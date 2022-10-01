Read full article on original website
Pfizer Completes Acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer has completed its acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals for approximately $11.6 billion. Pfizer announced on Oct. 3, 2022 that it has completed its acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, the maker of NURTEC ODT (rimegepant), a migraine therapy approved for both acute treatment and prevention of episodic migraine in adults. The acquisition...
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Cue Biopharma
FDA has granted Fast Track designation for CUE-101, a treatment of recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on injectable biologics designed to selectively target tumor-specific T cells directly within a patient’s body, announced on Oct. 4, 2022 that FDA has granted Fast Track designation to CUE-101 for the treatment of patients with human papilloma virus (HPV16+) recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab).
