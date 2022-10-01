Read full article on original website
middlebury.edu
Women’s Golf Finishes Fifth at George Phinney Classic
The Middlebury women's golf team hosted the George Phinney Classic at the Ralph Myhre Golf Course this weekend. The Panthers finished in fifth place with a two-day score of 668. Williams won the event with a combined score of 648, while New York University earned second place with a total of 650.
middlebury.edu
Men’s Golf Competes In Division I Field At Columbia Autumn Invite
The Middlebury men's golf team finished in eighth place at the Columbia Autumn Invite, an event consisting of mostly Division I opponents. The hosts, Columbia, won the event with a three-round score of 842. Sacred Heart followed closely behind, taking second place with a total of 843. The Panthers fired in a three-day total of 889.
middlebury.edu
Middlebury Dominates Clarkson In Midweek Action
The Middlebury women's soccer team scored once in each half to shutout Clarkson 2-0 in the first meeting between the two programs. Carolyn Days and Margaret Furman each tallied their first career goals during the victory. HIGHLIGHTS. Middlebury dominated the first half, holding a 16-0 advantage in shots. Fanny Lodge...
middlebury.edu
#1 Middlebury Eases Past St. John Fisher In Home Opener On Renovated Kohn Field
The top-ranked Middlebury field hockey team had six different players score a goal and the defense didn't allow St. John Fisher to record a single shot during a 9-0 victory. The contest was the first played by the Panthers on the recently-renovated Peter Kohn Field. HIGHLIGHTS. Amy Griffin recorded the...
DoT wants you for ‘one of the most elite snow fighting forces in the nation’
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Transportation is recruiting for what they have described as, “one of the most elite snow fighting forces in the nation,” as Western New York prepares to head into the winter months. State officials are scheduled to speak in Depew on Tuesday afternoon to discuss how […]
mynbc5.com
Peru, NY, teacher wins $50,000 prize in national program
PERU, N.Y. — An educator in Peru, New York, was awarded a $50,000 prize for teaching excellence on Tuesday as part of a national recognition program. Leif Sorgule, an Industrial Technology teacher at Peru High School, was one of 20 winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York
Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
The Valley Reporter
Camping in Eden: Paradise in Vermont
While Vermont hosts many tourists who swim, hike, bike and camp in our beautiful state during the summer, there are lots of hidden spots only locals know. I’ll probably get in trouble for revealing one of my favorite swim and camping spots in the state, so I’ll just say it’s in Eden and leave it at that. It’s one of those rare places where you can still hike and camp for free without making a reservation and have plenty of quiet space to yourself. No park rangers, no vehicles, no electricity or running water. You have to hike out about a mile from the parking lot to get to the pond where there are several cabins up for grabs, first-come, first-served, and more spaces to pitch a tent where you please.
Extremely Popular Cookie Place Coming to Transit Road
Look what is coming to Transit Road! If you have never been to Crumbl Cookie, you are missing out. There is a brand new location that is going to be opening up in the Clarence / Amherst area soon!. Crumbl Cookies New Location. 5205 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221. Crumbl...
Buffalo Area Pizza Spot Named One Of Best In America And World
A pizzeria in Western New York has been named one of the best in America and the world. 50 Top Pizza publishes a guide to the best pizzerias and a spot in Kenmore has made it into the guide. Jay's expressed its gratitude on Instagram, writing,. What an honor it...
Lee’s Asian Mart Opens in South Burlington
A large Asian grocery store opened on September 18 in the Blue Mall at 150 Dorset Street in South Burlington. Lee's Asian Mart occupies the renovated, 7,000-square-foot space that was most recently Vermont's sole Outback Steakhouse, which closed in May 2020. Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., the...
mynbc5.com
Vermont residents learn Florida home is damaged days after Hurricane Ian's landfall
MILTON, Vt. — A Vermont couple is starting to learn the extent of the damage caused to their Pine Island, Florida, home after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the southwestern part of the state five days ago. Laurie Adams moved to the island, in a neighborhood called St. James...
Longtime Movie Theater in Western New York Closes Its Doors
Movie theaters have been part of the fabric of pop culture for many decades. Here in Western New York, there have been many movie theaters which have been part of our childhood. Some movie theaters have come and went, like the Buffalo Drive-In in Cheektowaga and the University 8 theater...
Southern Fast Food Restaurant is Finally Coming to New York State
When you travel to different regions of the United States, you get a taste of different cultures and cuisine that you don't normally find where you live. Here in New York State, we have the standard chain food fare. You have plenty of McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's and Taco Bell;...
New Country Bar in Hamburg, New York Takes Over Popular Location
The popular restaurant that sits at the corner of Armor Duells Road and Abbott Road was up for sale and the asking price was $900,000. It was known as the Armor Inn that hosted country nights for years, but it is about to begin a brand new chapter. The Rush...
WCAX
Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it. Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir...
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
New Super Walmart For The Southtowns?
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to start the construction on their new stadium in Orchard Park across from Highmark Stadium. The plans are being finalized but Bills fans will soon have a new place to call home for the Bills Mafia. Before the Bills big win over the Baltimore...
World Pumpkin Weigh-off winner sets new record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Great Pumpkin Farm held its annual World Pumpkin Weigh-off contest Saturday. This year’s first place winner set a new state record and walked away with a $5,000 cash prize.
Penny Cluse Cafe in Burlington to close
The restaurant will stop serving its takes on Mexican classics and its breakfast dishes after Thanksgiving. Read the story on VTDigger here: Penny Cluse Cafe in Burlington to close.
