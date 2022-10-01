Read full article on original website
15 Best Things to Do in Whitehall, MI
Lake Michigan’s vast shores are surrounded by a collection of small towns and vibrant cities, making this place an excellent travel destination. You are reading: Things to do in whitehall michigan | 15 Best Things to Do in Whitehall, MI. White Lake, in particular, sets itself apart from most...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Gas prices rise again Oct. 4, but vary dramatically
MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — Once again, gas prices have shot up in the area and across the state, and currently there is a wide variety of prices throughout Big Rapids. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, prices ranged from $4.09 to $4.50 in Mecosta and Osceola counties, with more stations moving towards the $4.40 range over the course of the day.
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
Tenants displaced after fire at Muskegon apartment building
MUSKEGON, Michigan — A fire evacuated residents of a Muskegon apartment building Sunday morning, authorities say. The incident happened at the Tiffany Woods Apartments, located at 3298 Roosevelt Road. There were no injuries in the fire, but crews on the scene said the tenants will be displaced while the...
'You have to keep going': Spring Lake mom persists despite fire, looting
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A fire in Spring Lake Friday left a single mom with nothing after working for years to build a life and a home on her own for her five children. Now, she's at her sister's house, not sure where to go. "I smelled that fire,"...
Semi-truck hits wires, causes power outage
About 1,100 Consumers Energy customers in northern Grand Rapids and Plainfield Township lost power Tuesday morning after a semi-truck hit some power lines, authorities say.
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Wing restaurant opens another Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Detroit Wing Company celebrated the grand opening of its newest Grand Rapids location. The carry-out restaurant is located at 2500 East Beltline, near Woodland Mall. The 13 On Your Side weekend morning crew went on a field trip to taste test their wings. Their...
Newcomers seek election to Muskegon County District that includes Norton Shores, Fruitport
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- Two newcomers are seeking election to the District 3 seat on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners. The district with new boundaries set by the Muskegon County Apportionment Commission is comprised of Fruitport Township, Sullivan Township, the Village of Fruitport and a southeast portion of the city of Norton Shores.
Big C Lumber expands
Big C Lumber of Granger, Ind., acquired Delton Pole Building Supply Co. of Delton, Mich. Delton Pole has been in business for three decades, specializing in post-frame buildings. In recent years, Delton Pole has expanded its assortment to include materials for new home construction and home remodeling. The acquisition, announced...
No injuries when airsoft gun fired into crowd at Woodland Mall
Someone used an airsoft gun to shoot at a crowd of people outside Woodland Mall over the weekend, police say.
Wings Over Muskegon 2023 - History Captured The Muskegon Channel Way
Yankee Air Museum announced Wings Over Muskegon Air Show is coming to the Muskegon County Airport in July 2023. The following video has everything you need to know about Wings Over Muskegon Air Show 2023 as well as the 1944 US Army Air Corp. Douglas C-47 Skytrain - "Hairless Joe" - while we take you for a ride to fly over Muskegon and Lake Michigan.
Firefighters respond to gas leak in Hastings
Firefighters responded to a gas leak in Hastings on Sunday.
Crane placement will block traffic in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Traffic will be blocked during the placement of a crane in downtown Kalamazoo, according to the city’s public services department. North Burdick Street, between Kalamazoo Avenue and Eleanor Street, will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 4, for the crane placement, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
2 hurt in southern Grand Rapids shooting
Two people were hurt in an early Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Don’t Miss A Rare Fall Food Truck Friday This Week At Rivertown Mall
I'm a fanatic when it comes to the GR8 Food Truck Fridays, so when they packed up and said goodbye for the season in September I was certain I wasn't going to be able to find all of my favorite food trucks in one place until next summer. Thankfully, just...
Crash shuts down part of Plainfield Avenue
A crash which knocked down a power line closed Plainfield Avenue and Northwood Street Northeast early Saturday morning.
Norton Shores man creates 'smart trees'
Ricky LaFever says he often thinks outside the box, but recently decided to put his idea inside of a tree.
