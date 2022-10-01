Read full article on original website
BRADENTON, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, counties across the state are still taking in the aftermath and are conducting relief efforts. During a news conference Tuesday morning, Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes says power is slowly but surely being restored and debris collection is being coordinated.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota begins storm debris collection Wednesday
The city of Sarasota will begin storm debris collection and removal on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and residents will have a greater degree of responsibility to help ensure efficient service. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. Residents are encouraged to place the material curbside as soon as possible.
businessobserverfl.com
Manatee County waives certain building permits for rest of 2022
Manatee County officials are providing a financial assist to residents cleaning up after Hurricane Ian by waiving certain residential and commercial property building permit fees through the rest of 2022. The Manatee County Development Services office seeks to help post-Ian “fixes go faster by expediting permits for hurricane- damaged structures,”...
Mysuncoast.com
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
Mysuncoast.com
Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA aid available for Manatee residents
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Individuals and families needing assistance due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for federal assistance online or call and get answers to related questions by calling 1-800-621-3362 711 or via Video Relay Service at 1-800-621-3362. Please have the following available:. Your address with ZIP...
sarasotamagazine.com
Photos: A Look at South Sarasota County After Ian
Last Friday, after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake, our deputy art directer Hannah Phillips ventured out to take photos of the damage. While Sarasota was spared a direct hit, the damage in the south of the county, in particular, is...
Parts of Sarasota County still unsafe days after Hurricane Ian, officials say
Parts of Sarasota County are still hazardous to residents days after Hurricane Ian, according to officials.
mymanatee.org
Manatee County Utilities Sunday Update
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 2, 2022) – Manatee County Utilities workers continue to make progress in their efforts to return the water and sewer services to normal, following the impact of Hurricane Ian. As of Sunday afternoon, boil water advisories for residents of the island communities of Anna Maria,...
Sarasota County Schools remain closed as repairs, assessments are underway
Schools remain closed Monday for students and teachers in hard hit Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian. Crews are working to assess the damage and get repairs done as quickly as possible.
800+ people rescued from rising water in North Port, officials say
The flood water that has been inundating the City of North Port for days now since Hurricane Ian is finally starting to recede. Officials say more than 800 people have been rescued from their homes since the storm and they are still evacuating people as necessary, as of Monday.
Wauchula residents left with nothing: 'The building is on fire, and there's no help coming'
WAUCHULA, Fla — Hardee County was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, including flooding, strong winds knocking down trees and wiping out power, and flooding from the Peace River in the days that followed. On Wednesday night, as Hurricane Ian was passing through Wauchula, an apartment fire started at Valencia...
fox13news.com
Five days after Hurricane Ian, flooding, rescue efforts persist in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - The city of North Port says floodwater is finally receding, days after Hurricane Ian, but some areas, like North Port Estates, remain under 3-4' of water. "A couple of hurricanes have come through, and it’s gotten pretty bad, but this is unbelievable. For five days since and there’s still this much water," said Robert Scott Thompson.
Sarasota School Board Meets for Post-Ian Emergency Resolution
Schools still closed in Sarasota and the board would give its superintendent emergency powers
mymanatee.org
Manatee County Well-Water Advisory
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 4, 2022) – As Manatee County residents continue to clean-up after Ian, some are having to be extra careful when it comes to their drinking water supply—especially if that water is supplied through a well. Flooded wells have the potential to be contaminated with...
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port shares current road conditions as water rescues go into third day
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working to make sure residents know current road conditions following heavy flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Bradenton Police, who are working alongside to assist North Port Police as they focus their efforts on water rescues from the flooding of Myakkahatchee Creek, posted photos to Twitter showing roadways that had been washed out by heavy rain and flood water.
amisun.com
Anna Maria Island dodges Hurricane Ian’s bullets
ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Hurricane Ian inflicted significant damage on some mobile homes in Bradenton Beach, but Anna Maria Island as a whole survived the hurricane without the widespread devastation many feared. On Monday, Sept. 26, Manatee County ordered a mandatory evacuation of all three Island cities, to be...
fox13news.com
Alafia River flooding peaks at 18 feet after Hurricane Ian, surrounding nearby homes with water
VALRICO, Fla. - The Alafia River’s water levels peaked around 18.4 feet Friday evening, surrounding nearby homes in Hillsborough County with water and stranding residents over the weekend after Hurricane Ian tore across Florida the week before. The number of Floridians who have died due to the Category 4...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Feet don't fail me now
Traffic hazard: An officer investigating a traffic backup found a landscaping company’s disabled dump truck in the middle of the Longboat Pass bridge. A bridge tender said the driver told him it broke down, a mechanic was on his way and then ran off, never to return. While the bridge tender and a fellow employee directed traffic, aided by the bridge’s safety gates, the truck’s owners were called by police and made aware of the situation. A tow truck and mechanic were sent to the scene, though the truck’s owners said they did not know why the driver ran off and wouldn’t answer his mobile phone.
