Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hurricane Ian rocks waterfront communities in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It was a dramatic scene along the waterfront communities in Brunswick County as Hurricane Ian crept toward the Carolinas on Friday. Massive, choppy waves crashed in Ocean Isle Beach before the storm surge breached the dunes and flooded roads. Residents say water rose up as high as their mailboxes.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Broadway, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Entertainment
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW sophomore killed after alleged reckless driving leads to vehicle crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW student was killed in an accident early Saturday morning in a campus parking lot. According to the UNCW Police Department, Howard Lashon Coleman II and Jason Cade Hamblin were passengers in a Jeep Wrangler driven by Nicholas Henry Pohlman. The vehicle was allegedly driving recklessly in the grassy area within the parking lot owned by UNCW at 632 South College Road, UNCW Police say.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County holding free cleanup week for Ian storm debris

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you have debris laying around your yard from Hurricane Ian, you have the opportunity to dispose of it next week. Brunswick County is holding a free clean up week at the Brunswick County Landfill in Bolivia October 10th through 15th for county residents and property owners to dispose of certain debris following Hurricane Ian. During this week, only storm-related construction and demolition debris and vegetative/yard debris is accepted at no charge.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Former NASCAR driver headlines Carteret County Speedway Saturday races

SWANSBORO, N.C. — Former NASCAR star Jeremy Mayfield will be among the drivers in the starting grid for Saturday’s Grand National Super Series Championship at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway. Mayfield and the top drivers on the GNSS circuit will compete in a pair of Twin 50s to decide their season championship. Mayfield is currently […]
SWANSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington sees flooding along Water Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Ian is slowly pulling away from the Cape Fear, but it’s left its mark on the area. In addition to storm surge and damage around the area, the City of Wilmington was flooded due to storm surge. The worst of the flooding was seen...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach in recovery after Ian impacts

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Three days following Hurricane Ian, in Sunset Beach, the most significant cause of damage was storm surge. The town’s public works division is already hard at work, cleaning up and making repairs. “Today the town’s Public Works Department are doing all kinds of random...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WECT

One arrested after domestic-related homicide in Oak Island

Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington. North Carolina's price gouging law in effect as Ian slams the southeast coast. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. |
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: gorgeous developments at home, tropics continue to stir

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Tuesday. Your First Alert Forecast continues with a gradual brightening and warming trend. Expect high temperatures within a few degrees of 74 Wednesday, 79 Thursday, and 82 Friday. With dry skies and comfortable humidity levels, nights ought to stay crisp through the period.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Mallorie deserves justice’: Best friend reacts to apparent overdose death in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a young woman after an apparent overdose death in Wilmington last week. The body of 23-year-old Mallorie McCollum was found in the vehicle of 27-year-old Zakreigh Baker when he rear-ended a car stopped at the intersection of North Kerr Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Parkway on Tuesday, September 20. Her death is being investigated as an overdose.
WILMINGTON, NC

