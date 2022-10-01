ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend

By Annie Kim
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

LA MESA, Calif. – It’s the first day of October and many across the county are celebrating Oktoberfest.

The La Mesa Oktoberfest kicked off Friday night and will run through Sunday. This year’s event will feature live music, activities for kids, Dachshund races, beer gardens and food.

The three-day event is free to attend but VIP access tickets are available for the beer gardens. The VIP starts at $10.

Other areas celebrating Oktoberfest this weekend include El Cajon, Carlsbad and Julian.

Ocean Beach kicks off its Oktoberfest celebrations on Oct. 7.

IN THIS ARTICLE
