Manatee County, FL

Longboat Observer

Sarasota begins storm debris collection Wednesday

The city of Sarasota will begin storm debris collection and removal on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and residents will have a greater degree of responsibility to help ensure efficient service. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. Residents are encouraged to place the material curbside as soon as possible.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Manatee County waives certain building permits for rest of 2022

Manatee County officials are providing a financial assist to residents cleaning up after Hurricane Ian by waiving certain residential and commercial property building permit fees through the rest of 2022. The Manatee County Development Services office seeks to help post-Ian “fixes go faster by expediting permits for hurricane- damaged structures,”...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Florida Power & Light issues restoration map

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA aid available for Manatee residents

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Individuals and families needing assistance due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for federal assistance online or call and get answers to related questions by calling 1-800-621-3362 711 or via Video Relay Service at 1-800-621-3362. Please have the following available:. Your address with ZIP...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Photos: A Look at South Sarasota County After Ian

Last Friday, after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake, our deputy art directer Hannah Phillips ventured out to take photos of the damage. While Sarasota was spared a direct hit, the damage in the south of the county, in particular, is...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
mymanatee.org

Manatee County Utilities Sunday Update

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 2, 2022) – Manatee County Utilities workers continue to make progress in their efforts to return the water and sewer services to normal, following the impact of Hurricane Ian. As of Sunday afternoon, boil water advisories for residents of the island communities of Anna Maria,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
fox13news.com

Five days after Hurricane Ian, flooding, rescue efforts persist in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. - The city of North Port says floodwater is finally receding, days after Hurricane Ian, but some areas, like North Port Estates, remain under 3-4' of water. "A couple of hurricanes have come through, and it’s gotten pretty bad, but this is unbelievable. For five days since and there’s still this much water," said Robert Scott Thompson.
NORTH PORT, FL
mymanatee.org

Manatee County Well-Water Advisory

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 4, 2022) – As Manatee County residents continue to clean-up after Ian, some are having to be extra careful when it comes to their drinking water supply—especially if that water is supplied through a well. Flooded wells have the potential to be contaminated with...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of North Port shares current road conditions as water rescues go into third day

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working to make sure residents know current road conditions following heavy flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Bradenton Police, who are working alongside to assist North Port Police as they focus their efforts on water rescues from the flooding of Myakkahatchee Creek, posted photos to Twitter showing roadways that had been washed out by heavy rain and flood water.
NORTH PORT, FL
amisun.com

Anna Maria Island dodges Hurricane Ian’s bullets

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Hurricane Ian inflicted significant damage on some mobile homes in Bradenton Beach, but Anna Maria Island as a whole survived the hurricane without the widespread devastation many feared. On Monday, Sept. 26, Manatee County ordered a mandatory evacuation of all three Island cities, to be...
ANNA MARIA, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: Feet don't fail me now

Traffic hazard: An officer investigating a traffic backup found a landscaping company’s disabled dump truck in the middle of the Longboat Pass bridge. A bridge tender said the driver told him it broke down, a mechanic was on his way and then ran off, never to return. While the bridge tender and a fellow employee directed traffic, aided by the bridge’s safety gates, the truck’s owners were called by police and made aware of the situation. A tow truck and mechanic were sent to the scene, though the truck’s owners said they did not know why the driver ran off and wouldn’t answer his mobile phone.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL

