Quadruple shooting erupts just feet from hospital in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Four men were struck by gunfire as shots rang out less than a block from a hospital in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday morning. Police say the quadruple shooting erupted out he 5000 block of Frankford Avenue, which is just feet away from Jefferson Frankford Hospital. Four men were...
billypenn.com
Patronage, politics, and parking tickets: Why the PPA is the way it is
When it first came into existence in 1950, the Philadelphia Parking Authority was an independent, state-chartered agency created by City Council, with a board of mayoral appointees. The money it made mostly went toward the city’s general fund. That largely remained the case for about 50 years, and most...
Comments / 0