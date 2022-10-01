Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tiger Dave Rozema has message for Grand Rapids youths
Dave Rozema made his fair share of big pitches during his decade-long Major League Baseball career. Rozema is preparing to make another one this week, but this pitch isn’t going to anyone standing in a batter’s box. He is planning to pitch a message to youths back in Grand Rapids, his hometown.
townbroadcast.com
Former Wildcat basketball star Chris Gruver dies at 49
Word has been received of the death Friday of 1991 Wayland High School graduate Christine Gruver. She was 49. Well known in her high school days as an excellent basketball player, Gruver was stricken with a sudden serious heart issue and collapsed at a Gus Macker hoops tournament in the summer after her graduation. She survived and continued to battle courageously from her wheelchair ever since.
Old Panera On Westnedge In Portage Becoming McAlister’s Deli
There's a franchise deli that already has footprints in Michigan that is making its way to the Kalamazoo area, taking over the old Panera location on Westnedge St. McAlister's Deli is a chain of fast casual restaurants that was founded in 1989 in Oxford, Mississippi, by a retired dentist, Dr. Don Newcomb and already has locations throughout Michigan in Adrian, Flint, Lansing, Owasso & Wyoming, and soon their new location in Portage will be open. A passer-by noticed signage going up on the building, and people seemed to be excited about the new addition:
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Temperatures to Drop 20 Degrees – Here’s Where
I’m absolutely loving this warm weather in Michigan this week. Much of the lower peninsula is seeing temperatures in the 70s for the beginning of this week, which is fairly rare for this time of year. I’ve noticed many folks across the state taking advantage of the warm spell by going outside when they’re out of work and enjoying the last warm days of 2022.
Pulaski Days celebrates 50 years of Polish heritage in West Michigan
The annual Polish cultural celebration “Pulaski Days” is back in West Michigan after getting canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan
Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
awesomemitten.com
ULTIMATE Guide to the BEST Drive-In Theaters in Michigan [Updated 2022]
We are right in the middle of the outdoor season of cinematic fervor and a season where the nights are perfect for outdoor adventures here in the Mitten State. It is definitely a great time to grab your significant other, peruse your laptop, and decide where your next date night will be.
Semi-truck hits wires, causes power outage
About 1,100 Consumers Energy customers in northern Grand Rapids and Plainfield Township lost power Tuesday morning after a semi-truck hit some power lines, authorities say.
Fox17
'You have to keep going': Spring Lake mom persists despite fire, looting
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A fire in Spring Lake Friday left a single mom with nothing after working for years to build a life and a home on her own for her five children. Now, she's at her sister's house, not sure where to go. "I smelled that fire,"...
WZZM 13
Senior Michigan couple survives for multiple days lost in woods
"I told him, I think we're done. I think we're going to lay here and they're going to find bones someday," said Janice.
56 alleged gambling machines seized from Michigan stores
The busts happened on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park and at one Flint-area store front, officials said.
1 seriously injured in crash on Alden Nash at I-96
One person was seriously injured in a crash on Alden Nash Avenue south of Lowell Tuesday.
Tenants displaced after fire at Muskegon apartment building
MUSKEGON, Michigan — A fire evacuated residents of a Muskegon apartment building Sunday morning, authorities say. The incident happened at the Tiffany Woods Apartments, located at 3298 Roosevelt Road. There were no injuries in the fire, but crews on the scene said the tenants will be displaced while the...
Are The Best Nachos In West Michigan From A Gas Station? That’s What One Person Says
I don't trust a person who doesn't love nachos. Who doesn't love some fresh and warm fried tortillas covered in melty cheese and dipped into delicious Salsa, Queso, or my all-time favorite Guacamole?. Experience Grand Rapids asked Grand Rapid locals "What are your favorite places to get nachos" and nobody...
Top Dogs – These Are the Five Most Popular Dog Breeds in Michigan
Michiganders love their furry four-legged companions. That's why nearly half of the state's residents own dogs. Everyone loves dogs, right? If not, we can't be friends. Earlier this year, Puppy Spot put out a list of the top five dog breeds in Michigan. These lists vary from year to year and sometimes look completely different depending on who does the study. Let's take a look at their results for 2022.
'It just sucks.' What's causing Michigan gas prices to go up?
Rising gas prices in Michigan are once again a concern for many metro Detroiters. As of Monday, the average price for gas jumped 16 cents to an average of $4.21 per gallon, and it may not stop there.
