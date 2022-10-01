Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Is ‘miracle’ win the greatest football upset ever?
(CORRECTION: Midland was incorrectly named as the team that was upset by Bay City Central. It has been corrected to Mt. Pleasant.) Every once in a while, a shocking upset captures the attention of high school football team around the state. Anytime a highly-ranked team gets taken down, it’s cause for attention.
Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody shoots 65 to run away with Division 1 regional golf title
FLINT – Kate Brody is headed to the Division 1 state golf tournament for the fourth straight year. The Grand Blanc senior shot sizzling 6-under-par 65 Monday in the regional tournament at Mason’s El Dorado Golf Course to post a nine-shot victory over Alena Li of Okemos. She...
See the 19 Flint-area football teams holding down playoff spots entering Week 7
FLINT – With three weeks remaining in the high school football season, 19 Flint-area teams are holding down playoff spots. The top 32 teams in each division advance to the postseason. In 8-player football, the top 16 teams qualify. Here’s a look at which Flint-area teams would be playoff...
Vote for Flint-area football Player of Week 6
FLINT – We’ve got 10 candidates for your consideration as Flint-area football Player of Week 6. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Oct. 7.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin
Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
See which seven Flint-area football teams are ranked by The Associated Press this week
FLINT – Seven Flint-area teams made appearances in this week’s Association Press high school football rankings. The rankings are determined by voting from a panel of sports writers from around the state.
You vote, we go: Pick which Saginaw/Bay City area Week 7 football game we shoot
Friday night will be here before you know it, and that means another action-packed schedule of football games for Week 7 of the Michigan high school fotoball season. The Saginaw/Bay City area will have some big ones coming up, and MLive will have a photographer at one of them. What that game will be is up to you.
WILX-TV
EMU grad from Saginaw gets a place on John Legend’s ‘The Voice’ team
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 28-year-old, Eastern Michigan University (EMU) graduate and Saginaw native SOLsong hit the mark with a falsetto out of this world during a blind audition performing “Turning Tables” by Adele. Landing him a place on John Legend’s team on “The Voice.”. Legend was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports hoops analyst Jon Rothstein reveals Michigan State's ranking in 'Rothstein 45'
Michigan State has been a contender in the B1G for quite some time now. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein explained why he had the Spartans in his “Rothstein 45″. Rothstein started by highlighting how Michigan State’s 2022 team will be different from last season. Max Christie (Los Angeles Lakers) and Gabe Brown (Toronto Raptors) are now in the NBA.
56 alleged gambling machines seized from Michigan stores
The busts happened on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park and at one Flint-area store front, officials said.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
WNEM
Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Saginaw Township home with a ‘feel of comfort’ hits the market
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI - An all-brick home on .86 acres is on the market in the Saginaw area. The home is located at 4087 Autumn Ridge and is listed at $429,900. Realtor Connie Reppuhn of Century 21 Signature Realty said the home is ready to move in immediately. “The layout...
New Restaurant Opening In Flint Twp Bar Louie Location
Bar Louie Tavern and Grill in Flint Township closed its doors in January 2020. Since then, the former restaurant has been vacant and word on the street is a national chain restaurant will soon be moving in. A secret source has confirmed this - but no word as to what...
56 alleged gambling machines siezed during raids by state investigators
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - Raids by state investigators netted 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits from gas stations in Wayne county and a storefront in the Flint-area.State investigators raided gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store on September 28 and 29. The four raids were associated with several joint investigations led by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Investigations targeted alleged illegal gambling at gas stations located at 25845 Eight Mile Road, Redford Township, 8808 Pelham Road, Taylor, and...
nbc25news.com
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
thelivingstonpost.com
Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash
A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative
LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
Body found at Flint fire scene, investigation underway
FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating after firefighters discovered a body at the scene of a fire late Sunday. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were called to the area of East Lorado and Industrial avenues at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, following reports of a residential structure fire, Chief Ray Barton told MLive-The Flint Journal.
Comments / 0