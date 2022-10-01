ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Shores, MI

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Old Panera On Westnedge In Portage Becoming McAlister’s Deli

There's a franchise deli that already has footprints in Michigan that is making its way to the Kalamazoo area, taking over the old Panera location on Westnedge St. McAlister's Deli is a chain of fast casual restaurants that was founded in 1989 in Oxford, Mississippi, by a retired dentist, Dr. Don Newcomb and already has locations throughout Michigan in Adrian, Flint, Lansing, Owasso & Wyoming, and soon their new location in Portage will be open. A passer-by noticed signage going up on the building, and people seemed to be excited about the new addition:
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Crane placement will block traffic in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Traffic will be blocked during the placement of a crane in downtown Kalamazoo, according to the city’s public services department. North Burdick Street, between Kalamazoo Avenue and Eleanor Street, will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 4, for the crane placement, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
Kitchen fire causes damage to home in Holland

HOLLAND, Michigan — A fire caused damage to a home in Holland Sunday afternoon, authorities say. Fire crews were dispatched to a residence at 304 West 17th Street around 3:27 p.m. where they found an active fire in the kitchen and smoke throughout the home. The fire was brought...
Snack Manufacturer to Create 185 Jobs

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Gov....
