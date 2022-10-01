ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Pfizer Completes Acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer has completed its acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals for approximately $11.6 billion. Pfizer announced on Oct. 3, 2022 that it has completed its acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, the maker of NURTEC ODT (rimegepant), a migraine therapy approved for both acute treatment and prevention of episodic migraine in adults. The acquisition...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Cue Biopharma

FDA has granted Fast Track designation for CUE-101, a treatment of recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on injectable biologics designed to selectively target tumor-specific T cells directly within a patient’s body, announced on Oct. 4, 2022 that FDA has granted Fast Track designation to CUE-101 for the treatment of patients with human papilloma virus (HPV16+) recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

