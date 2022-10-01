Homes in huge swaths of the Richmond area are no longer affordable for the average Richmonder to buy. Driving the news: Overall home sale prices have surged in recent years, but the increases have been the highest and most dramatic in the once most affordable parts of Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico, a three-year study of Richmond's real estate market released last week found. Institutional investors have driven much of the increase in Richmond's formerly affordable neighborhoods, snapping up as much as a quarter of every home sale over the past three years.Meanwhile, mortgage applications have been denied at a higher...

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO