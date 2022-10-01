ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WMU women’s tennis shows promise at Spartan Invitational

Western Michigan women’s tennis completed its first tournament of the season on Sunday, facing competitors from multiple universities at the three-day Spartan Invitational. On Friday, WMU captured a single victory from senior Kaitlyn Rogosch who defeated MSU’s Dagmar Zdrubecka 6-3,6-3. Valeiya Monko forced a three-set match against Michigan State’s Tia Mukherjee but couldn’t pull through 7-5, 2-6, 5-7. Maya Perkucin also showed good fight in a three-set match but came up short as well 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-7 (3).
WMU men’s tennis struggles at Drobac/Beeman Invitational

Western Michigan men’s tennis faced a myriad of tough opponents at the Drobac Beeman Invitational, going up against the likes of opponents such as Illinois, Michigan State, Indiana, and Notre Dame. The team went seven and eight in singles play and four and four in doubles play. In singles,...
Gull Lake boys basketball coach steps down after 5 years, 2 SMAC titles

RICHLAND, MI – Richland Gull Lake emerged as one of the best boys basketball teams in Southwest Michigan during Bryan Dutton’s five seasons atop the program, but the Blue Devils will need to continue that success under new leadership this season. Dutton announced his decision to step down...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
1077 WRKR

Old Panera On Westnedge In Portage Becoming McAlister’s Deli

There's a franchise deli that already has footprints in Michigan that is making its way to the Kalamazoo area, taking over the old Panera location on Westnedge St. McAlister's Deli is a chain of fast casual restaurants that was founded in 1989 in Oxford, Mississippi, by a retired dentist, Dr. Don Newcomb and already has locations throughout Michigan in Adrian, Flint, Lansing, Owasso & Wyoming, and soon their new location in Portage will be open. A passer-by noticed signage going up on the building, and people seemed to be excited about the new addition:
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
GRPD investigating early Sunday shooting

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An early-Sunday shooting in Grand Rapids remains under investigation. GRPD says officers found a man with a wounded ankle after getting a call about an incident near Burton and Division. A woman who looked to be physically assaulted was also located at the scene. Her injuries...
