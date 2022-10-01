Years ago, my family went on a Mediterranean cruise. We had private guides each day and excursions to show us the best sites and scenery. Driving the Amalfi Coast is something I’ll never forget and will always cherish. If you know, you know. It’s the most beautiful drive and an extreme nail-biter all at the same time. I thought no scenery could ever compare to that of this beloved Italian region.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO