BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you have debris laying around your yard from Hurricane Ian, you have the opportunity to dispose of it next week. Brunswick County is holding a free clean up week at the Brunswick County Landfill in Bolivia October 10th through 15th for county residents and property owners to dispose of certain debris following Hurricane Ian. During this week, only storm-related construction and demolition debris and vegetative/yard debris is accepted at no charge.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO