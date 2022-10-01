Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
osubeavers.com
UCLA Drops Beavers on Sunday
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State's upset bid of the top-ranked UCLA Bruins fell short on Sunday afternoon as the Bruins took a 5-0 result. UCLA (11-0-0, 3-0-0 Pac-12) used four goals in the first 45 minutes to pull away from the Beavers (4-5-2, 0-3-0 Pac-12) at Paul Lorenz Field. A duo in net for the Beavers – Hailey Coll and Mya Sanchez – combined to make nine saves in net.
osubeavers.com
Beavers Battle Sun Devils In Five-Set Heartbreaker
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State volleyball fought hard for five-sets, but ultimately dropped a 3-2 (25-23, 18-25, 17-25, 25-22, 12-15) nailbiter to Arizona State on Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum. Matching her career high with 13 kills, Nursena Ballioglu led the offensive attack for the Beavers and was joined...
247Sports
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 6 USC football's road matchup with No. 11 Utah
USC football landed a primetime slot for its road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 15, slated with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox. The Trojans have played three consecutive late-night 7:30 p.m. PT games between Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently Arizona State. USC will kick off this weekend at 4:30 p.m. PT.
kslsports.com
Utah, BYU Move Up In Latest AP Poll Release
SALT LAKE CITY- Slow and steady wins the race and that is exactly what Utah and BYU are doing with their positioning in the AP Top 25 Poll. Both the Utes and Cougars moved up in the latest addition of the poll after strong performances in week five of the college football season.
A full Oregon Ducks student section for Stanford game brings salty, but tamer chants than at BYU game
The University of Oregon’s student section was put under the microscope after some fans yelled an offensive chant during the Ducks’ football game against BYU on Sept. 17. The university later released a statement and apology regarding the incident that became national news. While some UO students say the situation is not entirely out of the ordinary for a student section, the anti-Mormon chant passed a critical line when competitive jeers morphed into hate speech at Autzen Stadium that afternoon.
One of the best prospects in the country just committed to Utah gymnastics
Zoe Johnson, a top-10 recruit in 2024, per College Gym News, announced Monday that she will be attending the University of Utah.
osubeavers.com
Beavers Drop Match at San Diego State
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Oregon State men's soccer team fell to San Diego State 3-0 in Pac-12 action Sunday afternoon in San Diego, Calif. The Beavers controlled significant stretches of the match, creating numerous scoring chances and leading the shot-count 14-12. Oregon State also earned nine corner kicks, compared to just one for San Diego State.
osubeavers.com
Men’s Golf In Fifth After First Day In New York
EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. – The Oregon State men's golf team finds itself in fifth place after one day at the Hamptons Intercollegiate, which got underway Monday at the par-72, 6,676-yard Maidstone Golf Club. Oregon State, along with the rest of the field, had a rough first round, but the...
247Sports
BYU to wear new helmets, black jerseys against Notre Dame in Las Vegas
Before the season started, Notre Dame unveiled that they would be wearing all-white uniforms when they took on BYU in Las Vegas as part of their Shamrock Series. The Irish unveiled their new uniform combination in a The Hangover-style video featuring head coach Marcus Freeman, some Notre Dame players, and host of stars. The video screamed Las Vegas.
Everything Marcus Freeman said Monday ahead of Notre Dame vs. BYU
Notre Dame takes on BYU this weekend in Las Vegas. It’s a huge matchup for the Fighting Irish, as they look to keep their winning streak alive and move it to three games. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media. Here is everything he had to say.
kslsports.com
Cottonwood High School Wins Football Game In Bizarre Fashion
MURRAY, Utah – There are over 14,000 11-player high school football teams in the United States. Which means the ‘Friday Night Lights’ are turned on for over 7,000 games each week. You would think that every score, and every possible ending, would be on display at least...
The very definitive and totally serious list of the best tacos in Utah
Where can I get the best tacos in Utah? What restaurants have good tacos in Utah?
ksl.com
Former migrant worker leads fight to eliminate all forms of prejudice at BYU
PROVO — As a little boy, BYU's new vice president of belonging crisscrossed the United States with his family, three generations of migrant workers harvesting America's fertile fields together. When it was time for Carl Hernandez to start school, his family settled in California's unfathomably fertile Central Valley. He...
utahbusiness.com
Crisp & Green in Salt Lake City to open in October
Salt Lake City— CRISP & GREEN, the rapidly growing, fast casual destination that blends healthy and nutritious food, community engagement, and complimentary fitness classes, today announced the opening of its first Utah location. Salt Lake City’s first CRISP & GREEN will open in October in Towne Ridge Retail at 9710 S. State St., Sandy, Utah. CRISP & GREEN restaurants are open in Minnesota, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Texas. There are 195 stores built or in development across 20 states.
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
SFGate
Utah's Largest Home Hits the Market for $17.5M—and It Comes With a Bowling Alley and Lazy River
An enormous, amenity-filled Utah home that comes with a bowling alley and a lazy river has landed on the market for $17,500,000. That steep price actually represents a discount from the initial $21 million ask last year. “It was designed for entertaining,” says Kerry Oman of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty,...
Dozens of Utah veterans take trip of a lifetime on Honor Flight
A group of Utah military veterans boarded a charter plane bound for Washington D.C. on an honor flight on Tuesday morning.
gastronomicslc.com
Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting
After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
kslnewsradio.com
Deadly day for Utah roads, two killed in separate crashes on State Street
SALT LAKE CITY — Two different crashes on State Street left two people dead on Tuesday morning and put two others in the hospital. The crashes came only hours before a person died trying to fix a flat tire on I-15 in Ogden. Around 8:40 a.m. in Provo, a...
murrayjournal.com
Murray’s Haunted Woods is back with theme nights and a longer trail
For more than 40 years, Murray City’s Haunted Woods has provided thrills and chills to thousands of visitors. This year, the event will be held Oct. 24-26 at Murray City Park (296 E. Murray Park Ave.) on the south side of the outdoor swimming pool in pavilion No. 5.
