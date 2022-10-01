Read full article on original website
uncwsports.com
Swimming & Diving Rolls Past Visiting Tribe
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Aidan Duffy and Sam O'Brien each won three events for the UNCW men and Brooke Knisely added two for the women as the Seahawks posted a pair of wins over Colonial Athletic Association rival William & Mary on Sunday at the Allen Natatorium. The Seahawks improved...
uncwsports.com
Burroughs, Henry Lead UNCW Past Hampton
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – UNCW's Kayla Burroughs scored her third goal in her last four games in the 82nd minute as the Seahawks edged Hampton, 2-1, in Colonial Athletic Association women's soccer action on Sunday afternoon at Wanner Stadium. The Seahawks improved to 6-5-1 overall with a 2-2 record in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tyreke Key, Tennessee transfer guard, explains biggest difference between mid-major and power-conference hoops
Tyreke Key decided to head back home following 4 strong playing years at Indiana State. The Celina, Tennessee native missed his 2021-22 season with an injury and decided to transfer back to play for the Vols at the end of last season. Key, who was described by Tennessee forward Olivier...
my40.tv
County clash game to be played in Waynesville after all
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County's big rivalry football game between Tuscola and Pisgah high schools will be played on Tuscola’s field at Weatherby Stadium in Waynesville. Pisgah had floated the idea of hosting the County Clash game at Bethel Middle School closer to its hometown of...
Former NASCAR driver headlines Carteret County Speedway Saturday races
SWANSBORO, N.C. — Former NASCAR star Jeremy Mayfield will be among the drivers in the starting grid for Saturday’s Grand National Super Series Championship at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway. Mayfield and the top drivers on the GNSS circuit will compete in a pair of Twin 50s to decide their season championship. Mayfield is currently […]
chattanoogacw.com
After player injury, Cherokee Co. schools forfeit all volleyball games against 1 school
CHEROKEEE COUNTY, N.C. — All girls' volleyball teams in the Cherokee County school district will forfeit upcoming regular season games against one competitor due to a recent player injury, according to Cherokee County School Board member Arnold Mathews. Mathews told us in an email on Tuesday that the board...
Just In: Vols Lose Starting Corner for the Season
Josh Heupel announced moments ago that Tennessee will be without Warren Burrell for the remainder of the season. Burrell suffered a shoulder injury on the second-to-last play of Overtime against Pittsburgh. However, Heupel did not specify what type of surgery the veteran defensive back had, just ...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW sophomore killed after alleged reckless driving leads to vehicle crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW student was killed in an accident early Saturday morning in a campus parking lot. According to the UNCW Police Department, Howard Lashon Coleman II and Jason Cade Hamblin were passengers in a Jeep Wrangler driven by Nicholas Henry Pohlman. The vehicle was allegedly driving recklessly in the grassy area within the parking lot owned by UNCW at 632 South College Road, UNCW Police say.
Peyton Manning Reveals Why He Really Returned For Senior Year
Peyton Manning shocked some people a little over two decades ago when he decided to return to Tennessee for his senior year. Manning spoke about his decision to return and said it was mainly due to him not wanting negative rushing yards for his career. "In College, sacks count against...
‘It is really scary’ UT students sleep on the street to get into downtown apartment complex
A large group of University of Tennessee students chose to camp outside an apartment complex in hopes of scoring a home for the 2023-2024 school year. Students told WATE the crowd started to form out The Standard at Knoxville Sunday evening.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
theonefeather.com
Valley River Casino announces $275 million expansion
MURPHY – Just one day after celebrating the seventh anniversary of the Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel, leaders broke ground on a $275 million expansion project that will evolve the property. This project will more than double the constructed space of the casino. The existing buildings...
my40.tv
Work set to begin on Graham County section of Corridor K; boost to local economy expected
GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — State and local leaders gathered in Graham County on Monday to symbolically break ground on a 12-mile stretch of Corridor K, connecting Robbinsville and Stecoah. They expect the highway to rev up access and the local economy. This final Corridor K expansion is the...
WECT
Vehicle incident on UNCW grounds leaves one student dead, driver facing charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Police Department has announced that one is facing charges following a fatal vehicle incident that occurred on school grounds over the weekend. Per the release, the incident occurred at around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 1 at 632 South College Road. Three people were inside...
Unannounced Greyhound stop change leaves woman in the cold
A Knoxville woman was left frustrated and in the cold after the Greyhound bus line switched their drop-off and pick-up site without warning.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s newest beer garden located in refurbished 1950s gas station
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new bar, beer garden and event space has arrived downtown Wilmington. The Eagle’s Dare is holding its official ribbon-cutting celebration from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday. All member of the community are welcome for the event at the bar, located at...
Knoxville restaurant owner retiring after 48 years behind the grill
A Knoxville restaurant owner, operator and cook will be retiring at the end of the month.
borderbelt.org
Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments
A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
Bear cub injured after being hit by vehicle in the Smokies
A bear was rescued after being hit by a vehicle on River Road Saturday, Oct. 2, according to Appalachian Bear Rescue.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Effects of Ian felt in New Hanover County Beaches
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Effects of Ian were being felt in New Hanover Beaches causing heavy winds, rains, and high surf. The impact of Ian felt in Carolina Beach, the surf could be seen pouring into Canal Drive. The water got so high, a police emergency truck...
