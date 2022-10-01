ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

AZFamily

Phoenix auction house owner indicted with nearly two dozes felony counts

Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial. Police and prosecutors believe Angela Brosso crossed paths with Bryan Patrick Miller, alleging that he stabbed, sexually assaulted and decpaitated her. Inflation and your credit score amid rising inflation. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:02 AM...
PHOENIX, AZ
Surprise, AZ
scottsdale.org

Unwanted ‘guests’ loom over Gala Season

As Gala Season begins in Scottsdale, nonprofits are encountering unwanted “guests” in the form of inflation, supply chain shortages and the law of supply and demand. Inflation has driven up the cost of nearly every item associated with a gala and high demand for spaces is forcing some nonprofits to reserve gala spaces as far as a year in advance.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ecollegetimes.com

11 Places to eat at during Pasta Month

Carb lovers unite, October is National Pasta Month. Pasta comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. From linguine and ravioli to tortellini and bow tie, the pasta choices are endless. Here are 11 places around the Valley to dine at during the month. 11. Humble Bistro. This neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon announces he has rare form of cancer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon has announced that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Gordon shared his diagnosis of multiple myeloma in a Facebook post, saying he was diagnosed following excruciating pain in his lower back. “I am being treated by Dr. Fonseca at Mayo Clinic and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong from California, the two best doctors in the country for this type of cancer,” he said. “I’ve been doing chemo weekly and meds daily since diagnosis including a drug that runs $165,000 a year.
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems

Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
AZFamily

Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Fosters needed for 139 rabbits rescued from Glendale home

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Humane Society rescued 139 rabbits from unsanitary living conditions in a Glendale home, alongside Phoenix Police officers. AHS, Phoenix PD, and Animal Cruelty Investigators went to the home last Friday where they found the rabbits living in their own urine and fecal matter.
GLENDALE, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Christmas at the Princess Early Bird Offers

No one does the holidays quite like Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. To get a head start on the seasonal fun, the resort invites you to take advantage of some seriously sweet Christmas at the Princess early bird offers. If booked by Oct. 31, Christmas at the Princess guests can enjoy early...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Police looking for man accused of stalking woman, touching himself at her Chandler apartment

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chandler Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man accused of stalking a woman and doing sexual acts outside her apartment several times this year. Police say the man was captured on surveillance video walking up to a woman’s apartment near Cooper and Ray roads between June and September. He walked up to the door and began touching himself, investigators said. Officers say it’s happened numerous times, and police believe he’s stalking the woman.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tinder meet-up turns into an armed robbery at Phoenix hotel, followed by a pursuit

PHOENIX - Police say after several days on the run, two suspects involved in Tinder meet-up that turned into an armed robbery have been arrested. It all started on Sept. 19 when Phoenix Police officers responded to report about an armed robbery near 43rd Avenue and Beardsley Road. When they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim met a woman by the name of "Sonya" on the online dating app, Tinder.

