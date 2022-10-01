ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

osubeavers.com

UCLA Drops Beavers on Sunday

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State's upset bid of the top-ranked UCLA Bruins fell short on Sunday afternoon as the Bruins took a 5-0 result. UCLA (11-0-0, 3-0-0 Pac-12) used four goals in the first 45 minutes to pull away from the Beavers (4-5-2, 0-3-0 Pac-12) at Paul Lorenz Field. A duo in net for the Beavers – Hailey Coll and Mya Sanchez – combined to make nine saves in net.
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers Battle Sun Devils In Five-Set Heartbreaker

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State volleyball fought hard for five-sets, but ultimately dropped a 3-2 (25-23, 18-25, 17-25, 25-22, 12-15) nailbiter to Arizona State on Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum. Matching her career high with 13 kills, Nursena Ballioglu led the offensive attack for the Beavers and was joined...
CORVALLIS, OR
kslsports.com

Utah, BYU Move Up In Latest AP Poll Release

SALT LAKE CITY- Slow and steady wins the race and that is exactly what Utah and BYU are doing with their positioning in the AP Top 25 Poll. Both the Utes and Cougars moved up in the latest addition of the poll after strong performances in week five of the college football season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Oregonian

A full Oregon Ducks student section for Stanford game brings salty, but tamer chants than at BYU game

The University of Oregon’s student section was put under the microscope after some fans yelled an offensive chant during the Ducks’ football game against BYU on Sept. 17. The university later released a statement and apology regarding the incident that became national news. While some UO students say the situation is not entirely out of the ordinary for a student section, the anti-Mormon chant passed a critical line when competitive jeers morphed into hate speech at Autzen Stadium that afternoon.
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers Drop Match at San Diego State

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Oregon State men's soccer team fell to San Diego State 3-0 in Pac-12 action Sunday afternoon in San Diego, Calif. The Beavers controlled significant stretches of the match, creating numerous scoring chances and leading the shot-count 14-12. Oregon State also earned nine corner kicks, compared to just one for San Diego State.
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Men’s Golf In Fifth After First Day In New York

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. – The Oregon State men's golf team finds itself in fifth place after one day at the Hamptons Intercollegiate, which got underway Monday at the par-72, 6,676-yard Maidstone Golf Club. Oregon State, along with the rest of the field, had a rough first round, but the...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

BYU to wear new helmets, black jerseys against Notre Dame in Las Vegas

Before the season started, Notre Dame unveiled that they would be wearing all-white uniforms when they took on BYU in Las Vegas as part of their Shamrock Series. The Irish unveiled their new uniform combination in a The Hangover-style video featuring head coach Marcus Freeman, some Notre Dame players, and host of stars. The video screamed Las Vegas.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Cottonwood High School Wins Football Game In Bizarre Fashion

MURRAY, Utah – There are over 14,000 11-player high school football teams in the United States. Which means the ‘Friday Night Lights’ are turned on for over 7,000 games each week. You would think that every score, and every possible ending, would be on display at least...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Former migrant worker leads fight to eliminate all forms of prejudice at BYU

PROVO — As a little boy, BYU's new vice president of belonging crisscrossed the United States with his family, three generations of migrant workers harvesting America's fertile fields together. When it was time for Carl Hernandez to start school, his family settled in California's unfathomably fertile Central Valley. He...
PROVO, UT
utahbusiness.com

Crisp & Green in Salt Lake City to open in October

Salt Lake City— CRISP & GREEN, the rapidly growing, fast casual destination that blends healthy and nutritious food, community engagement, and complimentary fitness classes, today announced the opening of its first Utah location. Salt Lake City’s first CRISP & GREEN will open in October in Towne Ridge Retail at 9710 S. State St., Sandy, Utah. CRISP & GREEN restaurants are open in Minnesota, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Texas. There are 195 stores built or in development across 20 states.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting

After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
UTAH STATE

