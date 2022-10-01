The Carthage Choir, now in its 95th year, is the flagship choral ensemble of Carthage. They will perform a concert set titled “Skyward,” featuring works by Jaakko Mäntyjärvi, Harry T. Burleigh, Jocelyn Hagen, Thomas Tallis, and Mari Valverde. The Carthage Treble Choir is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and will perform a set titled “Where the Horizon Begins,” featuring the music of Craig Hella Johnson, Damijan Močnik, and others. The Carthage Chorale will present works by Seth Houston and Melanie DeMore.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO