1 Wayne State College Finishes Off Home Weekend With Another Sweep, Holds Crookston To -.027 Attack Percentage

WAYNE – Three more ARPA Grant Applications in Wayne County will be addressed this morning during the regularly scheduled Wayne County Board of Commissioners meeting. From the Wayne County Courthouse courtroom at 9 a.m. today, the board will first hear from Steve Muir with Elkhorn Valley Insurance. Muir will present a rebate check from United HealthCare for the 2021 Medical Loss Ratio.

WAYNE COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO