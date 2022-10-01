Read full article on original website
Phoenix New Times
Where to Find Standout Bagels in Metro Phoenix for Yom Kippur and Beyond
Many Jewish folks choose to break the sundown to sun up Yom Kippur annual fast with a hearty spread of bagels accompanied by sides and toppings such as tuna salad, whitefish salad, eggs, smoked salmon, various cream cheese, and a good cup of coffee. For those living in metro Phoenix,...
ABC 15 News
Student dead, two hospitalized amid possible overdose at Canyon State Academy
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A 16-year-old student is dead and two others are hospitalized after a suspected drug overdose at a Queen Creek school. Around 10:40 p.m. Monday, police and medics were called to Canyon State Academy, near Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads, for reports of students having a medical emergency.
AZFamily
Phoenix auction house owner indicted with nearly two dozes felony counts
Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial. Police and prosecutors believe Angela Brosso crossed paths with Bryan Patrick Miller, alleging that he stabbed, sexually assaulted and decpaitated her. Inflation and your credit score amid rising inflation. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:02 AM...
See How Insanely Different This Part Of Arizona Looked 50 Years Ago
The photo shows what one part of Arizona looked like in 1966.
Arizona family forced to start over after car crashed into home, started fire
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Not staying at her home, in her bed, possibly saved Samantha Cueva’s life. “If I were to be home, that night, I wouldn’t be alive standing here today,” Cueva said. On Saturday, a car plowed through Cueva's bedroom, ending up in the...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman badly hurt in Sun City after being struck by a train, authorities say
PHOENIX - A woman in Sun City was slammed into by a train on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 3 and was rushed to the hospital. It happened this afternoon near 99th and Grand avenues. Details are limited, but authorities say a woman has life-threatening injuries. No other injuries are...
scottsdale.org
Unwanted ‘guests’ loom over Gala Season
As Gala Season begins in Scottsdale, nonprofits are encountering unwanted “guests” in the form of inflation, supply chain shortages and the law of supply and demand. Inflation has driven up the cost of nearly every item associated with a gala and high demand for spaces is forcing some nonprofits to reserve gala spaces as far as a year in advance.
ecollegetimes.com
11 Places to eat at during Pasta Month
Carb lovers unite, October is National Pasta Month. Pasta comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. From linguine and ravioli to tortellini and bow tie, the pasta choices are endless. Here are 11 places around the Valley to dine at during the month. 11. Humble Bistro. This neighborhood...
KOLD-TV
Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon announces he has rare form of cancer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon has announced that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Gordon shared his diagnosis of multiple myeloma in a Facebook post, saying he was diagnosed following excruciating pain in his lower back. “I am being treated by Dr. Fonseca at Mayo Clinic and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong from California, the two best doctors in the country for this type of cancer,” he said. “I’ve been doing chemo weekly and meds daily since diagnosis including a drug that runs $165,000 a year.
kjzz.org
Downtown Phoenix's unhoused encampment 'the zone' is growing, and no one is happy about it
More people are living on the streets of our cities now than they have in nearly a decade. At the last Point in Time Homeless Count, that added up to more than 5,000 people — nearly 10,000 if you count those living in shelters. That’s nearly twice as many as the first time the count was conducted in 2016.
gilbertsunnews.com
County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems
Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix Things to Do This Week: Immersive King Tut, Lotería, and More
There are fun and interesting events on tap around metro Phoenix this week. You can get an immersive history lesson about the life of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, spend an evening playing loteria amid the splendor of the Desert Botanical Garden, or vibe out with local jazz musicians at The Lost Leaf.
AZFamily
Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
AZFamily
Fosters needed for 139 rabbits rescued from Glendale home
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Humane Society rescued 139 rabbits from unsanitary living conditions in a Glendale home, alongside Phoenix Police officers. AHS, Phoenix PD, and Animal Cruelty Investigators went to the home last Friday where they found the rabbits living in their own urine and fecal matter.
fabulousarizona.com
Christmas at the Princess Early Bird Offers
No one does the holidays quite like Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. To get a head start on the seasonal fun, the resort invites you to take advantage of some seriously sweet Christmas at the Princess early bird offers. If booked by Oct. 31, Christmas at the Princess guests can enjoy early...
Nine Arizona restaurants make 'Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in America’ list
Restaurants from Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Williams, and Phoenix made it to ‘Yelp’s top 100 Taco spots in America’ list. Here’s how the Arizona spots ranked.
AZFamily
Police looking for man accused of stalking woman, touching himself at her Chandler apartment
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chandler Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man accused of stalking a woman and doing sexual acts outside her apartment several times this year. Police say the man was captured on surveillance video walking up to a woman’s apartment near Cooper and Ray roads between June and September. He walked up to the door and began touching himself, investigators said. Officers say it’s happened numerous times, and police believe he’s stalking the woman.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa Police investigating a fight possibly involving a crowbar and a stabbing at a Circle K
MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department says it's investigating a fight between several people at a Circle K on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 2 near Broadway and Dobson roads. Police say a crowbar was possibly involved in the fight, as well as a person possibly being stabbed. The...
fox10phoenix.com
Tinder meet-up turns into an armed robbery at Phoenix hotel, followed by a pursuit
PHOENIX - Police say after several days on the run, two suspects involved in Tinder meet-up that turned into an armed robbery have been arrested. It all started on Sept. 19 when Phoenix Police officers responded to report about an armed robbery near 43rd Avenue and Beardsley Road. When they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim met a woman by the name of "Sonya" on the online dating app, Tinder.
KTAR.com
Motorcycle rider dies after falling, getting hit on Glendale freeway
PHOENIX – A motorcycle rider was killed on a West Valley freeway late Sunday after falling then getting hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, authorities said. Westbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway was shut down at 67th Avenue in Glendale for hours for the investigation. The Arizona...
