westernherald.com
WMU women’s tennis shows promise at Spartan Invitational
Western Michigan women’s tennis completed its first tournament of the season on Sunday, facing competitors from multiple universities at the three-day Spartan Invitational. On Friday, WMU captured a single victory from senior Kaitlyn Rogosch who defeated MSU’s Dagmar Zdrubecka 6-3,6-3. Valeiya Monko forced a three-set match against Michigan State’s Tia Mukherjee but couldn’t pull through 7-5, 2-6, 5-7. Maya Perkucin also showed good fight in a three-set match but came up short as well 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-7 (3).
westernherald.com
WMU men’s tennis struggles at Drobac/Beeman Invitational
Western Michigan men’s tennis faced a myriad of tough opponents at the Drobac Beeman Invitational, going up against the likes of opponents such as Illinois, Michigan State, Indiana, and Notre Dame. The team went seven and eight in singles play and four and four in doubles play. In singles,...
MLive.com
Gull Lake boys basketball coach steps down after 5 years, 2 SMAC titles
RICHLAND, MI – Richland Gull Lake emerged as one of the best boys basketball teams in Southwest Michigan during Bryan Dutton’s five seasons atop the program, but the Blue Devils will need to continue that success under new leadership this season. Dutton announced his decision to step down...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tiger Dave Rozema has message for Grand Rapids youths
Dave Rozema made his fair share of big pitches during his decade-long Major League Baseball career. Rozema is preparing to make another one this week, but this pitch isn’t going to anyone standing in a batter’s box. He is planning to pitch a message to youths back in Grand Rapids, his hometown.
Old Panera On Westnedge In Portage Becoming McAlister’s Deli
There's a franchise deli that already has footprints in Michigan that is making its way to the Kalamazoo area, taking over the old Panera location on Westnedge St. McAlister's Deli is a chain of fast casual restaurants that was founded in 1989 in Oxford, Mississippi, by a retired dentist, Dr. Don Newcomb and already has locations throughout Michigan in Adrian, Flint, Lansing, Owasso & Wyoming, and soon their new location in Portage will be open. A passer-by noticed signage going up on the building, and people seemed to be excited about the new addition:
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
West Michigan couple combing through destroyed Florida home
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Steve and Sue Lesky of Holland finally finished their vacation home in Englewood, Florida in April. After waiting years for a place to open for sale in Sue's brother's mobile home park, they scooped it up and spent two years renovating it. "Just always it...
Why are Michigan's gas prices higher than the country's average?
A lot of drivers going to see a dreaded sight as they head to work this morning with another big jump at the pump.
West Michigan Bar Receives Praise For Posting This Sign In The Bathroom
When you enter a bar restroom you're likely to see some things you probably don't want to see. From gross stuff on the floor to the classic Call For A Good Time number written on the inside of a bathroom stall. But one West Michigan bar had something hanging in...
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Wing restaurant opens another Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Detroit Wing Company celebrated the grand opening of its newest Grand Rapids location. The carry-out restaurant is located at 2500 East Beltline, near Woodland Mall. The 13 On Your Side weekend morning crew went on a field trip to taste test their wings. Their...
Are The Best Nachos In West Michigan From A Gas Station? That’s What One Person Says
I don't trust a person who doesn't love nachos. Who doesn't love some fresh and warm fried tortillas covered in melty cheese and dipped into delicious Salsa, Queso, or my all-time favorite Guacamole?. Experience Grand Rapids asked Grand Rapid locals "What are your favorite places to get nachos" and nobody...
Nagoya to replace Osteria Rossa in Grand Rapids
Roughly 10 months after Grand Rapids said goodbye to Osteria Rossa, a new Japanese restaurant is getting ready to take over the downtown space.
To The Point: 3rd Congressional District candidate John Gibbs
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Oct. 1.
West Michigan automotive supplier hosting job fair
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Automotive parts supplier Lacks Enterprises Inc. is hosting a job fair on Oct. 18-19 for a range of positions in general manufacturing, shipping and receiving, and the skilled trades. The job fair is taking place at the company’s employment center, 4949 Broadmoor Ave. SE in...
iheart.com
GRPD investigating early Sunday shooting
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An early-Sunday shooting in Grand Rapids remains under investigation. GRPD says officers found a man with a wounded ankle after getting a call about an incident near Burton and Division. A woman who looked to be physically assaulted was also located at the scene. Her injuries...
Two face off for county board seat representing parts of Kalamazoo and Portage
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Pete Strazdas, a Republican, and John Taylor, a Democrat, are competing for the Kalamazoo County Commission District 5 seat, which includes parts of the cities of Portage and Kalamazoo. The race for the county board seat pits a former Portage mayor, Strazdas, and a former county board...
Tensions rising: What led up to the 1911 furniture worker strike
The furniture industry built Grand Rapids from a riverside village to a bustling city. But the low-priced wood and cheap labor wouldn't stay forever.
