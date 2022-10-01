ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsville, WI

Mosinee Volleyball Handles Wausau West

Mosinee Volleyball defeated Wausau West 25-14, 25-13, 25-18 in nonconference action.
MOSINEE, WI
Loyal Edges Colby Volleyball in 5 sets

Colby: 20-25, 25-13, 19-25, 25-14, 12-15. "It's a tough loss but it will be a great learning opportunity for us going forward. The stress of close games is hard to simulate in practice and is a great character builder," shared Colby Head Coach Wade Oehmichen. "We just came out on the wrong side of one tonight, but all the credit to Loyal, they played very well."
LOYAL, WI
OnFocus All-Marawood Volleyball Crossover Team Announced

The Marawood Volleyball Crossover at Abbotsford on Saturday saw six teams compete, with North vs South.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
OnFocus Central Wisconsin Volleyball Computer Rankings, October 3: Marshfield, Columbus, Athens, Prentice, Phillips #1-5

OnFocus Central Wisconsin Volleyball Computer Rankings, October 3: Marshfield, Columbus, Athens, Prentice, Phillips #1-5
MARSHFIELD, WI
Abbotsford Goes 2-1 at Marawood Crossover Challenge

Abbotsford went 2-1 on the day.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
Athens Falls to Edgar, Newman, Defeats Assumption at Marawood Crossover Challenge

Athens went 1-2 on the day at the Crossover Challenge, held at Abbotsford. Athens fell to Edgar 12-25, 25-22, 10-15, lost to Newman 12-25, 20-25 and defeated Assumption 25-19, 25-8
ATHENS, WI
Wisconsin $1M winning Powerball ticket; sold in Mauston

MAUSTON, Wis. - A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston for the Saturday, Oct. 1 drawing. It is the second time in 2022 that a $1 million winning Powerball ticket has been sold in Wisconsin. A news release from Wisconsin Lottery says one...
MAUSTON, WI
Powerball ticket sold in Juneau Co. wins $1 million

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Powerball ticket sold at a Juneau Co. convenience store matched all five regular numbers Saturday night and won its lucky owner a cool million dollars, the Wisconsin Lottery confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The ticket was purchased at a Kwik Trip just off I-90/94, at the Gateway...
MAUSTON, WI
Kief Named President of Aspirus Health South & Southwest Divisions

WISCONSIN RAPIDS and PORTAGE, WI (OnFocus) – Brian Kief has been named President of Aspirus Health’s South and Southwest Divisions, according to Jesse Tischer, Senior Vice President and President, Regional Markets. The divisions overseen by Kief include Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids and Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, as well as the clinics and services affiliated with the two hospitals.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WISCONSIN STATE
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin

A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
Obituary for Dorothy Landwehr

Dorothy Anna Hilda (Grieser) Landwehr, 95, slipped quietly into eternal life on October 1, 2022. Services will be held Friday, October 7 at 11 am at Ebenezer UCC, Stratford. The family will receive visitors from 9 am until service time. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Patti Steevens will officiate, and Sauter/Rembs Funeral Home is overseeing arrangements. The honor of Pallbearer has been given to Dorothy’s grandsons.
STRATFORD, WI
Obituary for Sherri Grassel

Sherri L. Grassel, 62, Auburndale, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center. The family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home, where a memorial service will be at 6:00 pm. Rev. Lori Johnson Hintz will officiate. Burial will be in St. Kilian’s Cemetery at a later date. A reception and luncheon will follow at Rembs Celebration Center.
AUBURNDALE, WI
Cardinal Glass Industries of Tomah adds new facility

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A Monroe County business is expanding. Monday marked the grand opening of Cardinal Glass Industries expanded building. The Tomah business is not only bigger, the facility includes new technology. Cardinal makes insulated glass for windows and this kind of work can lead to on-the-job injuries.
TOMAH, WI
Wausau Events announces 2023 schedule

Wausau Events is looking forward to “creating community through events” in 2023 with the release of their full event schedule for next year. Their season will include many traditional events for our area, while incorporating events that have not returned since the pandemic. The entire 2023 Schedule of...
WAUSAU, WI

