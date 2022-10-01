ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

uncwsports.com

Swimming & Diving Rolls Past Visiting Tribe

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Aidan Duffy and Sam O'Brien each won three events for the UNCW men and Brooke Knisely added two for the women as the Seahawks posted a pair of wins over Colonial Athletic Association rival William & Mary on Sunday at the Allen Natatorium. The Seahawks improved...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Burroughs, Henry Lead UNCW Past Hampton

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – UNCW's Kayla Burroughs scored her third goal in her last four games in the 82nd minute as the Seahawks edged Hampton, 2-1, in Colonial Athletic Association women's soccer action on Sunday afternoon at Wanner Stadium. The Seahawks improved to 6-5-1 overall with a 2-2 record in...
HAMPTON, VA
my40.tv

County clash game to be played in Waynesville after all

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County's big rivalry football game between Tuscola and Pisgah high schools will be played on Tuscola’s field at Weatherby Stadium in Waynesville. Pisgah had floated the idea of hosting the County Clash game at Bethel Middle School closer to its hometown of...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Former NASCAR driver headlines Carteret County Speedway Saturday races

SWANSBORO, N.C. — Former NASCAR star Jeremy Mayfield will be among the drivers in the starting grid for Saturday’s Grand National Super Series Championship at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway. Mayfield and the top drivers on the GNSS circuit will compete in a pair of Twin 50s to decide their season championship. Mayfield is currently […]
SWANSBORO, NC
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Vols Lose Starting Corner for the Season

Josh Heupel announced moments ago that Tennessee will be without Warren Burrell for the remainder of the season. Burrell suffered a shoulder injury on the second-to-last play of Overtime against Pittsburgh. However, Heupel did not specify what type of surgery the veteran defensive back had, just ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW sophomore killed after alleged reckless driving leads to vehicle crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW student was killed in an accident early Saturday morning in a campus parking lot. According to the UNCW Police Department, Howard Lashon Coleman II and Jason Cade Hamblin were passengers in a Jeep Wrangler driven by Nicholas Henry Pohlman. The vehicle was allegedly driving recklessly in the grassy area within the parking lot owned by UNCW at 632 South College Road, UNCW Police say.
WILMINGTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
theonefeather.com

Valley River Casino announces $275 million expansion

MURPHY – Just one day after celebrating the seventh anniversary of the Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel, leaders broke ground on a $275 million expansion project that will evolve the property. This project will more than double the constructed space of the casino. The existing buildings...
CHEROKEE, NC
borderbelt.org

Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments

A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Effects of Ian felt in New Hanover County Beaches

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Effects of Ian were being felt in New Hanover Beaches causing heavy winds, rains, and high surf. The impact of Ian felt in Carolina Beach, the surf could be seen pouring into Canal Drive. The water got so high, a police emergency truck...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

