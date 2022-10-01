Read full article on original website
Hannibal City Council asks for changes in revitalization plan
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A revitalization plan for the city of Hannibal will have to wait a couple of weeks. During Tuesday’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council, Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director Corey Mehaffey presented the proposed boundaries for a proposed Community Improvement District. Fourth Ward...
Adams County considering $2 million to assist housing developments
QUINCY — The Adams County Board will consider putting $2 million toward assisting what many local officials believe will help spur growth in Quincy and Adams County. At Tuesday night’s Adams County Executive Committee Meeting, Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin proposed using $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding and $1 million the County is expected to receive from the state via the $26 billion national settlement with three opioid distributors.
City planner says Planet Fitness going into former County Market; aldermen OK spending tax dollars on three-bay development at 30th, Broadway
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved a resolution during Monday night’s meeting to enter into a Mid-Town Business District redevelopment agreement with the Charles & Kathie Marx Trust to put $200,000 toward the construction of 6,000 square feet of retail space for three businesses on the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway.
Aldermen want another organization to spend $12,500 on hotel market feasibility study
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council rejected by an 11-2 vote Monday night a resolution to spend no more than $12,500 on a hotel market feasibility study. John Mast, R-5, voted against the resolution, but he isn’t against the idea. “It was not against hotels in any way,”...
Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?
ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
DAILY MUDDY: Affordable housing in Quincy
Ashley Conrad talks to Janet Conover with the Safe and Livable Housing Committee about their upcoming workshops. Frankie Murphy Giesing then weighs in from a landlord’s perspective. The Safe and Livable Housing Committee will host five free tenant workshops, with the first one being “Healthy Homes”, at 5 p.m....
Bridge across McKee Creek, north of Kellerville Blacktop, to close for repairs on Tuesday
CAMP POINT, Ill. — The Adams County Highway Department will be closing the bridge carrying traffic on East 2253rd Lane (highway south of Camp Point) across McKee Creek on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The bridge is approximately 5.8 miles south of Camp Point and 1.8 miles north of the Kellerville...
2 stolen cars, 2 police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning
Two police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning after two cars are stolen from the same house at the same time in Wentzville.
Quincy Medical Group’s annual ‘Bridge the Gap to Health’ raises more than $50,000 for YWCA Quincy
Pictured with a check representing the amount raised by the Bridge to Gap Health event are Jennifer Wingerter, QMG benevolence specialist; Maria Rench, YWCA Quincy executive director; Morgan Parker, QMG director of community relations; Angela Reed, QMG Foundation Board president; Bobbette Wand, QMG Foundation Board vice president; and Leah Murfin, QMG community engagement specialist. | Photo courtesy of Quincy Medical Group.
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
Brown County joins lawsuit challenging “SAFE-T Act”
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Brown County’s law enforcement officials have joined several of their colleagues from across the state to sue and challenge the legality of what is commonly known as the “SAFE-T Act.”. On Monday, Brown County State’s Attorney Mike Hill and Sheriff Justin Oliver joined...
Local births from Sept. 25-29, 2022
A boy was born to Blake and Madison Hetzler of Maywood, Mo., at 9:41 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022. A girl was born to Andrew and Mackenzie Haines of Quincy at 5:16 p.m. Sept. 26, 2022. A boy was born to Joshua and Rhylee Warning of LaGrange, Mo., at 8:01 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022.
Deadline to buy tickets to Right to Life of Adams County’s ‘Respect Life’ dinner is Oct. 11
QUINCY — Right to Life of Adams County invites community members to a “Respect Life” dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Holiday Inn, 4821 Oak. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. This year’s speaker is Anna DeMeuse. She joined Pro-Life Wisconsin in January 2019...
Adams County coroner identifies drivers killed in Saturday crash on Illinois 336
QUINCY — Adams County Coroner Scott Graham issued a press release at 1:54 p.m. Monday identifying two of the three people who died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. Graham said the driver of the pickup truck was Timothy H. Ogle of Loraine, and the driver...
The Missouri Monster, MOMO
Louisiana, Missouri, in the summer of 1971, two little boys were playing outside. Suddenly they smelled a horrible foul smell when they looked into the woods they saw a creature, 7 foot tall, covered in dark black hair, red glowing eyes and holding a dead dog in its three-fingered claw.
Glass removed from empty Alton factory
ALTON — A large building at 575 Piasa St. in Alton has been visually changed after workers removed all of its windows this week. The 57,000-square-foot industrial building, built in the 1950's, was once occupied by Lenhardt Tool & Die Co. The structure has been vacant for years. Workers over the last few weeks have removed all of the glass windows from the building, even in the rear.
Annual fundraiser for Advocacy Network for Children to be held Oct. 21 at the Ambiance
QUINCY — Advocacy Network for Children will hold its annual fundraising event, “Tailgate to Celebrate,” at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at The Ambiance, 5225 Koch’s Lane. Live and silent auctions, games, a raffle and more will be offered. Local businesses and volunteers donate their time and merchandise for the event. The dollars raised will help Advocacy Network for Children provide advocacy for abused and neglected children in nine counties in West-Central Illinois.
Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
QPD Blotter for Oct. 3, 2022
Rebecca D Borrowman (58) Barry Il for Failure to Yield Right Turn at 48th & Broadway PTC 147. Jermaine Q Harper (22) 631 Lind for Criminal Trespass to State Supported Land at 527 Broadway NTA 126. Daniel D Williams (55) of Quincy, arrested for Peace Disturbance at 5101 Broadway on...
Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon
QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
