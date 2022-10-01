Read full article on original website
News Argus
144 N.Laura Wall Blvd.
Spacious 4 bedroom near downtown Winston! - See this two-story 4 bedroom, 1 bath house in east Winston. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Gas heat and central air. Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions...
News Argus
832 Scholastic Drive
UPPER LEVEL DEACON RIDGE! - Upper level with outside balcony! Vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, entertainment center. Laminated flooring in great room and hallway — really nice! Secured entrance. Tenant pays gas and electricity. Washer and dryer available for use but not maintained. One year lease. Unit Type. BR. BA.
News Argus
2634 Tantelon Place
Heather Hills-Townhouse For Rent - 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse, all bedrooms are upstairs. Separate dining room/office downstairs. Some remodeling with lots of new flooring, new paint and new kitchen countertops. Great location to medical facilities, shopping and dining. HOA takes care of water/sewer. Assigned parking for 2 vehicles. Background/credit check (600 minimum score) No pets and No smoking.
News Argus
1208 Jonestown Road
- RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE, LIVINGROOM, KITCHEN W/STOVE, W/D CONN, ELECTRIC CENTRAL HEAT AND AC, 1 CAR CARPORT. Coming soon. - No Section 8 A SCHEDULED AND COMPLETED VIEWING MUST TAKE PLACE BEFORE AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED. View Qualifications at... Posted in Apartments & Houses. $1150. BR...
News Argus
204 Druid Street
2 BR in north High Point - 2 BR, 1 bath. End unit apartment in north High Point. Stove and refrigerator. Washer/dryer connections. LVT (Luxury Vinyl Tile) flooring. Electric heat, central air conditioning. No pets. Non Smoking. +++ We will schedule a showing once your application has been approved. To...
News Argus
1523 Sharon Rd
Amazing 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom home - For rent! 3-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom located just outside of Downtown Winston-Salem. This home features; a classic style kitchen, Spacious bedrooms, large living room, natural lighting, massive fenced in back yard, and one car garage. This home is placed perfectly between Salem College and Wake Forest Medical Center, an easy commute for all college students. You will also have access to amazing foods like Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro for some American cuisine or have a five-star experience at Bernardin’s Restaurant. You can have all this and more. Schedule your tour today!
News Argus
501 S. Hawthorne Rd.
Newly Renovated Apartment Homes in Ardmore - Great Location! Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath units with off street parking. Efficiency kitchens include new full size refrigerator. New range. Laundry facility onsite. Water is included. Electric heat and air conditioning. These pictures are of Unit 1; Unit 2 is identical across...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ashley Furniture plans over 100 layoffs as it closes NC plant in consolidation move
A consolidation move by Ashley Furniture means over 100 layoffs in Iredell County. Ashley Furniture Industries, based in Wisconsin, will permanently close its Statesville facility at 607 Meachum Road on Nov. 15. That will result in 111 layoffs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed last month with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
News Argus
163 Cedar Lake Trail
Cedar Lakes! - Beautifully landscaped community! Main level, 2 decks, fireplace, great room, outside storage. Laminate, vinyl and carpet floorings. Tenant pays all utilities. One year lease. Interior color changes in the works. Great location off Country Club Road, near Peace Haven and 421. Copy this link to your browser...
News Argus
2133 Konnoak View Dr
2 Bed 1 Bath in Historic Washington Park, Near from I-40, Silas Creek Pkwy, and Peters Creek Pkwy - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the Historic Washington Park neighborhood of Winston-Salem. Original oak hardwood floors run through the large living room and bedrooms. Newer kitchen cabinets and counter-tops...
News Argus
227 Tabor View Lane
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse located just off Polo Road - 4 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse located just off Polo Road and minutes from Wake Forest University. New luxury vinyl plank flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint and new light fixtures throughout. Kitchen has all major appliances and deck access. Finished basement includes living room, extra storage, laundry room, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and fenced patio.
