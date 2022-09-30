Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s newest beer garden located in refurbished 1950s gas station
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new bar, beer garden and event space has arrived downtown Wilmington. The Eagle’s Dare is holding its official ribbon-cutting celebration from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday. All member of the community are welcome for the event at the bar, located at...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hurricane Ian rocks waterfront communities in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It was a dramatic scene along the waterfront communities in Brunswick County as Hurricane Ian crept toward the Carolinas on Friday. Massive, choppy waves crashed in Ocean Isle Beach before the storm surge breached the dunes and flooded roads. Residents say water rose up as high as their mailboxes.
WECT
Vehicle incident on UNCW grounds leaves one student dead, driver facing charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Police Department has announced that one is facing charges following a fatal vehicle incident that occurred on school grounds over the weekend. Per the release, the incident occurred at around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 1 at 632 South College Road. Three people were inside...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW sophomore killed after alleged reckless driving leads to vehicle crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW student was killed in an accident early Saturday morning in a campus parking lot. According to the UNCW Police Department, Howard Lashon Coleman II and Jason Cade Hamblin were passengers in a Jeep Wrangler driven by Nicholas Henry Pohlman. The vehicle was allegedly driving recklessly in the grassy area within the parking lot owned by UNCW at 632 South College Road, UNCW Police say.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County holding free cleanup week for Ian storm debris
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you have debris laying around your yard from Hurricane Ian, you have the opportunity to dispose of it next week. Brunswick County is holding a free clean up week at the Brunswick County Landfill in Bolivia October 10th through 15th for county residents and property owners to dispose of certain debris following Hurricane Ian. During this week, only storm-related construction and demolition debris and vegetative/yard debris is accepted at no charge.
Former NASCAR driver headlines Carteret County Speedway Saturday races
SWANSBORO, N.C. — Former NASCAR star Jeremy Mayfield will be among the drivers in the starting grid for Saturday’s Grand National Super Series Championship at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway. Mayfield and the top drivers on the GNSS circuit will compete in a pair of Twin 50s to decide their season championship. Mayfield is currently […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington sees flooding along Water Street
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Ian is slowly pulling away from the Cape Fear, but it’s left its mark on the area. In addition to storm surge and damage around the area, the City of Wilmington was flooded due to storm surge. The worst of the flooding was seen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Ian weakens, tropical storm warning no longer active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though not as strong as it was when it hit the west coast of Florida, Ian continues to cause damage as it moves back inland at the South Carolina coast. 11 p.m. The tropical storm warning is no longer in place, and Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian is...
Specialty coffee shop to host grand opening near Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The grand opening of Be Known Coffee, a specialty coffee shop, will be held on Oct. 11 near Little River. The Little River Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a coffee social from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to a news release. Free drip coffee […]
Homecoming services upcoming
On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Roseboro, N.C. Men’s Ministry will be hosting Family
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach in recovery after Ian impacts
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Three days following Hurricane Ian, in Sunset Beach, the most significant cause of damage was storm surge. The town’s public works division is already hard at work, cleaning up and making repairs. “Today the town’s Public Works Department are doing all kinds of random...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
One arrested after domestic-related homicide in Oak Island
Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington. North Carolina's price gouging law in effect as Ian slams the southeast coast. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. |
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man dead, woman taken to hospital in Brunswick County domestic violence incident
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in the hospital, and her husband is dead, after a domestic violence incident in Bolivia. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Saint Joseph Drive just before 3:30 am Sunday for a domestic disturbance.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: gorgeous developments at home, tropics continue to stir
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Tuesday. Your First Alert Forecast continues with a gradual brightening and warming trend. Expect high temperatures within a few degrees of 74 Wednesday, 79 Thursday, and 82 Friday. With dry skies and comfortable humidity levels, nights ought to stay crisp through the period.
WITN
Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach Ocean Drive staple closes; local cities going green with EV chargers
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — There is one less seafood restaurant on the Grand Strand as a North Myrtle Beach landmark on Ocean Drive has closed its doors for the last time after decades in business. Duffy Street Seafood Shack Main St recently announced it was closing after 27 years,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Mallorie deserves justice’: Best friend reacts to apparent overdose death in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a young woman after an apparent overdose death in Wilmington last week. The body of 23-year-old Mallorie McCollum was found in the vehicle of 27-year-old Zakreigh Baker when he rear-ended a car stopped at the intersection of North Kerr Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Parkway on Tuesday, September 20. Her death is being investigated as an overdose.
WECT
UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been confirmed killed and two injured after a wreck that occurred around 5:37 p.m. on US-17 North between Brunswick Community College and Randolphville Road. According to State Highway Patrol, the driver of one of the vehicles, a red Grand Cherokee, was killed after...
WITN
Power outages, vehicle crashes in Onslow County as Ian approaches
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of homes were in the dark this morning in Onslow County as Hurricane Ian begins to make its second landfall, this time in South Carolina. Earlier this morning there were 1,200 homes without power in the county. That number by noon was down to 150.
Comments / 0