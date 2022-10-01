ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankenmuth, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Bridgeport, MI
Sports
City
Birch Run, MI
City
Frankenmuth, MI
Frankenmuth, MI
Football
City
Bridgeport Charter Township, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin

Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Frankenmuth Blanks#The Frankenmuth Eagles#The Freeland Falcons
saturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports hoops analyst Jon Rothstein reveals Michigan State's ranking in 'Rothstein 45'

Michigan State has been a contender in the B1G for quite some time now. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein explained why he had the Spartans in his “Rothstein 45″. Rothstein started by highlighting how Michigan State’s 2022 team will be different from last season. Max Christie (Los Angeles Lakers) and Gabe Brown (Toronto Raptors) are now in the NBA.
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Club 93.7

New Restaurant Opening In Flint Twp Bar Louie Location

Bar Louie Tavern and Grill in Flint Township closed its doors in January 2020. Since then, the former restaurant has been vacant and word on the street is a national chain restaurant will soon be moving in. A secret source has confirmed this - but no word as to what...
CBS Detroit

56 alleged gambling machines siezed during raids by state investigators

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - Raids by state investigators netted 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits from gas stations in Wayne county and a storefront in the Flint-area.State investigators raided gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store on September 28 and 29. The four raids were associated with several joint investigations led by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Investigations targeted alleged illegal gambling at gas stations located at 25845 Eight Mile Road, Redford Township, 8808 Pelham Road, Taylor, and...
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
FLINT, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash

A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
FOWLERVILLE, MI
The Saginaw News

Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative

LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Body found at Flint fire scene, investigation underway

FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating after firefighters discovered a body at the scene of a fire late Sunday. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were called to the area of East Lorado and Industrial avenues at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, following reports of a residential structure fire, Chief Ray Barton told MLive-The Flint Journal.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy