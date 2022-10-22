Digital KCAU 9 Newscast: October 22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Stan, a 1-2 year old, male, blue and white Pitbull. He was found on the 5300 block of Highway 75 North. The shelter says he’s a very nice and laid-back guy, who gets along well with people and other animals. He also […]

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO