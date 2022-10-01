Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Old Panera On Westnedge In Portage Becoming McAlister’s Deli
There's a franchise deli that already has footprints in Michigan that is making its way to the Kalamazoo area, taking over the old Panera location on Westnedge St. McAlister's Deli is a chain of fast casual restaurants that was founded in 1989 in Oxford, Mississippi, by a retired dentist, Dr. Don Newcomb and already has locations throughout Michigan in Adrian, Flint, Lansing, Owasso & Wyoming, and soon their new location in Portage will be open. A passer-by noticed signage going up on the building, and people seemed to be excited about the new addition:
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
'You have to keep going': Spring Lake mom persists despite fire, looting
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A fire in Spring Lake Friday left a single mom with nothing after working for years to build a life and a home on her own for her five children. Now, she's at her sister's house, not sure where to go. "I smelled that fire,"...
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
Norton Shores man creates 'smart trees'
Ricky LaFever says he often thinks outside the box, but recently decided to put his idea inside of a tree.
Semi-truck hits wires, causes power outage
About 1,100 Consumers Energy customers in northern Grand Rapids and Plainfield Township lost power Tuesday morning after a semi-truck hit some power lines, authorities say.
Are The Best Nachos In West Michigan From A Gas Station? That’s What One Person Says
I don't trust a person who doesn't love nachos. Who doesn't love some fresh and warm fried tortillas covered in melty cheese and dipped into delicious Salsa, Queso, or my all-time favorite Guacamole?. Experience Grand Rapids asked Grand Rapid locals "What are your favorite places to get nachos" and nobody...
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
Tenants displaced after fire at Muskegon apartment building
MUSKEGON, Michigan — A fire evacuated residents of a Muskegon apartment building Sunday morning, authorities say. The incident happened at the Tiffany Woods Apartments, located at 3298 Roosevelt Road. There were no injuries in the fire, but crews on the scene said the tenants will be displaced while the...
West Michigan Residents Lose Their Minds Over Walgreens Pharmacy Closure
People are absolutely losing their minds and for a good reason. Many Grand Rapids residents have been forced to get their prescriptions filled by other locations for almost two weeks. Why you may ask?. The Walgreens pharmacy on Plainfield Avenue NE near 4 Mile Road NE has been closed since...
EB I-96 closure in Grand Rapids muddles traffic
Many drivers were surprised Monday morning when they discovered eastbound I-96 between US-131 and Leonard Street in Grand Rapids was closed.
Residents chime in on Adelaide Pointe development in Muskegon at public hearing
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The developers behind Adelaide Pointe spent most of a nearly two-hour public hearing showing residents how they plan to leave a positive impact on the environment with their new development. While most of the crowd was behind the project, some still had questions. The proposed development...
Crane placement will block traffic in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Traffic will be blocked during the placement of a crane in downtown Kalamazoo, according to the city’s public services department. North Burdick Street, between Kalamazoo Avenue and Eleanor Street, will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 4, for the crane placement, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
Kitchen fire causes damage to home in Holland
HOLLAND, Michigan — A fire caused damage to a home in Holland Sunday afternoon, authorities say. Fire crews were dispatched to a residence at 304 West 17th Street around 3:27 p.m. where they found an active fire in the kitchen and smoke throughout the home. The fire was brought...
Firefighters respond to gas leak in Hastings
Firefighters responded to a gas leak in Hastings on Sunday.
Snack Manufacturer to Create 185 Jobs
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Gov....
City of Kalamazoo takes rare action to padlock home connected to mobile nuisance parties
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo took legal action to lock out owners of a northside home, considered the primary stop for mobile nuisance parties that have caused problems for police and the general public over the years. The City of Kalamazoo attorney filed a complaint to declare...
