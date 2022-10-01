ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudsonville, MI

townbroadcast.com

Former Wildcat basketball star Chris Gruver dies at 49

Word has been received of the death Friday of 1991 Wayland High School graduate Christine Gruver. She was 49. Well known in her high school days as an excellent basketball player, Gruver was stricken with a sudden serious heart issue and collapsed at a Gus Macker hoops tournament in the summer after her graduation. She survived and continued to battle courageously from her wheelchair ever since.
WAYLAND, MI
1077 WRKR

Old Panera On Westnedge In Portage Becoming McAlister’s Deli

There's a franchise deli that already has footprints in Michigan that is making its way to the Kalamazoo area, taking over the old Panera location on Westnedge St. McAlister's Deli is a chain of fast casual restaurants that was founded in 1989 in Oxford, Mississippi, by a retired dentist, Dr. Don Newcomb and already has locations throughout Michigan in Adrian, Flint, Lansing, Owasso & Wyoming, and soon their new location in Portage will be open. A passer-by noticed signage going up on the building, and people seemed to be excited about the new addition:
PORTAGE, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Temperatures to Drop 20 Degrees – Here’s Where

I’m absolutely loving this warm weather in Michigan this week. Much of the lower peninsula is seeing temperatures in the 70s for the beginning of this week, which is fairly rare for this time of year. I’ve noticed many folks across the state taking advantage of the warm spell by going outside when they’re out of work and enjoying the last warm days of 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming

Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan

Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1470 WFNT

Top Dogs – These Are the Five Most Popular Dog Breeds in Michigan

Michiganders love their furry four-legged companions. That's why nearly half of the state's residents own dogs. Everyone loves dogs, right? If not, we can't be friends. Earlier this year, Puppy Spot put out a list of the top five dog breeds in Michigan. These lists vary from year to year and sometimes look completely different depending on who does the study. Let's take a look at their results for 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE

