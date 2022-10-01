ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Former Wildcat basketball star Chris Gruver dies at 49

Word has been received of the death Friday of 1991 Wayland High School graduate Christine Gruver. She was 49. Well known in her high school days as an excellent basketball player, Gruver was stricken with a sudden serious heart issue and collapsed at a Gus Macker hoops tournament in the summer after her graduation. She survived and continued to battle courageously from her wheelchair ever since.
WAYLAND, MI
Family of late Grand Rapids Drive player reaches settlement years after death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A multi-year legal fight came to a close Monday, after a judge tentatively approved a settlement in the death of a Grand Rapids Drive player. The operators of the Delta Plex Arena in Grand Rapids, SSJ Group, LLC, reached a settlement with the family of late G League player, Zeke Upshaw, according to a court filing in Kalamazoo federal court.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Newcomers seek election to Muskegon County District that includes Norton Shores, Fruitport

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- Two newcomers are seeking election to the District 3 seat on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners. The district with new boundaries set by the Muskegon County Apportionment Commission is comprised of Fruitport Township, Sullivan Township, the Village of Fruitport and a southeast portion of the city of Norton Shores.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Neurosurgeon joins Aclarion as surgeon advisor

John Keller, MD, is joining Alcarion as a key opinion leader for the greater Michigan market, the medtech company said Oct. 3. Dr. Keller is chief of neurosurgery at Wyoming-based University of Michigan Health-West and works at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates. In his advisory role with Alcarion, he'll help bring clarity to diagnosing discogenic pain.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

