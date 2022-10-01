ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SB Nation

Player Ratings: Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa - Villa rue missed chances at fiery Elland Road

A relatively comfortable day for Emiliano Martínez in goal, who had very little to do in this game thanks to the hard work of the defence in front of him. Leeds’ closest attempt saw Rodrigo fire a strike just past the post. A chance late on saw Villa’s number one easily save a Patrick Bamford effort, before Ezri Konsa dealt with the second ball. The Argentine will be delighted with back to back clean sheets.
Five Things From An Impressive Shift Against Norwich City

Come the final whistle the Reading fans celebrated more for this hard-earned and thoroughly deserved point against the perennial Championship yo-yo specialists, Norwich City, than the rudimentary dismantling of Huddersfield Town a few days prior. A very firm indicator of the progress made by the club since the Bowen/Ince regime began.
Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Holding Our Own

I’m sure I wasn't the only one heading into this game with a slight looming sense of doom. I know we’ve had a terrific start to the season and were coming off the back of the most comfortable win in a long time, but we’ve still shown this season that we have the ability to collapse - particularly against the so called better teams.
Huddersfield Fans Verdict: Royals Stroll To Victory

I mentioned it in my match report on Saturday evening, but it’s a nice feeling winning a game comfortably, isn't it?. From the first whistle against Huddersfield we appeared to be in control. We looked like we could bat away anything the visitors threw at us with ease, and if we needed to shift up a couple of gears we could.
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s 2-1 Comeback Victory Over Southampton

Southampton away has been a notoriously slippery fixture for Everton over recent years, as the Toffees had lost 7 of their last 9 visits to St Mary’s Stadium coming into Saturday’s match. And so, when the Saints took the lead through Joe Aribo in the second half, many Evertonians including myself thought that was probably that. The away end I was in was immediately deflated. However, Everton had other plans, and the limbs which ensued were unforgettable.
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 310: Back To Fortress Berkshire

Reading FC remain third in the table ahead of a huge week of games after a 3-1 win over Huddersfield. Marc and Westy are back to discuss the match, answer your Mailbag questions, review the club Newsbites and look ahead to Norwich and QPR in Big Match Preview. Sponsored by...
UEFA Champions League: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur - Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur turn their sights to the Champions League today as they visit Deutsche Bank Park to take on Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt. Spurs are reeling a bit following their 3-1 defeat at the hands of rival Arsenal. While it’s not the end of the world, the concern among Spurs faithful is how toothless the attack looked at time. Antonio Conte has been more direct this week but is trying to reassure everyone that the squad is making the necessary adjustments to right the ship.
REPORT: Callum Wilson to extend his contract with Newcastle United

According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, Callum Wilson will extend his deal with Newcastle United for two more years. Wilson arrived in Tyneside in the summer of 2020 when he inked a four-year contract that will now see him remain in Newcastle until the summer of 2026 if he gets to see his new deal run out.
Six of the Best As Manchester City Hammer United

Manchester City maintained the city bragging as the blues crushed United at the Etihad Stadium. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden helped themselves to a treble as the blues made light work of the red neighbours to remain unbeaten and move to within one point of leaders Arsenal. City have been...
Trent: “I Try to Always Think Positively”

It was a pretty good night at Anfield. Liverpool FC didn’t concede first! We even got to see Ben Davies in the flesh for Rangers, proving once and for all he isn’t an advanced holographic program. After an international break where he was the subject of much discussion, Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring with a fantastic free-kick.
Liverpool 2, Rangers 0 - Match Recap: A Clean Sheet? In This Economy?

Reds: Alexander-Arnold 7’, Salah 53’ (pen) Well, after another disappointing result on the weekend (in a season of predominantly disappointing results), Klopp decided “Fuck it” and is throwing out what could charitably be called a 4-2-3-1, but more likely a 4-2-4. If we can’t keep opponents out, we might as well just go for all the goals. And with a front four of Nunez, Jota, Diaz, and Salah, there are plenty of goals to be scored. So yeah, Jurgen, I’m with you. Fuck it.
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle: Top 3 Players

Newcastle won their first match since their Second Round EFL Cup tie against Tranmere on August 24th. The Magpies dominated Fulham 4-1 on the road. The team now sits in 7th place with 11 points through Matchday 9—and eight games played. Here are your Top 3 Magpies from their...
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

The UEFA Champions League is back at the Etihad as Manchester City welcome FC Copenhagen to town. City are coming into the match off the back of a dream performance against United, and are looking to move closer to the knockout stages with a win. Our group of writers give their predictions for Matchday 3 in Group G.
