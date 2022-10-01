Let's turn now to "My Unsung Hero," a series from the podcast Hidden Brain. It's a collection of stories about people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's installment comes from therapist and author Lori Gottlieb, remembering a particularly bad day at work. After she got the news that a beloved patient of hers had died, she excused herself to the bathroom. When she was alone, she started to break down.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO