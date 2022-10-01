ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, MO

muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal City Council asks for changes in revitalization plan

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A revitalization plan for the city of Hannibal will have to wait a couple of weeks. During Tuesday’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council, Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director Corey Mehaffey presented the proposed boundaries for a proposed Community Improvement District. Fourth Ward...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Adams County considering $2 million to assist housing developments

QUINCY — The Adams County Board will consider putting $2 million toward assisting what many local officials believe will help spur growth in Quincy and Adams County. At Tuesday night’s Adams County Executive Committee Meeting, Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin proposed using $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding and $1 million the County is expected to receive from the state via the $26 billion national settlement with three opioid distributors.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

City planner says Planet Fitness going into former County Market; aldermen OK spending tax dollars on three-bay development at 30th, Broadway

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved a resolution during Monday night’s meeting to enter into a Mid-Town Business District redevelopment agreement with the Charles & Kathie Marx Trust to put $200,000 toward the construction of 6,000 square feet of retail space for three businesses on the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway.
QUINCY, IL
KSDK

Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?

ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
muddyrivernews.com

DAILY MUDDY: Affordable housing in Quincy

Ashley Conrad talks to Janet Conover with the Safe and Livable Housing Committee about their upcoming workshops. Frankie Murphy Giesing then weighs in from a landlord’s perspective. The Safe and Livable Housing Committee will host five free tenant workshops, with the first one being “Healthy Homes”, at 5 p.m....
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Medical Group’s annual ‘Bridge the Gap to Health’ raises more than $50,000 for YWCA Quincy

Pictured with a check representing the amount raised by the Bridge to Gap Health event are Jennifer Wingerter, QMG benevolence specialist; Maria Rench, YWCA Quincy executive director; Morgan Parker, QMG director of community relations; Angela Reed, QMG Foundation Board president; Bobbette Wand, QMG Foundation Board vice president; and Leah Murfin, QMG community engagement specialist. | Photo courtesy of Quincy Medical Group.
QUINCY, IL
KMOV

The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Brown County joins lawsuit challenging “SAFE-T Act”

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Brown County’s law enforcement officials have joined several of their colleagues from across the state to sue and challenge the legality of what is commonly known as the “SAFE-T Act.”. On Monday, Brown County State’s Attorney Mike Hill and Sheriff Justin Oliver joined...
BROWN COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Local births from Sept. 25-29, 2022

A boy was born to Blake and Madison Hetzler of Maywood, Mo., at 9:41 a.m. Sept. 25, 2022. A girl was born to Andrew and Mackenzie Haines of Quincy at 5:16 p.m. Sept. 26, 2022. A boy was born to Joshua and Rhylee Warning of LaGrange, Mo., at 8:01 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022.
QUINCY, IL
Sara B

The Missouri Monster, MOMO

Louisiana, Missouri, in the summer of 1971, two little boys were playing outside. Suddenly they smelled a horrible foul smell when they looked into the woods they saw a creature, 7 foot tall, covered in dark black hair, red glowing eyes and holding a dead dog in its three-fingered claw.
LOUISIANA, MO
recordpatriot.com

Glass removed from empty Alton factory

ALTON — A large building at 575 Piasa St. in Alton has been visually changed after workers removed all of its windows this week. The 57,000-square-foot industrial building, built in the 1950's, was once occupied by Lenhardt Tool & Die Co. The structure has been vacant for years. Workers over the last few weeks have removed all of the glass windows from the building, even in the rear.
muddyrivernews.com

Annual fundraiser for Advocacy Network for Children to be held Oct. 21 at the Ambiance

QUINCY — Advocacy Network for Children will hold its annual fundraising event, “Tailgate to Celebrate,” at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at The Ambiance, 5225 Koch’s Lane. Live and silent auctions, games, a raffle and more will be offered. Local businesses and volunteers donate their time and merchandise for the event. The dollars raised will help Advocacy Network for Children provide advocacy for abused and neglected children in nine counties in West-Central Illinois.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 3, 2022

Rebecca D Borrowman (58) Barry Il for Failure to Yield Right Turn at 48th & Broadway PTC 147. Jermaine Q Harper (22) 631 Lind for Criminal Trespass to State Supported Land at 527 Broadway NTA 126. Daniel D Williams (55) of Quincy, arrested for Peace Disturbance at 5101 Broadway on...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon

QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
MENDON, IL

