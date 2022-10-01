Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
HP High Performance Business Desktop Computer Intel Core i7-2600 3.4GHz Quad-Core, 2TB SATA Hard Drive, 16GB Memory, DVD…
Make sure this fits by entering your model number. This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Amazon.com.
techunwrapped.com
NVIDIA and Apple are planted, they will not pay more for their chips and it is bad news
Taiwanese foundry TSMC may not be familiar to you at all. This company is responsible for the production of a large part of the chips that give life to our devices. Apple and NVIDIA are just some of the companies that buy processors from them, also counting Intel, Qualcomm and AMD, among others, as clients.
hypebeast.com
Elon Musk Revealed a Humanoid Robot and Interpol Issued a “Red Notice” for Terra Founder Do Kwon in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry has rolled out a myriad of new hardware. On the consumer product side, C SEED showcased the world’s first foldable outdoor TV, and Elon Musk debuted a prototype for Tesla’s Optimus, a humanoid robot designed to complete household tasks. Intel, meanwhile, delivered its 13th-gen CPU family after a decade of development. And in the crypto-sphere, Interpol issued a Red Notice for the arrest of Terra founder Do Kwon.
Despite Rockstar’s Lack Of Formal Announcement Of Red Dead Redemption 3, An AI Image Has Given Fans An Exciting Look At The Game’s Potential New Protagonist
An AI generator has imagined the character of Red Dead Redemption 3, and they look strangely appealing. Rockstar has yet to confirm a follow-up to Red Dead Redemption, but with the success of Grand Theft Auto 6, fans have high hopes that the developer will return to the series. There...
techaiapp.com
Lenovo Announces ThinkReality VRX Standalone Enterprise VR Headset
This week, Lenovo and ThinkReality – the computer giant’s enterprise XR arm – announced a new standalone VR headset, the ThinkReality VRX. Given the timeline, we have to talk about it largely in the context of the Pico 4 release. But, we probably would have anyway, given Lenovo’s history with Pico.
techaiapp.com
Linux 6.0 releases stable branch supporting latest architecture
Something to look forward to: Users interested in this year’s new architectures like Raptor Lake, Arc Alchemist, or RDNA 3 receive expanded Linux support with the release of the open-source operating system’s latest kernel. Linux 6.0 also introduces many other improvements, and further important updates are coming very soon with 6.1.
techaiapp.com
What Does the Future Hold for Wide-Bandgap Devices?
Silicon carbide and gallium nitride have witnessed increasing success in the semiconductor device market in recent years. GaN is now used in mobile device chargers and charging systems. Companies like Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi have chosen GaN-based chargers that provide high power densities while maintaining, or even decreasing, the weight of these components. These chargers utilize power GaN high-electron–mobility transistor (HEMT) chips offered by companies like GaN Systems and Navitas Semiconductor.
techaiapp.com
Cloudflare shows flair with new products for mobile and IoT security
Cloudflare celebrates its 12th anniversary with the launch of a Zero Trust SIM, an IoT security platform and a Botnet Threat Feed. Having a safe and secure internet has been a major concern for enterprises due to the growing number of successful cyberattacks on organizations worldwide. Among the companies who...
techaiapp.com
Windows 11 update brings back welcome features to Task Manager and Widgets
Windows 11 finally brings back the ability to right-click on the Taskbar to enable Task Manager, without having to press CTRL + ALT + DELETE, alongside some widget improvements that had been announced previously. This is part of the Insider Program, where users can sign up to try out new...
ComicBook
New Halo Rumor Suggests Massive Franchise Change
A new rumor associated with the future of Xbox's Halo franchise suggests that 343 Industries might be looking to make a massive alteration to the series. When Halo Infinite launched in late 2021, one of the biggest new features of the title was the Slipspace Engine. This game engine was one that was internally developed within 343 Industries and was seemingly going to serve as the base for all Halo titles that would release in the future. Based on leaks that have now come about, though, it sounds like 343 instead might already be looking to abandon Slipspace.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2022 Now Available
The new lineup of free games on PlayStation Plus for the month of October 2022 are now available to download. As we have come to expect on a routine basis, PlayStation has today pushed live the latest group of PS Plus titles on the first Tuesday of the month. And while this group of games from PS5 and PS4 are perhaps not as strong as normal, there's still plenty here that should keep PlayStation fans busy.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Releasing Beloved Multiplayer Game
Xbox Game Pass has revealed that it's about to stealth-launch an incredibly popular multiplayer title onto the subscription service. For the most part, Xbox tends to announce its new additions to Game Pass days or weeks ahead of their eventual arrivals. Rather than continuing this trend, though, Xbox has today announced that it's about to let loose a new heavy hitter on the service within the coming day.
techaiapp.com
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Bestselling Gaming Laptops at Discounted Prices
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is currently live, with blockbuster deals and offers on gaming laptops. Victus by HP, Acer Nitro 5, and Lenovo IdeaPad are some of the most popular laptops listed with major price cuts during the sale. The e-tailer has tied up with the State Bank of India (SBI) to provide an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards. Buyers can also avail of Amazon Pay-based offers, exchange discounts, as well as coupon discounts during the ongoing sale.
techaiapp.com
Need for Speed Unbound: EA Hints at New NFS Game Reveal This Week
The next Need for Speed game could be revealed this week. Responding to a tweet questioning the legitimacy of the next entry in the NFS franchise, the publisher tweeted the side-eye emoji, hinting at some big announcement. The speculation comes in the wake of an earlier report from journalist Tom Henderson, who claimed that a new entry, titled “Need for Speed Unbound,” is slated for a December 2 launch. The title will be exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X for its console release, alongside a PC version.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Office deal is back with its lowest price ever
Microsoft Office is the king of productivity suites and if you use Word, Excel or Powerpoint on a regular basis, know that right now you can buy an Office license outright for just $35.99. This is the lowest price we have ever seen for the bundle, with no subscription or recurring fees involved.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Is Jailbroken 2 Years After the Launch; Playstation Stars Rumoured to Have a Hidden Diamond-Tier
After two whole years of the PlayStation 5 being released, it seems that the next generation console has finally been jailbroken. Essentially players will be able to hack the system and assume complete access over the console. The PS5 IPV6 Kernel exploit has been been released and played on version 4.03 can jailbreak their PlayStation 5. At the moment it isn't completely stable and works around 30% of the time, but the stability will increase over time. Players might take few tries before they can get through, check out how to jailbreak your PlayStation 5 here.
The awesome Sony A95K QD-OLED 4K TV returns to its lowest ever price
The Sony A95K returns to its lowest ever price in Amazon's OLED TV deals - and there are sizeable discounts on both sizes of the premium panel.
Digital Trends
Take advantage of this GameStop trade-in deal and upgrade to a PS5 for less
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. As you may know, GameStop allows you to trade in old consoles and games that you’re not using anymore for store credit, which eventually goes toward the purchase of new gear. It’s an excellent way to save some money if you’re upgrading to a new console, such as a PlayStation 5, for example. Every once in a while, they run a promotion where you can get a little extra to put toward a new purchase. Well, right now that’s exactly what’s happening. From now until when the sale ends on October 8, in-store when you trade in your old PS4 console, you’ll get an extra $25 to apply to a purchase of a PS5, allowing you to upgrade to the latest console for less.
