NASHPORT, Ohio – The College of Wooster men's golf team overtook Otterbein University and was the mid-round leader before the Cardinals rallied back to top the Fighting Scots at the NCAA Div. III Region V Preview, which took place the last two days at the par-72, 6,766-yard Virtues Golf Club. Wooster's 637 was the runner-up score in the 15-team field, which included a pair of 2022 NCAA Div. III Championships qualifiers that both came in behind the Scots.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO