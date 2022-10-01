ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

#1 Wayne State College Finishes Off Home Weekend With Another Sweep, Holds Crookston To -.027 Attack Percentage

By Aaron Scheffler
waynedailynews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
waynedailynews.com

Blue Devils Crowned District Golf Champs, Two Individual Medalists

WAYNE – For the fifth time this season, the Wayne Country Club was utilized for a home girls golf outing. Tuesday marked the Class C-3 District hosted by the Wayne High girls golf team where the 14-team district found itself in a four-team battle from start to finish. The...
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

Late Rally Ends With Walk-Off Loss For Blue Devil Softball

MILFORD – Single elimination softball opened the week Monday afternoon for the Wayne High softball team. From Welch Field in Milford, #3 Wayne High competed against #2 David City Aquinas Catholic in the C-5 Subdistrict Tournament. Down to their final out, WHS forced extra innings and led late before...
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

Upcoming Chamber Events Being Scheduled In October, November

WAYNE – Executive Director with Wayne Area Economic Development, Luke Virgil joined the ‘View from Wayne America’ in late September. It was a busy month of September in the Chamber office as well as some more events being planned in the near future in the City of Wayne.
WAYNE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wayne State College#Augustana College#Nsic#College Sports#Attack Percentage#Wsc#Minnesota Crookston#Wildcats#Umc
waynedailynews.com

Rebate Check, Technology Updates In Courtroom Among Board Of Commissioners Agenda

WAYNE – Three more ARPA Grant Applications in Wayne County will be addressed this morning during the regularly scheduled Wayne County Board of Commissioners meeting. From the Wayne County Courthouse courtroom at 9 a.m. today, the board will first hear from Steve Muir with Elkhorn Valley Insurance. Muir will present a rebate check from United HealthCare for the 2021 Medical Loss Ratio.
WAYNE COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy