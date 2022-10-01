Read full article on original website
Related
woosterathletics.com
Wooster's Strong Fall Continues, as Scots Runner-Up at Region V Preview
NASHPORT, Ohio – The College of Wooster men's golf team overtook Otterbein University and was the mid-round leader before the Cardinals rallied back to top the Fighting Scots at the NCAA Div. III Region V Preview, which took place the last two days at the par-72, 6,766-yard Virtues Golf Club. Wooster's 637 was the runner-up score in the 15-team field, which included a pair of 2022 NCAA Div. III Championships qualifiers that both came in behind the Scots.
woosterathletics.com
Mann Named Athlete Of The Week After Leading Scots in NCAC Opener
Mann led The College of Wooster women's soccer team to a 4-2 win over Oberlin College. She assisted on the game's first two goals, and then gave Wooster space toward the end with a goal in the 81st minute. Wooster also had four team saves, and Mann's defensive awareness on...
Comments / 0