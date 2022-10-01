Read full article on original website
Related
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
KING-5
Idaho murder suspect had violent criminal record in Washington, mental health issues
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — We are learning new details about the two people shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Saturday. The Adams County Sheriffs Office officially identified 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen as the two who were killed in that shooting. Police...
KING-5
Two local nonprofits awarded $200,000 to continue work on affordable housing and food scarcity
Bank of America awarded two area nonprofits $200,000 each in unrestricted capital, in addition to leadership training for the executive director and an emerging leader, as part of its Neighborhood Builders program. “Neighborhood Builders is the nation’s largest investment in nonprofit leadership,” said Kerri Schroeder, president, Bank of America Seattle....
Comments / 0