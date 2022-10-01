Stretch of 101 Freeway in Encino to close Saturday evening

A stretch of the Ventura (101) Freeway will close in both directions Saturday evening to accommodate the demolition of a pedestrian bridge in Encino, Caltrans announced.

The closure will begin at 10 p.m. Saturday and is scheduled to end at 10 a.m. Sunday. It will stretch from White Oak Avenue to Balboa Boulevard.

The following ramps will also be closed overnight:

— Reseda Boulevard on-ramp to southbound 101;

— White Oak Avenue on-ramp to southbound 101;

— Balboa Boulevard on-ramp to northbound 101;

— On-ramp from Haskell Avenue to northbound 101;

— Connector from southbound 405 Freeway to northbound 101; and

— Connector from northbound 405 Freeway to northbound 101.

Caltrans workers are permanently removing the pedestrian bridge over the freeway at Encino Avenue to eliminate its nonstandard vertical clearance.