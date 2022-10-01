COMING SOON - MORE PHOTOS TO COME! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Right Off Stratford Road - COMING SOON - Renovations in progress, more photos to come! Showings not available yet. 3 bedroom 1 bath home right off Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. Convenient to I40, Silas Creek Parkway and Clemmons. Close proximity to popular restaurants including Village Tavern, Sixty Six Grill & Taphouse, Brixx Pizza, Umi and more! Lots of available shopping and Hanes Mall only minutes away. Eat-in kitchen will have new counter tops and also includes tile flooring and oak cabinets. Carpet throughout the rest of the home except the bathroom. New bathroom vanity. Open laundry area next to bedrooms. Side patio perfect for entertaining!

