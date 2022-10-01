ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Clark Phillips III Recognized Again, Utah Picking Up Steam

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football cornerback Clark Phillips III posted an incredible game last Saturday when the Utes hosted in-conference foe Oregon State. On Sunday he was recognized by Walter Camp Award as their National Defensive Player of the Week, and Monday the Pac-12 Conference named him their player of the week as well. Phillips has been recognized for a second time on the national stage for his incredible performance last week, this time coming from the Chuck Bednarik Award recognizing him as their Player of the Week.
BYU Holds Off Naming Starter At Kicker Before Notre Dame Game

PROVO, Utah – After four consecutive weeks of struggles with field goal attempts, BYU football isn’t announcing the starting kicker going into the Notre Dame game. “I’m going to keep that to myself, if that’s OK, until the game,” said BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb when asked by KSL Sports if Oldroyd would be the starting kicker against the Irish. “I understand your question and where you’re coming from, and there needs to be a competition, and we have full confidence in Justen Smith.”
BYU Football Players Rank New Black Threads As Best Uniform

PROVO, Utah – The new BYU football black uniforms are a hit among players. Honestly, these one-off uniform games are a thing to enhance the experience for players. It’s why college football programs are drawn to rolling out new looks. BYU will wear the black uniforms with a...
Four Takeaways From BYU’s Depth Chart For Notre Dame Week

PROVO, Utah – It’s always amusing when opposing beat writers see the BYU football depth chart for the first time. Since the beginning of last season, BYU has listed an insane amount of defensive positions. What’s crazy is that the 15 positions listed this year are down from...
#11 Utah Football Preparing For Top 25 Showdown Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY- #11 Utah football is preparing for their first Top 25 showdown of the 2022 season against the #18 UCLA Bruins this Saturday. Head coach Kyle Whittingham was on hand Monday morning for his usual press conference to discuss where the Utes are at, as well as what they are seeing from Chip Kelly and the Bruins.
Time, Channel Announced For Utes’ Biggest Home Game

SALT LAKE CITY- While the primary focus for the Utes is their upcoming Top 25 matchup with UCLA this weekend, there is another game looming large on the horizon. Many have had #6 USC’s visit to Rice-Eccles Stadium on October 15th circled since the schedule was released, and now we finally have a time and channel.
BYU Football To Wear Black Uniform Against Notre Dame In Las Vegas

PROVO, Utah – No. 16 BYU football will wear a black uniform against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Las Vegas. BYU announced the new threads in a new video with a Vegas vibe, with magician Mat Franco and MMA fighter Forrest Griffin involved. In addition, star wide receiver Puka Nacua was featured in the video. Nacua has connections to UFC President Dana White from playing in the same youth leagues as White’s son.
No. 16 BYU Sets Sights On Las Vegas Clash With Notre Dame

PROVO, Utah – It feels like ancient history, but in 2010, BYU football announced a six-game series with Notre Dame. That scheduling announcement was a sign that BYU’s bold move to Independence could work. Independence has worked for BYU as the Cougars are playing out their final year...
