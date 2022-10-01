ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decorah, IA

Manchester Teen Injured in Collision Involving Intoxicated Driver

A Manchester teen suffered minor injuries after her car was hit head-on by an intoxicated driver early Sunday. It happened shortly after midnight on Highway 13 near the Linn-Delaware Road intersection. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound SUV had crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the teen’s...
MANCHESTER, IA

