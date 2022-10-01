Read full article on original website
Panthers Fall to Wolfpack in Raleigh, 2-0
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The High Point University men's soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to North Carolina State on Tuesday night. The Panthers drop to 4-3-3 on the season. HPU tallied 10 shots on the night, four on goal, while Holden Trent made four saves. Site: Dail Soccer Field. Score:...
Palazzolo Earns Second Player of the Week Honor
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- High Point University volleyball's Sydney Palazzolo was named the Big South Player of the Week after helping HPU to a 2-0 record in weekend conference play and taking a set from No. 10 Pitt on Sunday. It is the second time this season that Palazzolo has been named the Player of the Week.
Holmes, Trent Sweep Player of the Week Awards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- High Point University men's soccer players Noah Holmes and Holden Trent earned weekly awards from the Big South Conference office on Monday afternoon (October 3rd). Holmes earned his second consecutive Offensive Player of the Week award while Trent, the Big South's Preseason Keeper of the Year, earned Defensive Player of the Week.
