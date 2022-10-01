1 Wayne State College Finishes Off Home Weekend With Another Sweep, Holds Crookston To -.027 Attack Percentage

Read full article on original website
Related
waynedailynews.com
#1 Wayne State College Wins Four Set Match At Augie, Beller With Career-High 18 Kills
SIOUX FALLS, SD – Tuesday evening marked the first of two meetings between #1 Wayne State College and Augustana University during a week-night NSIC volleyball outing. From the Elmen Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, WSC visited Augustana University. For just the fifth time this season, Wayne State College...
waynedailynews.com
Blue Devils Crowned District Golf Champs, Two Individual Medalists
WAYNE – For the fifth time this season, the Wayne Country Club was utilized for a home girls golf outing. Tuesday marked the Class C-3 District hosted by the Wayne High girls golf team where the 14-team district found itself in a four-team battle from start to finish. The...
waynedailynews.com
Late Rally Ends With Walk-Off Loss For Blue Devil Softball
MILFORD – Single elimination softball opened the week Monday afternoon for the Wayne High softball team. From Welch Field in Milford, #3 Wayne High competed against #2 David City Aquinas Catholic in the C-5 Subdistrict Tournament. Down to their final out, WHS forced extra innings and led late before...
waynedailynews.com
Upcoming Chamber Events Being Scheduled In October, November
WAYNE – Executive Director with Wayne Area Economic Development, Luke Virgil joined the ‘View from Wayne America’ in late September. It was a busy month of September in the Chamber office as well as some more events being planned in the near future in the City of Wayne.
IN THIS ARTICLE
waynedailynews.com
Public Hearing Pertaining To Opening Grass Alley For Traffic, Sidewalk Installation Discussion On Chicago Street To Highlight Council Meeting
WAYNE – A couple annual request items will be brought forward by Wayne Area Economic Development along with a public hearing on the regularly scheduled Wayne City Council meeting. From the council chambers inside City Hall, this evening’s meeting will open at 5:30 p.m. with an action on the...
waynedailynews.com
Rebate Check, Technology Updates In Courtroom Among Board Of Commissioners Agenda
WAYNE – Three more ARPA Grant Applications in Wayne County will be addressed this morning during the regularly scheduled Wayne County Board of Commissioners meeting. From the Wayne County Courthouse courtroom at 9 a.m. today, the board will first hear from Steve Muir with Elkhorn Valley Insurance. Muir will present a rebate check from United HealthCare for the 2021 Medical Loss Ratio.
Comments / 0