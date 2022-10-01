ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Video: Police release new surveillance images of suspects wanted in deadly ambush near Roxborough HS

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department has released new surveillance images showing the suspects wanted in a deadly ambush near Roxborough High School last week. This comes one day after police released the name and image of a teenage suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting, which left one football player dead and four other teens injured on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace on the afternoon of September 27.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Santa Fe#Robbery#Violent Crime
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks

DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WMDT.com

Two 15-year-olds charged with stealing a car in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Two teens have been charged following a stolen vehicle investigation in the Dover area. Officers began investigating Monday afternoon after receiving a report of a stolen Kia Rio earlier in the day. The vehicle was located occupied in the 300 block of Fulton Street, and Dover officers requested the Street Crimes Unit to respond and contact the occupants. Before officers arrived, the suspects reportedly got out of the vehicle and began walking away.
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Two Philly teens attack, carjack 82-year-old man

Two teen suspects attacked and carjacked an 82-year-old man in a Philadelphia mall parking lot last month, police said. The victim had just finished buying his wife a gift, which was also stolen in the attack. The Abington Township Police Department wrote in a press release that the elderly man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man shot 10 times in Port Richmond, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured after he was shot 10 times in Port Richmond on Monday night. At around 7:52 p.m., police say they responded to the 2200 block of East Clearfield Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy