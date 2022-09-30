ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
psychreg.org

What Is the Future of Psychotherapy?

Psychotherapy is, very broadly speaking, the process intended to help a person to use their own minds to better cope with life. To say the least, it has had a rocky history. Past therapies have included: exorcism, screaming, sitting inside a pyramid shape structure, being treated like lab rats, sitting on a couch with someone ‘uhming and aahing’ for four to five years, to ‘therapists’ providing only listening, and, ehm – no therapy.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Brain Project#Als#Brain Scans#University Of Melbourne#Diseases#General Health#Institute Of Diagnosis#Monash University#Ins
psychreg.org

National Fertility Awareness Week 2022: #Figthing4Fertility

Gwenda Burns, chief executive of Fertility Network UK, said: ‘Not being able to have the family you yearn for can be a traumatic and incredibly isolating experience. Far too often, people struggle in silence with fertility issues but together – sharing stories and experiences – we can change perceptions, provide support and raise funds to help others. We are stronger together.’
WOMEN'S HEALTH
psychreg.org

Decreased Proteins, Not Amyloid Plaques, Tied to Alzheimer’s Disease

New research from the University of Cincinnati bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein, contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in collaboration...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy