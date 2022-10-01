Read full article on original website
The Niles High School football team will have a game with Otsego High School on October 04, 2022, 14:30:00.
hbsdealer.com
Big C Lumber expands
Big C Lumber of Granger, Ind., acquired Delton Pole Building Supply Co. of Delton, Mich. Delton Pole has been in business for three decades, specializing in post-frame buildings. In recent years, Delton Pole has expanded its assortment to include materials for new home construction and home remodeling. The acquisition, announced...
laportecounty.life
Four Winds Casinos Announces October Promotions
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of October featuring a chance to win one of three 2022 Honda SUVs including a Passport, Pilot and CR-V on Saturday, October 15! Guests also have a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash on Friday, October 21!
Body found in Lake Michigan near state border ID’d
The body found in Lake Michigan near the Michigan and Indiana state border has been identified as Jason A. Ryno, the Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department said in a release.
Police identify body found in Lake Michigan in Southwest Michigan
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN -- A body found in Lake Michigan near the Indiana border has been identified as a 48-year-old Jolliet, Illinois man, police said. The body was found around noon Monday, Sept. 26, in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Berrien County’s Village of Michiana. The person has...
WNDU
Historic Benton Harbor theatre to make grand second debut
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The marquee over Benton Harbor’s State Theatre has been vacant since they closed the doors for good in 2007, but the bright lights will soon return to Main Street. The Benton Harbor Downtown Development Authority, or DDA, acquired the historic theatre, and plans are...
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
wkzo.com
MDOT accepting applications for snow plow drivers in SW Michigan
LANSING, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is looking to hire snow plow drivers in several southwest Michigan counties. They say several limited-term positions are available in Calhoun, Berrien, Cass, Kalamazoo and Van Buren Counties. The winter maintenance positions may last from October to April but there...
abc57.com
Two people injured in crash on Daily Road, Pine Lake Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Daily Road and Pine Lake Street on Monday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 2:31 p.m., deputies were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash. The investigation found that a vehicle was traveling east on...
abc57.com
Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
abc57.com
Niles Police investigating attempted kidnapping
NILES, Mich. - Officers with the Niles Police Department are investigating an attempted kidnapping that was reported on Monday morning. At 11:50 a.m., officers were told the attempted kidnapping happened in the 1300 block of Hickory Street. ABC57 News spoke with the nine-year-old victim, who said that just before the...
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
KDPS: House fire spreads to neighboring house
"Heavy fire" sprouted in the back of one Kalamazoo house, officers said, and eventually spread to another house close by.
Family of woman killed in crash with speeding sheriff’s cruiser wants deputy held accountable
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – The family of a Fennville woman who was struck and killed by a speeding sheriff’s patrol car wants the now-former deputy held accountable. Ofelia Nunez, 74, was killed in the June 12 crash that seriously injured her husband, Jose Nunez. “We just want justice...
abc57.com
Man accused of stealing items from homeowner's garage
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly stole items from a homeowner's garage while the homeowner's house was being repaired, according to the probable cause affidavit. Shane McKenna was charged with one count of burglary. On September 24, officers with the St. Joseph County Sheriff's...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man, 39, killed after losing control of motorcycle
An Elkhart man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle. The collision happened just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, on Manhatten Avenue south of Michiana Drive. Terry Frost Jr., 39, of Elkhart, was elected from Honda motorcycle after the bike went down and slid off the roadway.
Former reality TV star sentenced after domestic assault conviction
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former reality television star was sentenced to probation after he was convicted of misdemeanor assault in Kalamazoo County. A jury previously convicted Scott Meisterheim, 55, of one misdemeanor count of aggravated domestic assault on Aug. 11 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. The jury acquitted him of one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