News Argus
319 Raeford Avenue
2 bedrooms, 1 bath Duplex - Duplex with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connection, and screened back porch. No inside smoking, and No pets allowed. Rent $750, Security Deposit $750, Application Fee $40 for each adult. We check credit, background and eviction on each adult over 18, plus require rental and employment verification. Monthly income requirement is $2250. Disclosure: Goodson Realty & Associates works for the Landlord with listing, showing and managing the rental property.
WXII 12
How to get into the fair for free
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fairis hosting a food drive on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Watch more headlines in the video above. This is the 18th year the Winston-Salem-located fair is partnering with Crisis Control Ministry to feed people in need. It will be sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners.
News Argus
2620 Guyer Street Unit 1A
First Floor Condo Convenient to High Point University - Come check this newly renovated condo out before it is rented! This unit has new flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen is equipped with all new appliances, new kitchen cabinets and new countertops. The condo is convenient to restaurants, shopping, and HPU! Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.
News Argus
2770 Laguna Avenue
COMING SOON - MORE PHOTOS TO COME! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Right Off Stratford Road - COMING SOON - Renovations in progress, more photos to come! Showings not available yet. 3 bedroom 1 bath home right off Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. Convenient to I40, Silas Creek Parkway and Clemmons. Close proximity to popular restaurants including Village Tavern, Sixty Six Grill & Taphouse, Brixx Pizza, Umi and more! Lots of available shopping and Hanes Mall only minutes away. Eat-in kitchen will have new counter tops and also includes tile flooring and oak cabinets. Carpet throughout the rest of the home except the bathroom. New bathroom vanity. Open laundry area next to bedrooms. Side patio perfect for entertaining!
News Argus
1109 Century Park Avenue
Wonderful home with 3 bedrooms - ***ANY LISTING WITH LOWER RENT MARKETING THAN ZILLOW LISTING IS SCAM***. This Split Foyer Offers An Open Kitchen Concept As the Matching Built Ins Surround the Natural Wood Burning Fire Place. Shared is The Beautiful Kitchen and Breakfast Area. The Island is Highlighted with a Cooper Farmhouse Sink, Bar Stool Eating And The Wooden Countertops Compliment The Fresh White Cabinetry, Not To Mention The Pendant Lighting And The Accented Backsplash! Wood And Laminate Flooring Flows Throughout As Ceramic Tile Is Recent In The Redesigned Baths. Baths Have Been Updated With A Clean Pinterest Look! Designated Ample Size UL Bedrooms! The LL Den Is Large with An Accommodating Half Bath! The Basement Office And Playroom Could Double As Additional Bedrooms.
WXII 12
Triad Stage opens Tuesday with historic play
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Triad Stage reopens Tuesday after the pandemic closed its doors more than two years ago. For the reopening, a new play will make its debut. It will tell the story of the 1960s sit-in movement and the role students at Bennett College played in it.
Duke Energy says 10,000 outages restored in Winston-Salem after construction crew hit transmission line
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Duke Energy said power should be back on for Winston-Salem residents Tuesday afternoon. A company spokesperson said a construction crew hit a transmission line, knocking out power for nearly 10,000 homes and businesses in the area. Duke Energy said the problem has been fixed and all homes should have their power again.
Taste & Tell all! Carolina Classic Fair food
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Food at the fair. It's not just the regular folks talking about it. Local food and travel writers are tasting and telling all!. Nikki Miller-Ka goes by niksnacks on Instagram and gave a quick culinary tour of the fair. Here are a few of her favorites!
It’s National Taco Day! Where are the best places to get tacos in the Triad?
(WGHP) — Happy National Taco Day! Yelp released a list of its 100 best taco spots in the country in order to celebrate all things taco on a great Taco Tuesday! If you’ve got tortillas and meat on the mind, you probably don’t want to fly all the way out to California or Texas, where […]
