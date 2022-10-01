Read full article on original website
Another WWE Star Out Of Action With Injury
That could slow him down. There are few things in wrestling that are as unfortunate as an injury. Someone can be on an absolute roll and have everything slowed down all at once. One of the worst parts is having to wait awhile before the severity is known, as some injuries can keep a star on the shelf for a long time. Hopefully that isn’t the case again, as a WWE star is hurt.
WWE Star Returns To Original Gimmick, What It Means For Former Stable
That’s a different way to go. Wrestlers need to have the right gimmick to make things work out for them as well as possible. Having the wrong name or character can wreck a wrestler’s potential and that is one of the worst things that can take place. Unfortunately it happens more often than it should, but WWE is making an adjustment to one of its newer stars.
LOOK: Seth Rollins’ Unlikely Shield Replacements
The new wave? Stables are a way for a wrestling promotion to put stars together in a group and see what they can do. It has long since been a way to make things less complicated and some of the more iconic moments in wrestling have something to do with a stable. This is still the case in modern times and we got a strange call back to one of them over the weekend at a WWE live event.
WWE’s Carmella Debunks Story Of Explicit Video Featuring Her And Corey Graves
That’s an important detail. Wrestlers can be celebrities in that they are known public figures who are often on television but that can also cause some issues. It means that there are going to be instances of people trying to stir up problems, some of which have to be dealt with immediately. That was the case over the weekend, with one of the wrestlers themselves taking care of the situation.
Former NXT Star Returns To Company In New Role
Back in the fold. There have been a lot of returns to WWE in recent months and those do not seem to be coming to an end. Following Triple H’s return to power in recent months, several former WWE and NXT stars have returned to the company in one form or another. That can make for some very nice moments and now we might be seeing it happen again, at least in the short form.
Injured AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Hopes To Breathe Again
That should fix her. Injuries are terrible to see in wrestling as you never know when someone is going to be put on the shelf for any amount of time. That is something that cannot be prepared for and no one is immune to them. After someone gets hurt, the only thing left to do is wait for them to get back in the ring. Now an injured star is on the way back to health.
WWE And AEW Both Interested In Top Independent Star
He has their attention. There are all kinds of wrestlers throughout the world today and while the stars of AEW and WWE get the most attention, they are not the only stars out there. Several very talented stars wrestle around the world every day and can catch the eye of the two main promotions. That took place again last week in one of the most unique ways you will see.
Former Impact Knockouts Champion Says John Laurinaitis Suggested She Lose Weight
That’s not the great way to go. Women’s wrestling has come a very long way in the last few years. After spending so much time as little more than a sideshow attraction, women’s wrestling eventually became a major part of WWE programming. The previous years were mainly focused on their appearances though, and now a former star is explaining just how bad things were.
Bayley’s Monday Night Raw Promo Sets Off Twitter Spat With Superfan Izzy
Well she’s evil now. A well timed turn can do all kinds of things for a wrestler, as they might need a change of pace. Occasionally they just need to switch things up a bit to see what else they can do and it can lead to much greater success. That is the case with a current WWE star, who is now getting into it with one of the company’s most well known fans in a personal issue.
AEW’s Andrade El Idolo Reportedly On The Outs With AAA Promotion
It isn’t going well. AEW has been around for a few years now and the company has done rather well in its limited existence. The company has a devoted following and new stars continue to join the ranks. However, there are always going to be some problems for the wrestlers either in front of or behind the camera. That is the case for a current AEW star, but it isn’t in AEW itself.
AEW Star Hints At Wanting To Leave Company (And He Might Be Doing So)
Out the door? The AEW roster is comprised of all kinds of talented wrestlers, some of whom are well known names who have been around the world for several years now. Those are the stars that AEW will often present for the sake of expanding to as big of an audience as possible. That is not going to work forever though and now a star is hinting that he wants out of the company.
Kurt Angle Reveals Why WWE Legend Was Let Go
That would be a good reason. WWE has long since used a series of legends to boost up their modern roster. With so many current famous names throughout WWE’s history they have quite the selection to pick from. There have been some great successes over the years but sometimes these things just do not work out. It seems that was the situation with one of the biggest names in WWE history.
More Details On Ricky Steamboat’s Return To The Ring
That would be big. There are a lot of ways to wrap up a wrestling career and some of them can be very respectful for everyone involved. Every wrestler wants to go out on a high note but sometimes they will also want to prove that they still have what it takes to be in the ring, even one more time. That is what a legend is going to be doing later this year and now we know a bit more about the match.
NXT Results – October 4, 2022
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Sudu Shah, Wade Barrett, Byron Saxton. We’re coming up on Halloween Havoc near the end of the month and the card seems to be set. They still have a few things that need to be done to get ready for the show though and we will probably get some more of that build this week. We also have some guest stars coming in this week from Smackdown so things should be feeling bigger. Let’s get to it.
Possible Great News On Recent WWE Injury
That might not be so bad. There are all kinds of injuries that can take a wrestler out of action in the blink of an eye. Occasionally you won’t even see the injury take place and one day they are just on the shelf for some reason. No matter what happens, someone being hurt is never going to be a good situation. This time though, there is a chance that things could be different.
WATCH: Personal Brawl Breaks Out After Monday Night Raw
The night wasn’t over. There is a lot that takes place at any given WWE television taping. Of course you have the main show that you came to see, but there is also a lot more that you only get live rather than at home. Sometimes that is the best part of the night as it can be a little more loose than anything else. That might have been the situation this week after a TV show.
NXT Stars Get Married Over The Weekend In International Ceremony
That’s great to hear! Wrestlers have some very difficult schedules, as they are regularly on the road for events rather than getting to stay in one place. That is not the easiest situation in the world as it leaves little time for their personal lives. This would especially include their romantic relationships, but sometimes it can wind up working out. It certainly did this weekend.
EXPLAINER: What's next in Musk's epic battle with Twitter?
Elon Musk’s monthslong tussle with Twitter took another twist this week when the Tesla billionaire seemed to return to where he started in April — offering to buy the company for $44 billion. But it’s not over yet. Twitter says it intends to close the deal at the agreed-upon price, but the two sides are still booked for an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware over Musk’s earlier attempts to terminate the deal. On Wednesday, the judge presiding over the case said she will “continue to press on toward our trial” because neither side has formally moved to stop it. IS THE TRIAL STILL ON?
