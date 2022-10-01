ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

hoosierhuddle.com

Better In-Game Adjustments a Must for IUFB Says Walt Bell

The Hoosier offense struggled during the second half of Saturday night’s game and offensive coordinator Walt Bell said he needs to make better post-half adjustments. “Ultimately not good enough. We did not win the football game. We did not score more points than they had. Therefore, it’s not good enough. There were times that we looked really good. There were times that we had some drops, not putting the ball in the hands. There were some issues there. Ultimately it wasn’t good enough, but there was some good and there is plenty of room for improvement.” Said Bell during Monday’s press conference.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

Know Your Opponent: Michigan Wolverines

Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) Passing: J.J. McCarthy – 66-84 (78.6%) with six TDs and 0 INTs. Rushing: Blake Corum - 93 runs for 611 yards with 10 TDs. Receiving: Ronnie Bell – 19 catches for 269 yards. Tackles: Junior Colson – 37 tackles (7.4 per game)
ANN ARBOR, MI
hoosierhuddle.com

Indiana Defense Needs to be "11 Strong" Against Michigan

Indiana’s defense came into Saturday’s game in Lincoln with a chip on their shoulder after being blown out by Cincinnati. However, the defense still seemed to struggle this week against Nebraska. Anthony Grant ran for 136 yards against the Hoosiers and Casey Thompson threw for almost 300 yards.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hoosierhuddle.com

Injuries plague the Indiana Offense as they Prepare for Michigan

The Indiana offense prepares for their biggest test of the season as Michigan comes to town. The Hoosiers are coming off of a heartbreaking loss to Nebraska where the offense was shut down during the second half. Similar to other games played this season, the Hoosiers took a couple series...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MLive.com

New No. 1 in Michigan high school boys soccer rankings

For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in Division 1. Troy, which has lived at No. 2 behind Detroit Catholic Central during the season, jumped past Catholic Central in Week 5 of the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association poll.
TROY, MI
Club 93.7

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has 2 of the Best Corn Mazes in the U.S.

It’s corn maze season, which is always a good thing. Going to a corn maze is just an autumn appropriate-activity that is hard to pass up. As it turns out Michigan has two of the best corn mazes in all of America. The study was done by CountryLiving.com. Side...
MICHIGAN STATE
Urban Meyer
983nashicon.com

Jeff Tuttle – 1961 – 2022

Jeff had several jobs throughout his career from being a car salesman, owner of the Michigan Timberwolves football team, a restaurant owner, and a country singer. He pursued a career in country music while he and Michelle lived in Ireland for two and a half years performing in numerous pubs and concert venues before returning home to Monroe. Jeff was quite proud of the CD he recorded titled, “Living Like a Millionaire and Ain’t Got a Dime”.
MONROE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming

Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
Heather Raulerson

Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This Fall

Autumn Decorations at Blake's Orchard & Cider MillHeather Raulerson. Autumn is my favorite time when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walkthrough giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. Here are some of the best Southeast Michigan Cider Mills you must visit this fall.
ROCHESTER, MI
whmi.com

Autumn Colors Peak In Michigan

The fall colors are expected to peak and Livingston County residents are encouraged to hit the road. Peak viewing conditions run from October 2nd to October 22nd. Executive Director of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan Denise Donohue says touring these roads is a great way to appreciate Michigan’s natural beauty.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper drops new song after car trashed at Livonia collision shop

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop after his car was damaged even more at the business. Byron Motley Jr., 29, better known as Beezy313, said his car was broken into while he was at a club in Downtown Detroit in August. That left him with a broken sunroof, so he called his insurance company to make a claim.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Big Red Orchard – Washington Township

This Washington Township cider mill has been “pressing” forward since 1878! Check out Big Red Orchard and Cider Mill!. “Family fun begins at the oldest U-Pick Apple Orchard in Washington Twp., Michigan. We welcome you and your family to what we believe is a very special and very fun place. Enjoy a wagon ride to our apple orchard where you decide the quality of time with family and friends shared. Enjoy a nice age-old tradition in the fresh air where “U-Pick” your own apples and or pumpkins and have fun! Free Farm Family Activities include Bounce Houses, Petting Farm, Straw Mountain, and more! Pressing Forward Since 1878!” – Per their Facebook page.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI

