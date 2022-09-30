Read full article on original website
New drug could be ‘gamechanger’ for chronic cough sufferers
Lung doctor says Gefapixant could be first new treatment for condition to be approved in UK for more than 50 years
psychreg.org
What Is the Future of Psychotherapy?
Psychotherapy is, very broadly speaking, the process intended to help a person to use their own minds to better cope with life. To say the least, it has had a rocky history. Past therapies have included: exorcism, screaming, sitting inside a pyramid shape structure, being treated like lab rats, sitting on a couch with someone ‘uhming and aahing’ for four to five years, to ‘therapists’ providing only listening, and, ehm – no therapy.
psychreg.org
Researchers Identifies Brain Cells That Can Put the Brakes on Heroin Relapse
Neuroscientists from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) report in the journal Science Advances that star-shaped brain cells known as astrocytes can ‘turn off’ neurons involved in relapse to heroin. Drug-related cues in the environment can intensify the drive to seek drugs, leading to relapse. A team...
K. Barry Sharpless of La Jolla's Scripps Research wins second Nobel Prize in chemistry
He will share the prize for pioneering 'click chemistry' that builds molecules.
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychreg.org
National Fertility Awareness Week 2022: #Figthing4Fertility
Gwenda Burns, chief executive of Fertility Network UK, said: ‘Not being able to have the family you yearn for can be a traumatic and incredibly isolating experience. Far too often, people struggle in silence with fertility issues but together – sharing stories and experiences – we can change perceptions, provide support and raise funds to help others. We are stronger together.’
psychreg.org
Decreased Proteins, Not Amyloid Plaques, Tied to Alzheimer’s Disease
New research from the University of Cincinnati bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein, contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in collaboration...
