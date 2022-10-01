Read full article on original website
carthage.edu
Men's Soccer Draw at Home against Kalamazoo
KENOSHA, Wis. — Playing their second game of the weekend, the Carthage College men's soccer team tied Kalamazoo 2-2 Sunday afternoon. The Firebirds got on the board first off a penalty kick goal taken by Mickey Reilly. After Carthage held a 1-0 margin into halftime, Aidan Crowder registered a...
carthage.edu
Crowder Takes CCIW Offensive Player of the Week Accolades
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — For the first time this season, Carthage College men's soccer junior Aidan Crowder has been named the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Hitter of the Week, announced by the league office Tuesday morning. Crowder, from Wilmette, Ill., scored a goal in all three games...
carthage.edu
Men's Golf Places Sixth at UW-Stout Grand Geneva Invite; Lilly Dazzles, Finishes Second Individually
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - The Carthage College men's golf team finished sixth out of 21 teams at the UW-Stout Grand Geneva Invite after two days of competition on Sunday and Monday. Sophomore Alex Lilly shot a 71 on day one and a 72 on day two, leading him to an even score and a second-place finish among 116 golfers.
carthage.edu
Need a Wisconsin ID to vote in the Nov. 8 general election? The Office of Student Life is printing voter ID cards
Carthage students who are planning to vote in Wisconsin for the upcoming elections but who don’t have valid Wisconsin identification can get voter ID cards printed in the Office of Student Life located in the Todd Wehr Center. Cards can be requested during normal business hours — from 8...
carthage.edu
Interfaith Lunch: Ted Reimer to speak about Quakerism Thursday
Join the Carthage community for Interfaith Lunch Thursday, Oct. 6, in the Ehrler Hospitality Center (A. F. Siebert Chapel). Lunch is served starting at 11:30 a.m., and the program begins at 11:40 a.m. This week, Ted Reimer will speak about Quakerism — the beliefs of the members of the Religious...
carthage.edu
The Center for Faith and Spirituality is hiring student workers
The Center for Faith and Spirituality (CFS) is hiring student workers for the positions listed below. All positions are a part of the larger CFS student staff. Luther’s Lunchbox Assistant: Assisting coordinator with all aspects of Luther’s Lunchbox management. SPIRIT Community Builder: Co-coordinate a weekly student-led faith exploration...
carthage.edu
Faculty and Staff in The Caf Friday
Enjoy a free lunch and connect with fellow colleagues from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in The Caf. Afterwards, head downstairs to The Aspire Conference session on Leveraging LinkedIn from 1 to 2 p.m., in the Todd Wehr Center 128s. Sponsoring Department, Office, or Organization:. Staff Council.
carthage.edu
Fall Choral Concert: ‘Where the Horizon Begins’ Sunday
The Carthage Choir, now in its 95th year, is the flagship choral ensemble of Carthage. They will perform a concert set titled “Skyward,” featuring works by Jaakko Mäntyjärvi, Harry T. Burleigh, Jocelyn Hagen, Thomas Tallis, and Mari Valverde. The Carthage Treble Choir is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and will perform a set titled “Where the Horizon Begins,” featuring the music of Craig Hella Johnson, Damijan Močnik, and others. The Carthage Chorale will present works by Seth Houston and Melanie DeMore.
