Highland Springs unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
jerryratcliffe.com
Elliott fed up with dumb penalties, threatens to bench culprits as UVA is most penalized team in ACC
Tony Elliott is fed up with his team’s lack of discipline, and is considering benching some of his players to get his message across. In Saturday night’s loss to Duke, key penalties — some of them needless personal fouls — cost the Cavaliers dramatically. The most egregious of those came on the Blue Devils’ first scoring drive.
majorleaguefishing.com
Virginia’s Greenberg Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on the Potomac River
MARBURY, Md. – Boater Joshua Greenberg of Montpelier, Virginia, caught 10 bass weighing 29 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Potomac River in Marbury, Maryland. The tournament, hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Shenandoah Division. Greenberg earned $5,137 for his victory.
Brewery owner aims to revive long-shuttered Virginia golf club
County records show that in July Hani Atallah bought the 143-acre golf property for $3.5 million and he’s now seeking a special exemption permit to bring the club back to life.
Lanes clear after crash on I-95 South in Richmond
According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 75.9, between the Belvedere Street exit and I-95/I-64 interchange. The southbound left and center lanes are closed, as well as the left shoulder.
'Hidden' Richmond home has a $4 million price tag
The house at 6311 Three Chopt Road in Richmond is one of the oldest in the area and on one of the biggest lots.
Huge sections of Richmond are unaffordable for buyers
Homes in huge swaths of the Richmond area are no longer affordable for the average Richmonder to buy. Driving the news: Overall home sale prices have surged in recent years, but the increases have been the highest and most dramatic in the once most affordable parts of Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico, a three-year study of Richmond's real estate market released last week found. Institutional investors have driven much of the increase in Richmond's formerly affordable neighborhoods, snapping up as much as a quarter of every home sale over the past three years.Meanwhile, mortgage applications have been denied at a higher...
Kristen's surprise brings smiles to families at the State Fair of Virginia
The State Fair of Virginia wrapped up its run at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell on Sunday, October 2.
Overnight detours for eastbound VA-195 ramp to I-95 bridge
Drivers making a switch from the eastbound Downtown Expressway to the interstate will face a construction detour.
3 new stores coming to the vacant Willow Place Shopping Center in Richmond, Virginia
Willow Place Shopping Center at 5420 West Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia has been vacant for a long time. That is about to change. The property is set for a major makeover after three new stores recently filed for permits with Henrico County. The new stores will open at Willow Place in 2023.
Plan seeks to replace old Oak Grove Elementary School, empty for 10 years, with $45M housing development
The old Oak Grove Elementary School has been empty for nearly a decade but could soon be turned into an affordable multifamily housing development in Richmond's Southside.
Duo arrested, accused of armed robbery in Williamsburg
A man and a woman were arrested over the weekend over their alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Williamsburg in September.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers
Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers. Specialty peppers are a hot business for Bailey Farms in Oxford, North Carolina. Bailey Farms grows 17 varieties of hot peppers at Oxford, as well as in Georgia and Florida on 1,200 of its own and contracted acreage. Business has grown...
WRAL
Two days of fun at the 20th annual Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance County Economic Development. For the 20th year, Henderson, NC, will be the proud home of the Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show. This event will be held on October 14th and 15th, 2022, in downtown Henderson and will feature various activities for the whole family. The car show will include a variety of antique and classic cars from all over the country, and there will also be a truck show featuring vehicles manufactured by the former Henderson-based Corbitt Company.
styleweekly.com
Keeping it Fresh
When RVA Fashion Week kicked off in 2008, it’s unlikely that its all-volunteer creative team, or even the enthusiastic participants, could have envisioned the semi-annual event’s growth and evolution. The nearly week-long event offers an opportunity to highlight the vision and expand the potential of Richmond’s diverse fashion...
Crash shuts down all lanes on River Road in Chesterfield County
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash was located near the 8900 block of River Road, near Eanes Road. VDOT warned drivers to expect delays, as all east and west lanes were closed.
Man wanted in Robeson County murder arrested in Virginia Beach
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a murder in Robeson County has been arrested after authorities said he fled to Virginia after killing a 32-year-old man from Lumber Bridge. Virginia Beach police arrested Jordache W. Leach, 40, of Raeford in Hoke County, North Carolina, late Thursday night after a traffic stop, according […]
In less than a decade, more than 100 Black residents moved out of Starr Hill
Rebecca McGinness lived all of her 107 years in Charlottesville, first in the Fifeville neighborhood and then in Starr Hill. She had a keen eye to the changes that occurred throughout the city and in her neighborhood. When she sat down for an interview for the Oral History Project of...
Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
Hiring haze: Marijuana legalization’s impact on employment policies in Virginia
In the year-plus since marijuana was legalized in Virginia, law enforcement agencies have taken a variety of approaches to deal with the impact of the substance on employment policies.
