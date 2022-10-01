Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
6 of the Best Covered Bridges in Indiana to Visit this FallTravel MavenIndiana State
hoosierhuddle.com
Better In-Game Adjustments a Must for IUFB Says Walt Bell
The Hoosier offense struggled during the second half of Saturday night’s game and offensive coordinator Walt Bell said he needs to make better post-half adjustments. “Ultimately not good enough. We did not win the football game. We did not score more points than they had. Therefore, it’s not good enough. There were times that we looked really good. There were times that we had some drops, not putting the ball in the hands. There were some issues there. Ultimately it wasn’t good enough, but there was some good and there is plenty of room for improvement.” Said Bell during Monday’s press conference.
hoosierhuddle.com
Know Your Opponent: Michigan Wolverines
Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) Passing: J.J. McCarthy – 66-84 (78.6%) with six TDs and 0 INTs. Rushing: Blake Corum - 93 runs for 611 yards with 10 TDs. Receiving: Ronnie Bell – 19 catches for 269 yards. Tackles: Junior Colson – 37 tackles (7.4 per game)
hoosierhuddle.com
Indiana Defense Needs to be “11 Strong” Against Michigan
Indiana’s defense came into Saturday’s game in Lincoln with a chip on their shoulder after being blown out by Cincinnati. However, the defense still seemed to struggle this week against Nebraska. Anthony Grant ran for 136 yards against the Hoosiers and Casey Thompson threw for almost 300 yards.
hoosierhuddle.com
Injuries plague the Indiana Offense as they Prepare for Michigan
The Indiana offense prepares for their biggest test of the season as Michigan comes to town. The Hoosiers are coming off of a heartbreaking loss to Nebraska where the offense was shut down during the second half. Similar to other games played this season, the Hoosiers took a couple series...
Jim Harbaugh weighs in on ‘shocking’ Paul Chryst firing, Tua injury
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The news caught many in the college football world off guard Sunday night, including Jim Harbaugh himself. Paul Chryst was fired after seven-plus seasons at Wisconsin, where he led the Badgers to three Big Ten West Division titles and was twice named conference coach of the year.
MLive.com
New No. 1 in Michigan high school boys soccer rankings
For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 in Division 1. Troy, which has lived at No. 2 behind Detroit Catholic Central during the season, jumped past Catholic Central in Week 5 of the Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association poll.
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has 2 of the Best Corn Mazes in the U.S.
It’s corn maze season, which is always a good thing. Going to a corn maze is just an autumn appropriate-activity that is hard to pass up. As it turns out Michigan has two of the best corn mazes in all of America. The study was done by CountryLiving.com. Side...
983nashicon.com
Jeff Tuttle – 1961 – 2022
Jeff had several jobs throughout his career from being a car salesman, owner of the Michigan Timberwolves football team, a restaurant owner, and a country singer. He pursued a career in country music while he and Michelle lived in Ireland for two and a half years performing in numerous pubs and concert venues before returning home to Monroe. Jeff was quite proud of the CD he recorded titled, “Living Like a Millionaire and Ain’t Got a Dime”.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This Fall
Autumn Decorations at Blake's Orchard & Cider MillHeather Raulerson. Autumn is my favorite time when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walkthrough giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. Here are some of the best Southeast Michigan Cider Mills you must visit this fall.
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
WNDU
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like South Bend travelers will have to motor to the “Motor City,” if they want to fly out of Detroit in the future. Daily flights between South Bend and Detroit will cease next month. Michelle Boyd with Signal Travel makes her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘The law needs to be changed.’ Ann Arbor superintendent, Gov. Whitmer address Count Day falling on Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s Count Day -- the beginning of a monthlong census to determine future funding for schools -- falls each year on the first Wednesday of October. This year, it coincides with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent...
Sweet Bloomfield Airbnb Comes With Indoor Pool and Tennis Court
If leaving the state isn't your thing, this rental in Bloomfield Hills is for you. Family reunions are cool and all, but how many times can you all go to grandma's house before you run out of things to do and get bored? Try something new with the family and go to a place that has everything you need for a weekend of fun.
whmi.com
Autumn Colors Peak In Michigan
The fall colors are expected to peak and Livingston County residents are encouraged to hit the road. Peak viewing conditions run from October 2nd to October 22nd. Executive Director of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan Denise Donohue says touring these roads is a great way to appreciate Michigan’s natural beauty.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper drops new song after car trashed at Livonia collision shop
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop after his car was damaged even more at the business. Byron Motley Jr., 29, better known as Beezy313, said his car was broken into while he was at a club in Downtown Detroit in August. That left him with a broken sunroof, so he called his insurance company to make a claim.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 50 years ago an Ann Arbor mother put her 3 children to bed and disappeared by morning
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Nearly 50 years ago the children of an Ann Arbor woman woke up and could not find their mother. Sandra “Sandy” Horwath has been missing since Oct. 1, 1973. That day she took her children to a Sears store at the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. The family returned home at 8:30 p.m. She took a phone call from a male friend at 9:30 p.m. and put the kids to bed at 10 p.m.
wcsx.com
Big Red Orchard – Washington Township
This Washington Township cider mill has been “pressing” forward since 1878! Check out Big Red Orchard and Cider Mill!. “Family fun begins at the oldest U-Pick Apple Orchard in Washington Twp., Michigan. We welcome you and your family to what we believe is a very special and very fun place. Enjoy a wagon ride to our apple orchard where you decide the quality of time with family and friends shared. Enjoy a nice age-old tradition in the fresh air where “U-Pick” your own apples and or pumpkins and have fun! Free Farm Family Activities include Bounce Houses, Petting Farm, Straw Mountain, and more! Pressing Forward Since 1878!” – Per their Facebook page.
