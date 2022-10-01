ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Comments / 0

Related
middlebury.edu

Women’s Golf Finishes Fifth at George Phinney Classic

The Middlebury women's golf team hosted the George Phinney Classic at the Ralph Myhre Golf Course this weekend. The Panthers finished in fifth place with a two-day score of 668. Williams won the event with a combined score of 648, while New York University earned second place with a total of 650.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

Men’s Golf Competes In Division I Field At Columbia Autumn Invite

The Middlebury men's golf team finished in eighth place at the Columbia Autumn Invite, an event consisting of mostly Division I opponents. The hosts, Columbia, won the event with a three-round score of 842. Sacred Heart followed closely behind, taking second place with a total of 843. The Panthers fired in a three-day total of 889.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
middlebury.edu

Middlebury Dominates Clarkson In Midweek Action

The Middlebury women's soccer team scored once in each half to shutout Clarkson 2-0 in the first meeting between the two programs. Carolyn Days and Margaret Furman each tallied their first career goals during the victory. HIGHLIGHTS. Middlebury dominated the first half, holding a 16-0 advantage in shots. Fanny Lodge...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Geneseo, NY
Geneseo, NY
Sports
City
Middlebury, VT
Middlebury, VT
Sports
mynbc5.com

Peru, NY, teacher wins $50,000 prize in national program

PERU, N.Y. — An educator in Peru, New York, was awarded a $50,000 prize for teaching excellence on Tuesday as part of a national recognition program. Leif Sorgule, an Industrial Technology teacher at Peru High School, was one of 20 winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
PERU, NY
96.1 The Breeze

First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York

Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
BUFFALO, NY
The Valley Reporter

Camping in Eden: Paradise in Vermont

While Vermont hosts many tourists who swim, hike, bike and camp in our beautiful state during the summer, there are lots of hidden spots only locals know. I’ll probably get in trouble for revealing one of my favorite swim and camping spots in the state, so I’ll just say it’s in Eden and leave it at that. It’s one of those rare places where you can still hike and camp for free without making a reservation and have plenty of quiet space to yourself. No park rangers, no vehicles, no electricity or running water. You have to hike out about a mile from the parking lot to get to the pond where there are several cabins up for grabs, first-come, first-served, and more spaces to pitch a tent where you please.
EDEN, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Y Host#Suny Geneseo Distance
sevendaysvt

Lee’s Asian Mart Opens in South Burlington

A large Asian grocery store opened on September 18 in the Blue Mall at 150 Dorset Street in South Burlington. Lee's Asian Mart occupies the renovated, 7,000-square-foot space that was most recently Vermont's sole Outback Steakhouse, which closed in May 2020. Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., the...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
96.1 The Breeze

New Super Walmart For The Southtowns?

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to start the construction on their new stadium in Orchard Park across from Highmark Stadium. The plans are being finalized but Bills fans will soon have a new place to call home for the Bills Mafia. Before the Bills big win over the Baltimore...
ORCHARD PARK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy