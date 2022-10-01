ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, VA

Elliott fed up with dumb penalties, threatens to bench culprits as UVA is most penalized team in ACC

Tony Elliott is fed up with his team’s lack of discipline, and is considering benching some of his players to get his message across. In Saturday night’s loss to Duke, key penalties — some of them needless personal fouls — cost the Cavaliers dramatically. The most egregious of those came on the Blue Devils’ first scoring drive.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia’s Greenberg Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on the Potomac River

MARBURY, Md. – Boater Joshua Greenberg of Montpelier, Virginia, caught 10 bass weighing 29 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Potomac River in Marbury, Maryland. The tournament, hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Shenandoah Division. Greenberg earned $5,137 for his victory.
MARBURY, MD
Axios Richmond

Huge sections of Richmond are unaffordable for buyers

Homes in huge swaths of the Richmond area are no longer affordable for the average Richmonder to buy. Driving the news: Overall home sale prices have surged in recent years, but the increases have been the highest and most dramatic in the once most affordable parts of Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico, a three-year study of Richmond's real estate market released last week found. Institutional investors have driven much of the increase in Richmond's formerly affordable neighborhoods, snapping up as much as a quarter of every home sale over the past three years.Meanwhile, mortgage applications have been denied at a higher...
RICHMOND, VA
Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers

Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers. Specialty peppers are a hot business for Bailey Farms in Oxford, North Carolina. Bailey Farms grows 17 varieties of hot peppers at Oxford, as well as in Georgia and Florida on 1,200 of its own and contracted acreage. Business has grown...
OXFORD, NC
Two days of fun at the 20th annual Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show

This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance County Economic Development. For the 20th year, Henderson, NC, will be the proud home of the Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show. This event will be held on October 14th and 15th, 2022, in downtown Henderson and will feature various activities for the whole family. The car show will include a variety of antique and classic cars from all over the country, and there will also be a truck show featuring vehicles manufactured by the former Henderson-based Corbitt Company.
HENDERSON, NC
Keeping it Fresh

When RVA Fashion Week kicked off in 2008, it’s unlikely that its all-volunteer creative team, or even the enthusiastic participants, could have envisioned the semi-annual event’s growth and evolution. The nearly week-long event offers an opportunity to highlight the vision and expand the potential of Richmond’s diverse fashion...
RICHMOND, VA
Man wanted in Robeson County murder arrested in Virginia Beach

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a murder in Robeson County has been arrested after authorities said he fled to Virginia after killing a 32-year-old man from Lumber Bridge. Virginia Beach police arrested Jordache W. Leach, 40, of Raeford in Hoke County, North Carolina, late Thursday night after a traffic stop, according […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

