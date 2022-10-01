ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birch Run, MI

Heather Raulerson

Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This Fall

Autumn Decorations at Blake's Orchard & Cider MillHeather Raulerson. Autumn is my favorite time when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walkthrough giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. Here are some of the best Southeast Michigan Cider Mills you must visit this fall.
ROCHESTER, MI
whmi.com

Autumn Colors Peak In Michigan

The fall colors are expected to peak and Livingston County residents are encouraged to hit the road. Peak viewing conditions run from October 2nd to October 22nd. Executive Director of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan Denise Donohue says touring these roads is a great way to appreciate Michigan’s natural beauty.
MICHIGAN STATE
#American Football#The Tri Valley Conference#Drain
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to do in Frankenmuth, MI

Frankenmuth is an attractive city in eastern Michigan. It takes approximately one hour to drive from Frankenmuth to Lansing. There are numerous activities that visitors can engage in, especially in summer. The small-Bavarian town is a major tourist destination attracting visitors throughout the year. You can go to Frankenmuth for a romantic getaway. It’s exciting festive celebrations, charming downtown core, covered bridge, and beautiful parks are some places that attract visitors. If you want to visit this city, here are the twenty best things to do in Frankenmuth.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
FLINT, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash

A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
FOWLERVILLE, MI
The Saginaw News

Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative

LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Saginaw man heads to prison for shooting in summer of 2020

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is heading to prison for shooting a man two summers ago. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Monday, Oct. 3, sentenced 26-year-old Andy D. Moten Jr. to 43 months to 15 years in prison, plus a consecutive two-year stint. Jackson gave Moten credit for 709 days already served in jail, though that credit only applies to the two-year term.
SAGINAW, MI

