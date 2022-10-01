Read full article on original website
Mohave Co. Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying body
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help identifying a body that was discovered outside of Bullhead City.
allaboutarizonanews.com
FBI Seeking Man Wanted for Questioning
The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in. locating Kyle Wayne Welsh who may have further information regarding the assault of a police officer, within the confines of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. On February 27, 2020, near Highway...
KTAR.com
Arizona man gets 18 months in prison for stealing $1.36M in social security benefits
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for stealing more than $1.36 million in social security benefits during a 20-year period, authorities said. John Logan Capps III of Fort Mohave, 71, will also be required to pay over $1.3 million in restitution after...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Boone will go to trial in officer-involved shooting￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A man who was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Lake Havasu City has rejected a plea agreement in favor of jury trial. Jason Boone, 48, faces multiple aggravated assault and other charges for an incident last spring at his residence in the 300 block of Mockingbird Drive.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Man completes suicide at KPD
KINGMAN – Authorities report that a local resident shot and killed himself in the Kingman Police Department (KPD) parking lot on Wednesday, September 28. Deputy Police Chief Joel Freed said an attorney arranged for the man to drive to the KPD on Andy Devine Avenue regarding “his alleged involvement in a criminal investigation.”
thestandardnewspaper.online
On the sidewalk when the parade goes by￼
KINGMAN – Beale Street was lined with hundreds of spectators for one of the biggest local parades of the year. The floats, candy, cheerleaders, marching bands, big trucks, loud noises, honking, cheering, some ‘boos’ here and there, smiling, waving, firetrucks, cop cars, horses, children running rampant and almost getting run over, cigarette smoke, soda cups, and stumbling over homeless people sleeping on the sidewalk.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Nature Center closed this week for slurry maintenance￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City will be closing the Colorado River Nature Center next week, Monday, October 3, through Friday, October 7, for scheduled slurry maintenance. McCormick Construction will begin applying a fog seal to the road through the Colorado River Nature Center at 6 a.m. Monday morning. Bullhead City Street Maintenance crews will apply 2 lifts of slurry to the road through the rest of the week ending Friday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman teen takes to the racetrack￼
KINGMAN – Dust. Dirt. Mud. Noise. Fun. Any dust clouds visible to Kingman proper were from the nearly 300 racers on motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), utility-terrain vehicles (UTVs), and three-wheelers that spent the weekend charging, racing, jumping and crashing through a nearly three-mile off-road course at Long Mountain Event Center between Kingman and Valle Vista.
