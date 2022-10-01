Read full article on original website
SkySports
Luton Town 3-3 Huddersfield: Ben Jackson earns point for Terriers in six-goal thriller
Huddersfield manager Mark Fotheringham collected his first point since taking charge of the Terriers as his side recorded a 3-3 Championship draw against Luton at Kenilworth Road. The visitors - who finished the match with 10 men - scored with their first attack after just 10 minutes when Sorba Thomas'...
SkySports
Ross County 0-5 Motherwell: Kevin van Veen hits hat-trick in big win for visitors
Kevin van Veen scored a hat-trick as Motherwell ran riot in a 5-0 victory against Ross County at Dingwall. The Dutchman was ruthless in front of goal, with Callum Slattery and Joe Efford also finding the net for the visitors. Ross County have now gone six games without a win,...
SkySports
Burton 0-1 Fleetwood: Harvey MacAdams goal enough for back-to-back away wins
Harvey MacAdam's goal sealed a second successive away league win for Fleetwood as they took the points from a tight encounter with Burton. Victory for Scott Brown's side lifted them into the top half of the League One table as they bounced back from Saturday's late home defeat to Barnsley.
SkySports
England World Cup squad ladder: Jack Grealish on the plane after Manchester derby display, Callum Wilson a new entry
It was a good weekend for Jack Grealish and Conor Gallagher but Trent Alexander-Arnold's slide continues. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder returns as we chart the latest risers and fallers!. Gareth Southgate is expected to announce his 26-man squad for Qatar 2022 on October 20 and there...
SkySports
Bristol City 0-0 Coventry: Goalless at Ashton Gate
Coventry paid for some poor finishing as their Championship visit to Bristol City ended goalless. Twice in the second half striker Viktor Gyokeres was clear on goal, only to see his first shot fly harmlessly wide and the second beaten away by Bristol goalkeeper Dan Bentley. The Sky Blues created...
SkySports
Ref Watch: Injury-time inconsistency, Emerson Royal red, Thiago Silva handball and more
Here to defend two minutes of injury-time after seven substitutions and five goals at the Etihad, plus much more - is former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher with Ref Watch. Although the result was already far beyond doubt, eyebrows were raised in the Manchester City ranks when only two additional...
SkySports
Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic defender out of crucial CL clash with RB Leipzig
Celtic will be without defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for their crucial Champions League tie away to RB Leipzig, with Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy also staying behind in Glasgow. USA international Carter-Vickers has been out since a training injury before the international break, with manager Ange Postecoglou hopeful he would be...
SkySports
Women's League Cup round-up: Birmingham City upset Brighton, West Ham held by London City Lionesses
Birmingham City caused an upset in the Women's League Cup by beating top-tier Brighton in the first round. Libby Smith scored the opener before Jade Pennock then made it two shortly after the break. Brighton pulled a goal back through Lee Geum-Min but Lucy Quinn extended Birmingham's lead once again.
SkySports
Leicester City 4-0 Nottingham Forest: James Maddison scores two to send Steve Cooper's side bottom
Leicester City won their first game of the season with an emphatic 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest that takes them off the bottom of the Premier League table and leaves their East Midlands rivals there instead. Two first-half goals from James Maddison either side of Harvey Barnes' curled effort soon...
SkySports
Erling Haaland: Man City striker tops Premier League scoring chart but how many goals could he score this season?
The mind-boggling projections speak volumes: Erling Haaland would finish the Premier League season on 67 goals if he maintains his current strike-rate and game time - and would extend that to 71 if he played every minute. If Haaland sustains those metrics and reaches finals in all club competitions, the...
SkySports
Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Jeff Hendrick earns point for Royals
Norwich extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a hard-earned 1-1 Championship draw at Reading. But the visitors missed the chance to go top of the table with a victory after leaders Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to QPR. In an even first half, Reading went closest...
SkySports
SWPL Sky Sports Cup: Celtic, Glasgow City, Rangers, Hibernian, Spartans, Kilmarnock, Motherwell & Glasgow Women reach quarter-finals
Defending champions Celtic are into the quarter-finals of the SWPL Sky Sports Cup after a 2-0 win over Partick Thistle. Fran Alonso's side started well and took an early lead after a quick free-kick from Amy Gallacher led to Lucy Ashworth-Clifford opening the scoring at Petershill Park. It was 2-0...
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
Tough Enough sets a very tall standard for the others to aim at in the British Racing EBF Novice Stakes at Nottingham on Wednesday. James Tate's youngster only has one run in the formbook but it was a performance that was stacked with promise. Sent to Newbury for his initial foray, he beat all bar Owen Burrows' odds-on favourite Lajooje and there was less than a length between them. The son of Showcasing was sent off 22-1 which shows two things: he possibly was not showing that much at home, but also connections of the others all felt they had something to play with.
SkySports
Johnny Doyle: Mick O'Dwyer influence and helping Kildare to bridge the gap to Dublin
A photo dominated by Kerry football royalty. Between them, the pair have led their county to 12 All-Ireland titles. Those in Kildare quipped that all they saw was two former Lilywhites managers. And the duo had a considerable impact on the Leinster county too. 'Micko' led the county to the...
SkySports
England captain Leah Williamson ruled out of Lionesses' games against USA and Czech Republic
England captain Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the games against USA and Czech Republic after sustaining an injury in training. Earlier on Tuesday, the Football Association said Williamson had picked up the unspecified issue in training and was to undergo further assessment, but the defender has now returned to Arsenal for further assessment.
SkySports
Worcester Warriors players free to leave club after WRFC Players Ltd liquidation confirmed at High Court
The winding-up petition heard on Wednesday concerned an unpaid tax bill of approximately £6m, and the result sees the contracts of Worcester's players immediately terminated. Worcester now also expect to have their suspension from the rest of the Gallagher Premiership season and enforced relegation to the Championship confirmed by the RFU.
SkySports
Tuesday Tips
Noble Mark can make hay off bottom weight in the Kube - Leicester's Premier Event Hire Venue Handicap at Leicester. He was a winner for Sir Mark Prescott at Nottingham back in May on his first start of the turf season, but he has not kicked on as expected from that, prompting his handler to give him a little bit of a break before returning him to action at Epsom last month.
SkySports
Champions League hits and misses: Darwin Nunez produces everything but the goal for Liverpool
Liverpool hit cruise control and the rest was fairly routine. They strolled to a 2-0 victory at Anfield, only needing to reach a canter during entries into Rangers' often unguarded box. The result looked to be a forgone conclusion from the first whistle, with Jurgen Klopp unusually opting to sacrifice a midfield body to bolster his attacking charges. It had the desired effect.
SkySports
Championship silly season: Eight managers gone already after just 11 games of 2022/23 campaign
We are hitting unprecedented territory of managerial turnover in the Sky Bet Championship. Chris Wilder's sacking by Middlesbrough on Monday means eight of the 24 clubs in the second tier have either sacked or seen their boss depart since the start of the season. By the same stage in the...
SkySports
Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss wary of Eintracht Frankfurt threat in 'important' Champions League clash
Antonio Conte has defended his style of play at Tottenham and urged fans to trust in his selection choices. Spurs slipped to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday as goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka gave bitter rivals Arsenal victory. Arsenal had 65...
