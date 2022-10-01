ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

ewrestlingnews.com

Ken Shamrock Reacts To The Decision To Have Daniel Cormier Be The Referee Of Fight Pit Match

As previously reported here on eWn, UFC legend and WWE Attitude Era standout Ken Shamrock has been campaigning via social media to be the special guest referee for the upcoming Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules. Although it would have been a storied return, plans for a special guest referee for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event have already been solidified.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ewrestlingnews.com

VIDEO: Darby Allin Slips, Falls From A 92 Foot Waterfall

Darby Allin continues to prove he’s a complete nutjob. In a video posted by Allin over the weekend, the AEW wrestler leaps off a 92-foot waterfall. He captioned the video with,. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal will be taking place on...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sami Zayn Accuses WWE On FOX Of Trying To Create Divide, More News

Sami Zayn recently took to Twitter to respond to a tweet from the official WWE on FOX Twitter account that claimed they were trying to create a divide within The Bloodline. He wrote,. “Take this down. It may be a bit messy at times but we are united. Stop trying...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Teasing Heel Turn For Top RAW Star

It looks like a heel turn is on the horizon for one top WWE RAW Superstar. During Monday night’s episode of RAW, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio lost a tag team match to Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Mysterio got distracted by his son, Dominik, who was at ringside with Rhea Ripley. The distraction allowed Ripley to aid in Priest and Balor getting the win.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

SoCal Val Calls Negative WWE Divas Stigma “Anti-Feminist”

SoCal Val has hit out at the stigma against the WWE Divas era and branding, claiming it as “anti-feminist”. WWE referred to female Superstars as Divas for years, before retiring the term in 2016. The Divas era has a stigma among wrestling fans who argue that it set women’s...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Montez Ford Dealing With An Injury – Details

One top WWE RAW Superstar is dealing with an injury. Montez Ford is dealing with an injury, and the news was kept under wraps until Monday night’s episode of RAW. On Monday’s RAW, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn were featured in a backstage segment with The Street Profits. Zayn warned The Profits that Roman Reigns will be there next week, and they’ll have to acknowledge him. Ford was wearing a walking boot during the segment.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sammy Guevara Tells Andrade El Idolo To Go Back To WWE In Heated Exchange

As previously reported here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo recently did an interview where he claimed that he was involved in a backstage incident with Sammy Guevara because Sammy claimed that he was hit too hard during a match. This has led to them exchanging words on Twitter, as seen...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Former AEW Talent Explains Decision To Leave The Promotion

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Dan Lambert discussed his decision to move on from AEW. He said that he thought his character was becoming ‘stale.’. Lambert made his promotional debut in 2021 with American Top Team before becoming the mouthpiece for AEW stars Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE NXT Star Guest Coaching At Performance Center

Pwinsider reported today that former WWE NXT star Biff Busick is at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s working as a Guest Coach. Busick is well respected in the pro wrestling business for his in-ring work and would be a great hire for any wrestling promotion as a coach or producer.
ORLANDO, FL
ewrestlingnews.com

The Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card

We have the updated card to pass along for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc after this week’s episode of NXT. WWE NXT Halloween Havoc takes place on October 22nd from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. You can check out the updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc lineup below:. NXT...
ORLANDO, FL
ewrestlingnews.com

The WWE NXT Brand Gets A New Look, Rhea Ripley News

The WWE NXT brand has a new look. The show no longer features the splash paint logo and the stage has been revamped. The brand has also officially dropped the 2.0 moniker. The stage has a lot more space around the ring, and some of the seating is more elevated so fans can have a better view.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Opening Match For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Revealed

MJF announced on Twitter that his match against Wheeler Yuta would open this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the anniversary edition of the weekly television show that started in 2019. He wrote the following to promote the match:. “I was the first match at ALL IN. I was in...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/3/22)

WWE invades the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable. – Johnny Gargano vs. Otis. – Candice LeRae...
SAINT PAUL, MN
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Made The Call Not To Air On Space In Other Countries

On October 1st, AEW announced that the company would no longer air on Space in Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. According to Dave Meltzer, AEW was the one who decided to break their deal with other countries. The report notes that Space and AEW had previously made...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Star Wants To See Women’s Mid-Card Title Introduced

Raquel Gonzalez has pitched for WWE to introduce a new title. During an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, the WWE Superstar commented on the company possibly introducing a “women’s mid-card title.” She said,. “I think that would be something so great for the women’s...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Comments On AEW’s Current Crew, Provides ‘Winter Is Coming’ Update

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the plans for ‘Winter Is Coming,’ the company’s stability as of late, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Rampage Ratings For 9/30/22

Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 472,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week, the show had 522,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #9 on cable for the night. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Reportedly Made Production Mandate For Women’s Ladder Segment On RAW

During Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, Damage CTRL utilized a ladder to take out Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. The trio then climbed the ladder and held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and the RAW Women’s Championship. According to Fightful, a production mandate called...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Is Prepared For AEW Chant Hijacking DX Reunion On RAW

WWE is said to be “ready” for fans attempting to hijack next week’s DX reunion on RAW with chants of ‘Daddy Ass.’. DX will reunite on the October 10th episode of RAW to mark the 25th anniversary of forming in 1997. The reunion is expected to...
WWE

