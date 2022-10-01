Read full article on original website
144 N.Laura Wall Blvd.
Spacious 4 bedroom near downtown Winston! - See this two-story 4 bedroom, 1 bath house in east Winston. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Gas heat and central air. Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions...
204 Druid Street
2 BR in north High Point - 2 BR, 1 bath. End unit apartment in north High Point. Stove and refrigerator. Washer/dryer connections. LVT (Luxury Vinyl Tile) flooring. Electric heat, central air conditioning. No pets. Non Smoking. +++ We will schedule a showing once your application has been approved. To...
832 Scholastic Drive
UPPER LEVEL DEACON RIDGE! - Upper level with outside balcony! Vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, entertainment center. Laminated flooring in great room and hallway — really nice! Secured entrance. Tenant pays gas and electricity. Washer and dryer available for use but not maintained. One year lease. Unit Type. BR. BA.
1208 Jonestown Road
- RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE, LIVINGROOM, KITCHEN W/STOVE, W/D CONN, ELECTRIC CENTRAL HEAT AND AC, 1 CAR CARPORT. Coming soon. - No Section 8 A SCHEDULED AND COMPLETED VIEWING MUST TAKE PLACE BEFORE AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED. View Qualifications at... Posted in Apartments & Houses. $1150. BR...
2634 Tantelon Place
Heather Hills-Townhouse For Rent - 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse, all bedrooms are upstairs. Separate dining room/office downstairs. Some remodeling with lots of new flooring, new paint and new kitchen countertops. Great location to medical facilities, shopping and dining. HOA takes care of water/sewer. Assigned parking for 2 vehicles. Background/credit check (600 minimum score) No pets and No smoking.
868 Silverleaf Drive Lot 428
Wyngate Village-- 3bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story townhome - 3 bedroom with large open kitchen, granite countertop, gas fireplace, fenced in patio. Large master bedroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Available on 07/30/2022. Location. 868 Silverleaf Drive Lot 428, Winston-Salem, NC. Address approximated. Rent. $2100. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ashley Furniture plans over 100 layoffs as it closes NC plant in consolidation move
A consolidation move by Ashley Furniture means over 100 layoffs in Iredell County. Ashley Furniture Industries, based in Wisconsin, will permanently close its Statesville facility at 607 Meachum Road on Nov. 15. That will result in 111 layoffs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed last month with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
3216 Starlight Dr Apt F
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3216-F Starlight Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107: Second floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Brand new range & refrigerator. Carpet in living room & bedroom. Huge walk-in closet. Window A/C and electric baseboard heat. Laundry room on site. Water/lawn/trash included. Convenient to public transportation. NO PETS ALLOWED! Available now!
903 Hanahan Court 2A
Cozy 2 Bedroom Condo - Convenient to I-40 and Wendover! Call our office for a showing! 336-272-0767. Florence Elementary, Southwest Middle and Southwest High School. Please call our office at (336) 272-0767 to set an appointment to see the inside.. You can also check out our website to see a complete list of our listings at www.gsorentahome.com. Thanks,
835, 839, 841 REYNOLDA ROAD
841-2 Reynolda Rd-1BR/1BA-Hanes Park/West End APT!!! - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2nd Floor, Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Stack W/D, Stainless Steel S/R/DW/Micro, Refinished Hardwood Floors, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Shared Rear Rooftop Patio. $550.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke...
2770 Laguna Avenue
COMING SOON - MORE PHOTOS TO COME! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Right Off Stratford Road - COMING SOON - Renovations in progress, more photos to come! Showings not available yet. 3 bedroom 1 bath home right off Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. Convenient to I40, Silas Creek Parkway and Clemmons. Close proximity to popular restaurants including Village Tavern, Sixty Six Grill & Taphouse, Brixx Pizza, Umi and more! Lots of available shopping and Hanes Mall only minutes away. Eat-in kitchen will have new counter tops and also includes tile flooring and oak cabinets. Carpet throughout the rest of the home except the bathroom. New bathroom vanity. Open laundry area next to bedrooms. Side patio perfect for entertaining!
2133 Konnoak View Dr
2 Bed 1 Bath in Historic Washington Park, Near from I-40, Silas Creek Pkwy, and Peters Creek Pkwy - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the Historic Washington Park neighborhood of Winston-Salem. Original oak hardwood floors run through the large living room and bedrooms. Newer kitchen cabinets and counter-tops...
319 Raeford Avenue
2 bedrooms, 1 bath Duplex - Duplex with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connection, and screened back porch. No inside smoking, and No pets allowed. Rent $750, Security Deposit $750, Application Fee $40 for each adult. We check credit, background and eviction on each adult over 18, plus require rental and employment verification. Monthly income requirement is $2250. Disclosure: Goodson Realty & Associates works for the Landlord with listing, showing and managing the rental property.
Duke Energy says 10,000 outages restored in Winston-Salem after construction crew hit transmission line
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Duke Energy said power should be back on for Winston-Salem residents Tuesday afternoon. A company spokesperson said a construction crew hit a transmission line, knocking out power for nearly 10,000 homes and businesses in the area. Duke Energy said the problem has been fixed and all homes should have their power again.
wtob980.com
Carolina Classic Fair – WTOB Live!
The Good Guys will be broadcasting live from the Broadcast Pavilion powered by Pat’s Body Shop and Towing all week! Check the Fair Calendar and come enjoy a great day at the Fair!
ncatregister.com
Students Furious over Continuous Parking Issues
Students and staff at N.C. A&T are now over a month into the academic school year and with a record-breaking admittance of 13,322 students, finding a parking spot on campus has been one of the most difficult tasks to do daily. Though Parking and Transportation Services has been driving around...
The City of Greensboro is hosting a job fair
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, October 4. With openings in their Field Operations and Water Resource Departments, The City of Greensboro is looking to fill those positions. No need to fill out an application beforehand, they will be allowing...
WXII 12
Triad Stage opens Tuesday with historic play
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Triad Stage reopens Tuesday after the pandemic closed its doors more than two years ago. For the reopening, a new play will make its debut. It will tell the story of the 1960s sit-in movement and the role students at Bennett College played in it.
Flooded cars coming to a used car lot near you
GREENSBORO, N.C. — To say there are a lot of flooded cars left over from Ian would be an understatement. Unfortunately, what normally happens after a flooding situation, is that those flooded-out cars are sold on used car lots. “Too often, when an insurance company declares a flood-damaged car...
carolinianuncg.com
The State of Glenwood
A stone’s throw from Spartan Village, ominous yellow foreclosure signs have gone up across Glenwood. Four are on the first block of Lexington Avenue alone. If one were to turn back time ten or so years, Glenwood was a very different place. Here’s what happened. In February of...
