townbroadcast.com
Former Wildcat basketball star Chris Gruver dies at 49
Word has been received of the death Friday of 1991 Wayland High School graduate Christine Gruver. She was 49. Well known in her high school days as an excellent basketball player, Gruver was stricken with a sudden serious heart issue and collapsed at a Gus Macker hoops tournament in the summer after her graduation. She survived and continued to battle courageously from her wheelchair ever since.
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tiger Dave Rozema has message for Grand Rapids youths
Dave Rozema made his fair share of big pitches during his decade-long Major League Baseball career. Rozema is preparing to make another one this week, but this pitch isn’t going to anyone standing in a batter’s box. He is planning to pitch a message to youths back in Grand Rapids, his hometown.
WWMTCw
Family of late Grand Rapids Drive player reaches settlement years after death
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A multi-year legal fight came to a close Monday, after a judge tentatively approved a settlement in the death of a Grand Rapids Drive player. The operators of the Delta Plex Arena in Grand Rapids, SSJ Group, LLC, reached a settlement with the family of late G League player, Zeke Upshaw, according to a court filing in Kalamazoo federal court.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
Fox17
'You have to keep going': Spring Lake mom persists despite fire, looting
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A fire in Spring Lake Friday left a single mom with nothing after working for years to build a life and a home on her own for her five children. Now, she's at her sister's house, not sure where to go. "I smelled that fire,"...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Bishop McMurray named 2022 GIANT Among Giants
A pastor with a long history of community leadership is this year’s GIANT Among Giants.
Wing restaurant opens another Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Detroit Wing Company celebrated the grand opening of its newest Grand Rapids location. The carry-out restaurant is located at 2500 East Beltline, near Woodland Mall. The 13 On Your Side weekend morning crew went on a field trip to taste test their wings. Their...
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Newcomers seek election to Muskegon County District that includes Norton Shores, Fruitport
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- Two newcomers are seeking election to the District 3 seat on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners. The district with new boundaries set by the Muskegon County Apportionment Commission is comprised of Fruitport Township, Sullivan Township, the Village of Fruitport and a southeast portion of the city of Norton Shores.
Norton Shores man creates 'smart trees'
Ricky LaFever says he often thinks outside the box, but recently decided to put his idea inside of a tree.
Semi-truck hits wires, causes power outage
About 1,100 Consumers Energy customers in northern Grand Rapids and Plainfield Township lost power Tuesday morning after a semi-truck hit some power lines, authorities say.
beckersspine.com
Neurosurgeon joins Aclarion as surgeon advisor
John Keller, MD, is joining Alcarion as a key opinion leader for the greater Michigan market, the medtech company said Oct. 3. Dr. Keller is chief of neurosurgery at Wyoming-based University of Michigan Health-West and works at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates. In his advisory role with Alcarion, he'll help bring clarity to diagnosing discogenic pain.
Tenants displaced after fire at Muskegon apartment building
MUSKEGON, Michigan — A fire evacuated residents of a Muskegon apartment building Sunday morning, authorities say. The incident happened at the Tiffany Woods Apartments, located at 3298 Roosevelt Road. There were no injuries in the fire, but crews on the scene said the tenants will be displaced while the...
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
2 hurt in southern Grand Rapids shooting
Two people were hurt in an early Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Are The Best Nachos In West Michigan From A Gas Station? That’s What One Person Says
I don't trust a person who doesn't love nachos. Who doesn't love some fresh and warm fried tortillas covered in melty cheese and dipped into delicious Salsa, Queso, or my all-time favorite Guacamole?. Experience Grand Rapids asked Grand Rapid locals "What are your favorite places to get nachos" and nobody...
Grand Haven woman celebrates 81st birthday by skydiving as she's always wanted
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After years of it sitting on her bucket list, Diane Dabakey took to her local skydiving center shortly after turning 81. “They’re all here, every one of them,” Dabakey said with a smile, gesturing to her neighbors and family members who came to watch. “I’m just ready to get strapped up and go, go, go!”
1 seriously injured in crash on Alden Nash at I-96
One person was seriously injured in a crash on Alden Nash Avenue south of Lowell Tuesday.
