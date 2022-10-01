ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

Bristol City 0-0 Coventry: Goalless at Ashton Gate

Coventry paid for some poor finishing as their Championship visit to Bristol City ended goalless. Twice in the second half striker Viktor Gyokeres was clear on goal, only to see his first shot fly harmlessly wide and the second beaten away by Bristol goalkeeper Dan Bentley. The Sky Blues created...
SkySports

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic defender out of crucial CL clash with RB Leipzig

Celtic will be without defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for their crucial Champions League tie away to RB Leipzig, with Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy also staying behind in Glasgow. USA international Carter-Vickers has been out since a training injury before the international break, with manager Ange Postecoglou hopeful he would be...
SkySports

Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Jeff Hendrick earns point for Royals

Norwich extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a hard-earned 1-1 Championship draw at Reading. But the visitors missed the chance to go top of the table with a victory after leaders Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to QPR. In an even first half, Reading went closest...
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

Tough Enough sets a very tall standard for the others to aim at in the British Racing EBF Novice Stakes at Nottingham on Wednesday. James Tate's youngster only has one run in the formbook but it was a performance that was stacked with promise. Sent to Newbury for his initial foray, he beat all bar Owen Burrows' odds-on favourite Lajooje and there was less than a length between them. The son of Showcasing was sent off 22-1 which shows two things: he possibly was not showing that much at home, but also connections of the others all felt they had something to play with.
SkySports

Tuesday Tips

Noble Mark can make hay off bottom weight in the Kube - Leicester's Premier Event Hire Venue Handicap at Leicester. He was a winner for Sir Mark Prescott at Nottingham back in May on his first start of the turf season, but he has not kicked on as expected from that, prompting his handler to give him a little bit of a break before returning him to action at Epsom last month.
SkySports

Champions League hits and misses: Darwin Nunez produces everything but the goal for Liverpool

Liverpool hit cruise control and the rest was fairly routine. They strolled to a 2-0 victory at Anfield, only needing to reach a canter during entries into Rangers' often unguarded box. The result looked to be a forgone conclusion from the first whistle, with Jurgen Klopp unusually opting to sacrifice a midfield body to bolster his attacking charges. It had the desired effect.
