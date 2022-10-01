STOCKTON - As investigators in Stockton continue searching for a serial killer, loved ones are demanding answers. "I've been kind of sad," said Greta Bogrow, Paul Yaw's mother. Paul was killed on Kermit Ave."That's why I'm doing these interviews -- because I want more publicity to catch this person," said Bogrow.The suspect claimed five lives across the city. Investigators determined that ballistic evidence and similarities, including when the victims were killed and how, connected the crimes."This is the fingerprint of a serial killer," said retired homicide detective John Cabrera.Cabrera's worked on high-profile serial killer cases, including the East Area Rapist....

STOCKTON, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO