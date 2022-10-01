ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersville, MI

cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Whitehall, MI

Lake Michigan’s vast shores are surrounded by a collection of small towns and vibrant cities, making this place an excellent travel destination. You are reading: Things to do in whitehall michigan | 15 Best Things to Do in Whitehall, MI. White Lake, in particular, sets itself apart from most...
WHITEHALL, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Gas prices rise again Oct. 4, but vary dramatically

MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — Once again, gas prices have shot up in the area and across the state, and currently there is a wide variety of prices throughout Big Rapids. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, prices ranged from $4.09 to $4.50 in Mecosta and Osceola counties, with more stations moving towards the $4.40 range over the course of the day.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Newcomers seek election to Muskegon County District that includes Norton Shores, Fruitport

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- Two newcomers are seeking election to the District 3 seat on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners. The district with new boundaries set by the Muskegon County Apportionment Commission is comprised of Fruitport Township, Sullivan Township, the Village of Fruitport and a southeast portion of the city of Norton Shores.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
hbsdealer.com

Big C Lumber expands

Big C Lumber of Granger, Ind., acquired Delton Pole Building Supply Co. of Delton, Mich. Delton Pole has been in business for three decades, specializing in post-frame buildings. In recent years, Delton Pole has expanded its assortment to include materials for new home construction and home remodeling. The acquisition, announced...
DELTON, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Wings Over Muskegon 2023 - History Captured The Muskegon Channel Way

Yankee Air Museum announced Wings Over Muskegon Air Show is coming to the Muskegon County Airport in July 2023. The following video has everything you need to know about Wings Over Muskegon Air Show 2023 as well as the 1944 US Army Air Corp. Douglas C-47 Skytrain - "Hairless Joe" - while we take you for a ride to fly over Muskegon and Lake Michigan.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Crane placement will block traffic in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Traffic will be blocked during the placement of a crane in downtown Kalamazoo, according to the city’s public services department. North Burdick Street, between Kalamazoo Avenue and Eleanor Street, will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 4, for the crane placement, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI

