The Hoosier offense struggled during the second half of Saturday night’s game and offensive coordinator Walt Bell said he needs to make better post-half adjustments. “Ultimately not good enough. We did not win the football game. We did not score more points than they had. Therefore, it’s not good enough. There were times that we looked really good. There were times that we had some drops, not putting the ball in the hands. There were some issues there. Ultimately it wasn’t good enough, but there was some good and there is plenty of room for improvement.” Said Bell during Monday’s press conference.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO