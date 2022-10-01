BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City will be closing the Colorado River Nature Center next week, Monday, October 3, through Friday, October 7, for scheduled slurry maintenance. McCormick Construction will begin applying a fog seal to the road through the Colorado River Nature Center at 6 a.m. Monday morning. Bullhead City Street Maintenance crews will apply 2 lifts of slurry to the road through the rest of the week ending Friday.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO