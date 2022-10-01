Read full article on original website
Related
Recent Budget Request By CAL FIRE Indicates An End To The Surplus Of Hand Crews To Fight Fires For CAL FIRE
A recent closing of a prison is moving forward. The prison is "one of two primary training centers for inmate firefighters in the state." Since 1963, the prison's Training Center has provided inmate firefighters. [i]
SFGate
California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The past three years have been California's driest on record and state officials said Monday that they're preparing for the streak to continue. The official water year concluded Friday, marking an end to a period that saw both record rainfall in October and the driest January-to-March period in at least a century. Scientists say such weather whiplash is likely to become more common as the planet warms. It will take more than a few winter storms to help the state dig out of drought.
The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot
Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California. • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
actionnewsnow.com
Local landscaper sees business boom for drought resistant plants
CHICO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom asked Californians to cut water use 15% from 2020, and the numbers show we are doing our part. Cal Water says in August Chico users cut back 11% from August 2020, Oroville users by 17% and Redding water users cut by 16%. The state...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California wells run dry as ongoing drought depletes groundwater
As California’s drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying […]
SFGate
Once Known for Vaccine Skeptics, Marin Now Tells Them 'You're Not Welcome'
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — For more than a decade, few places in the nation were associated with anti-vaccine movements as much as Marin County, the bluff-lined peninsula of coastal redwoods and stunning views just north of San Francisco. This corner of the Bay Area had become a prime example...
Gov. Polis declares state of emergency after avian flu affects millions of birds in Colorado
Governor Polis declared a state of disaster emergency on Thursday, due to a sharp increase in the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Colorado. HPAI, also referred to as bird flu, is a highly infectious disease that can affect wild and domestic birds. It can be spread through direct, bird-to-bird contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.
SFGate
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Livermore mountain lion caught on camera in backyard Monday morning
(BCN) — Livermore police said there was a mountain lion in someone’s backyard Monday morning. At about 2:30 a.m., what animal control officers said was a juvenile male that likely came from nearby open space was in the backyard of a home near Findlay Way and Hillcrest Avenue and may have been looking for water. […]
sfstandard.com
Sink Hole Floods Multiple San Francisco Homes. Traffic Diverted
UPDATE: Five single family homes and one multi-family home were flooded as a result of the sink hole. The road at Fulton Street between 29th and 34th avenues remains closed. A sink hole has burst a water main and caused flooding in the Richmond District. The flooding at Fulton Street...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This CA restaurant is a hidden gem, Tripadvisor says. And it’s on an artificial island
A California restaurant was named one of the “Top 10 Hidden Gems in the U.S.” by Tripadvisor. Mersea Restaurant & Bar in San Francisco’s Treasure Island ranked No. 2 in the country in the “hidden gem” subcategory on Tripadvisor’s “2022 Best of the Best Restaurants” list.
rwcpulse.com
San Mateo County Climate Summit explores community response to climate change
A climate summit hosted by several nonprofit groups Monday in San Mateo explored acting locally in response to the global challenge of climate change. Organized by Thrive Alliance, in conjunction with Climate Resilient Communities, Our House and Rise South City, the series of panels addressed the adaptation needs of the county's communities as well as strategies to be at the forefront of the fight against climate change.
California Goldminer Fined $150,000 for Polluting South Fork of Clearwater River and Failing to Obtain Proper Dredging Permits
IDAHO - A California man who admitted to suction dredge mining on the South Fork of the Clearwater River between 2014-2018 has been fined $150,000 by a federal judge. The lawsuit, which was filed in August 2018 by the Idaho Conservation League (ICL), alleged that Shannon Poe, of California, polluted the Clearwater River and refused to obtain the proper permits as required under the Clean Water Act when he was section dredge mining from 2014-2018.
People should wait a little bit longer before getting their flu shots this year
The flu season typically begins to wane by February, so people who want to be best protected throughout this time shouldn’t get their shot too early.
Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
rwcpulse.com
California drought likely to stretch into fourth year
As California's 2022 water year ended last week, the parched state is bracing for another dry year — its fourth in a row. So far, in California's recorded history, six previous droughts have lasted four or more years, two of them in the past 35 years. Despite some rain...
Fentanyl laced with animal tranquilizer leading to limb amputations
On the North Shore, high schoolers are dressed to the nines and ready to dance the night away for homecoming. As students are celebrating, health officials are warning their parents of a substance that continues to plague the parish.
NBC Bay Area
California Bans ‘Forever Chemicals' in Fabrics, Makeup
Long-lasting chemicals that may be harmful to humans and animals were banned in textiles, cosmetics and personal care products on Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom when he signed two bills into law. The chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS break down very slowly and some studies have...
sfstandard.com
SF Grocery Store Shut Down For Rats. Owner Blames Bird Seed-Dropping Neighbor
A Glen Park grocery store was shut down Wednesday after evidence of a rat infestation was flagged by the city’s Health Department. Canyon Market co-owner Janet Tarlov blames a nearby neighbor who has been spreading bird seed around the area since February 2020. Tarlov said that rats have been...
Comments / 2