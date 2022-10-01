ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

woosterathletics.com

Mann Named Athlete Of The Week After Leading Scots in NCAC Opener

Mann led The College of Wooster women's soccer team to a 4-2 win over Oberlin College. She assisted on the game's first two goals, and then gave Wooster space toward the end with a goal in the 81st minute. Wooster also had four team saves, and Mann's defensive awareness on...
WOOSTER, OH
Cleveland.com

New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views

LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio safari park will have a new campground

A 59-acre RV campground worth $7.2 million is underway at The Wilds and is expected to be ready to welcome adventure seekers late 2023 or early 2024. The future home of the soon-to-be-named RV campground, sits on the intersection of State Route 146 and Zion Ridge Road in Muskingum County. The campground will have 46 spots for […]
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
AKRON, OH
wosu.org

Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock

They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County

Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart. Officals say Stewart is/has:, 5’6 150 lbs brown hair brown eyes Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

No slowing down for fiberglass manufacturer molded into industry leader

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Tony Gerich, 83, remains meticulous when it comes to his trademark Fiber Core Trailer designs. Since the 70s, his business has been a global leader in producing food and beverage concession trailers comprised of all fiberglass. Gerich, who immigrated from Germany as a child, started off...
MANSFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

Park Close to Pickaway County Line has a Mysterious Creation

FAIRFIELD – A park just outside of Pickaway county in Stoutsville Ohio has some mystery on how it was built, and maybe a great park to explore this fall. The location 11615 16th Road SW is owned by the Fairfield county park district which has owned the park since 1944. The park has two unique features a WPA pedestrian bridge and a cross mound.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Governor Announces Funding for ODVN

Transitions in Muskingum County will share part of $6.7m going to support the work of of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network. Governor Mike DeWine announced the funding on Monday. ODVN will use $5.1m of the grant funding to implement a mobile advocacy and health care project in partnership with the...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 12, reported missing in Hocking County

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 12-year-old endangered runaway last seen Tuesday in Rockbridge. Akerah Sanders was last seen walking on Chieftain Drive Tuesday evening. Akerah was last seen wearing a blue and yellow shirt, jeans, and no shoes. The sheriff’s office said Akerah may be injured. Anyone […]
ROCKBRIDGE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
OHIO STATE

