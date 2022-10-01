Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Teen Injured in Collision Involving Intoxicated Driver
A Manchester teen suffered minor injuries after her car was hit head-on by an intoxicated driver early Sunday. It happened shortly after midnight on Highway 13 near the Linn-Delaware Road intersection. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound SUV had crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the teen’s...
kchanews.com
Already Shorthanded New Hampton Police Department Losing Another Officer
An already shorthanded New Hampton Police Department is losing another officer. NHPD has been operating down one officer since June, when Officer Seth Uetz resigned to join the Charles City Police Department. Another officer was out for six weeks on Family Medical Leave from late June until early August. On...
