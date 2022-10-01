ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB

Kremer carrying key improvements into 2023 season

BALTIMORE -- Manager Brandon Hyde didn’t hesitate when asked to name the Orioles player who made the biggest improvements on the field in 2022. He quickly named right-hander Dean Kremer. Kremer was hit hard in 2021, when he allowed 45 earned runs in 53 2/3 innings. But he was...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

'No panic' in Braves after loss puts quest to clinch on hold

MIAMI -- Given they spent most of this season fighting an uphill battle, would it have really been fitting for the Braves to waltz into Miami and immediately claim the one victory needed to secure a fifth consecutive National League East title?. • Postseason ticket information. Highlighting the fact nothing...
MLB
MLB

Henry should 'be proud' of strong rookie year

MILWAUKEE -- There have been far too many games like Monday night for the D-backs this season. Games where they're on the verge of a satisfying victory only to watch a late lead slip away and another loss take its place. The D-backs carried a three-run lead into the bottom...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Steady Urshela keeps proving his value

CHICAGO -- On an offense featuring much flashier contributions from the likes of Byron Buxton to Carlos Correa -- alongside the excitement of youngsters like Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda -- it’s safe to say that Gio Urshela largely flies under the radar, without as much of the star power or name recognition of those around him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
MLB

Severino goes 7 no-hit IP, while Judge stays at 61

ARLINGTON -- For the better part of two weeks, every Aaron Judge at-bat has carried the weight of history, with the Yankees slugger hoping to etch his name into the record books. On Monday, it was Luis Severino’s turn to flirt with immortality, proclaiming his “1,000 percent” certainty that he would’ve completed a no-hitter if given the chance.
MLB
MLB

McKenzie finishes strong, ready for postseason

CLEVELAND -- Guardians starter Triston McKenzie tried to use Monday night as a trial run for the postseason. Progressive Field may not have been packed and McKenzie may have been facing a team with a losing record, but that doesn’t mean his preparation for the playoffs couldn’t begin. And even though it ended in a 5-2, extra-innings loss to the Royals, McKenzie was able to show one last time that he’s ready for the bright lights.
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB

Another HR, another milestone for Pujols: Slugger hits No. 703

PITTSBURGH -- Another night, another home run for Albert Pujols and another home run record for the likely Hall of Famer. Not only did Pujols hit home run No. 703 on Monday night at PNC Park, but it was the 263rd go-ahead home run of the slugger’s career. That go-ahead blast, which broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning, pushed Pujols ahead of Barry Bonds (262) for the most in Major League history dating back to 1961, per Elias Sports Bureau. Nine of his past 12 long balls have either tied the game or put the Cardinals into the lead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

McCullers punctuates comeback season with 6 dominant innings

HOUSTON -- The in-season comeback of starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who didn’t make his first start until Aug. 13, and the quality of his work in eight starts to end the regular season has been a surprisingly good development for the Astros this year. Surprising to many, but...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Austin Voth
Person
Jordan Lyles
MLB

Luzardo's 12-K gem puts bow on bounceback year

MIAMI -- Marlins left-hander Jesús Luzardo’s 2022 season began on a high with a career-high 12-strikeout performance. He bookended his campaign by matching that total across six innings in Monday night’s 4-0 victory over the Braves at loanDepot park. Luzardo, who in 2021 not only missed time...
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Wesneski earning fans with scintillating finish

CINCINNATI -- There were mixed feelings throughout the Cubs' clubhouse when the team traded away reliever Scott Effross at the Trade Deadline. Not only had Effross earned high-leverage innings, his easygoing personality had also made him a favorite among the players. But it was a deal that Chicago could not...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Crew misses postseason for 1st time since 2017

MILWAUKEE -- It was a spring of optimism. The lockout was over. The stands were full again. The Brewers, back with the best pitching staff they’d ever assembled, sought to build on 95 wins and an all-too-abrupt exit in the National League Division Series against the eventual World Series champion Braves.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Glasnow feels playoff-ready after dominant start

BOSTON -- After two starts back from Tommy John surgery, the Rays have seen what they need to see from Tyler Glasnow. He looks healthy. His stuff looks elite. He has built up his pitch count. Glasnow is ready to pitch in the postseason. And he’ll get that chance Saturday,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mariners#The Orioles#The Major Leagues
MLB

Pérez's second go with the Rangers? A career year

ARLINGTON -- When Martín Pérez signed a one-year deal with the Rangers during Spring Training, he had a good feeling about what was to come. “If they give me the chance to pitch every five days, something good is going to happen,” Pérez recalled. Something good...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Blue Jays begin postseason journey at home with clinch of top WC seed

BALTIMORE -- Soaked and shivering, the Blue Jays pulled off a key win Monday night at Camden Yards, putting themselves in position to clinch the top American League Wild Card seed and home-field advantage in the Wild Card Series. After handling their own business with a rain-shortened 5-1 win over...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Greene K's 8 to wrap dominant stretch run

CINCINNATI -- While Hunter Greene was on the injured list for 43 days, the Reds felt it was important for the starting pitcher to return and finish the year despite the club being out of playoff contention. They wanted Greene to experience completing his rookie season to build his innings load and have something positive to carry into the next one.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

Kjerstad shows off power stroke in AFL debut

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- After the Orioles selected Heston Kjerstad No. 2 overall in the 2020 Draft, it took two years before he could make his pro debut. Diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, he couldn't participate at Baltimore's alternate site or instructional league during the pandemic shutdown, and he missed the entire 2021 season as well.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB

Despite off night, Kirby 'ready to go' for postseason

SEATTLE -- As if the night wasn’t already stressful enough for George Kirby -- plagued by three walks, his first homer allowed in 14 starts and diminished spin and velocity on all his pitches -- it was compounded by the bevy of stress pitches that the rookie threw over four traffic-filled innings.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Red-hot Tigers gaining valuable experience

SEATTLE -- The Tigers are now on the clock. In two of the past five years, that meant Detroit had clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the ensuing MLB Draft. In this case, the Tigers are now on the clock, along with the Angels, for baseball’s longest stretch since a postseason appearance.
DETROIT, MI
MLB

Ureña's solid 2022 finale has Rockies wanting more

LOS ANGELES -- Rockies right-hander José Ureña loves pitching at Dodger Stadium -- a fact worth noting because his six innings of one-run ball Monday night lowered his ERA in the venue to 1.26. It’s just three appearances, but that’s beside the point. If the Rockies...
DENVER, CO
MLB

The Phils are headed to the playoffs, so what's next? Postseason FAQ

Finally, the Phillies are back in the postseason. They clinched an NL Wild Card on Monday night in Houston. They will play Game 1 of a best-of-three NL Wild Card Series on Friday, either in St. Louis or New York. You might have some questions about the Phillies’ first trip to the postseason since 2011.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy