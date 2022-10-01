Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox29.com
Video: Police release new surveillance images of suspects wanted in deadly ambush near Roxborough HS
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has released new surveillance images showing the suspects wanted in a deadly ambush near Roxborough High School last week. This comes one day after police released the name and image of a teenage suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting, which left one football player dead and four other teens injured on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace on the afternoon of September 27.
fox29.com
Video: Deadly moment 3 suspects fire 36 shots at teen sitting on steps in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Three suspects are wanted by police after they allegedly opened fire on a 19-year-old, leaving him for dead last month. The teen was sitting on the steps of a home on the 600 block of 13th Street when police say he was ambushed by three male suspects on September 26.
Images released of 3 more suspects in fatal ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
Philadelphia police have released images of three more suspects being sought in the deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School.
fox29.com
Police: More than 10 shots fired in West Philadelphia shooting that left woman hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized early Wednesday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Responding officers from the 19th District were called to the 5300 block of Girard Avenue and found a woman lying on the sidewalk on the...
Philadelphia police ask for public's help in search for suspect vehicle
The shooting happened on August 21 on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street.
Philadelphia police working to ID woman found shot in Parkside
Officers say the gunman fired 10 shots from across the street.
fox29.com
Police: Man dead, another injured after an auto accident resulted in a shootout in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured after a car accident turned into a deadly shootout during rush hour in North Philadelphia on Tuesday. At around 5:06 p.m., police say they responded to the 3600 block of Broad Street for reports of...
Group seen on video jumping from van, stealing car at gunpoint in Germantown
Surveillance video shows four armed men jump out of a white van that was parked at the pumps.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks
DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
Judge upholds 1st-degree murder charge against fired Philly police officer in killing of 12-year-old
A Philadelphia judge on Tuesday upheld charges including first-degree murder against a police officer who was fired after shooting and killing Thomas Siderio, Jr., 12, in the back on March 1.
fox29.com
Police: Man and teen injured after East Mount Airy double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man and one teenager injured in East Mount Airy on Monday night. At around 5:56 p.m., police say they responded to the 6300 block of Musgrave Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 20-year-old...
WMDT.com
Two 15-year-olds charged with stealing a car in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Two teens have been charged following a stolen vehicle investigation in the Dover area. Officers began investigating Monday afternoon after receiving a report of a stolen Kia Rio earlier in the day. The vehicle was located occupied in the 300 block of Fulton Street, and Dover officers requested the Street Crimes Unit to respond and contact the occupants. Before officers arrived, the suspects reportedly got out of the vehicle and began walking away.
fox29.com
Video captures moment suspects open fire on teen, man riding bikes in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police released video in a double shooting that left two injured last week, one in critical condition. An 18-year-old and 25-year-old man were riding their bikes when they were ambushed with gunfire on the 6100 block of Market Street on September 30. Police say two suspects fired...
americanmilitarynews.com
Two Philly teens attack, carjack 82-year-old man
Two teen suspects attacked and carjacked an 82-year-old man in a Philadelphia mall parking lot last month, police said. The victim had just finished buying his wife a gift, which was also stolen in the attack. The Abington Township Police Department wrote in a press release that the elderly man...
fox29.com
Police: Armed men caught on video robbing Little Caesars in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects after a Little Caesar's was robbed last month. Two male suspects dressed in hoodies appear to casually enter the Little Caesar's on the 2500 block of Island Avenue on September 15. Moments later, surveillance footage shows the...
Hit-and-run driver accused of striking girl near South Jersey elementary school turns himself in
The Bellmawr Police Department says the pickup truck driver hit the 9-year-old girl just before the start of school.
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash leads to fight, shooting in Philadelphia
At least six gunshots were fired at some point during the fight, police say.
fox29.com
Man shot 10 times in Port Richmond, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured after he was shot 10 times in Port Richmond on Monday night. At around 7:52 p.m., police say they responded to the 2200 block of East Clearfield Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say...
Video shows suspects opening fire on people riding bicycles in West Philadelphia
The video shows two men getting out of a minivan and shooting at the victims.
