Moberly, MO

Columbia skilled trade teacher surprised with $100,000 national prize

COLUMBIA − Harbor Freight Tools for School surprised Columbia Area Career Center high school teacher Jared Monroe with a grand prize of $100,000 Tuesday morning. Monroe teaches Automotive Technology at the career center. $70,000 will go toward Columbia Area's skilled trade center program and $30,000 will go toward Monroe.
COLUMBIA, MO
EmVP: Artists donate time, talent for a decade of Tigers on the Prowl

BOONE COUNTY - Some say life imitates art and one mid-Missouri event has painted quite a beautiful example of giving back to others. This year marks the 10th annual Tigers on the Prowl fundraising event where local artists donate their time and talents to raise money for charities. Richelle Douglas...
COLUMBIA, MO
Watch the Waltons Cast Celebrate 50 Years in Macon, Missouri

Many of us grew up watching The Waltons. 50 years after the show debuted on television, several cast members reunited for an event in Macon, Missouri this past weekend. Kyhill Girl on YouTube just shared a brief video showing several cast members of The Waltons who gathered in Macon, Missouri last Saturday. Here's her backstory from the YouTube share:
Moberly, MO
Missouri Education
Moberly, MO
New camera system could be useful for Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council met with FUSUS representatives for the first time Monday Night to discuss the proposed surveillance program. FUSUS, a software company based in Georgia, created a system to give cities and private businesses the option to grant local police departments access to surveillance cameras. Police are then able to review the camera footage in real time to help with solving an on-going investigation. This system has already been implemented in other cities, such as Atlanta, GA; Shreveport, LA; and Jackson, MS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Mid-Missouri Native Americans gather in Boonville to celebrate culture

The Harvest Moon Pow Wow returned to Boonville on Saturday for the first time since a two-year sabbatical prompted by COVID-19. For many who attend powwows, “the world doesn’t matter, time doesn’t matter for some small time; you can take a break and enjoy your family,” said Myrietta Esau, public relations manager for Young Bucks and a Hopi-Nation tribe member.
BOONVILLE, MO
Red Top Christian Church celebrates 200 years

HALLSVILLE – The community of Red Top Christian church opened their doors Sunday to celebrate their bicentennial anniversary of the church’s founding. Celebrations included a traditional service, a community luncheon and an anniversary celebration for the congregation. “It’s about remembering all those people that worked so hard in...
HALLSVILLE, MO
Moberly church hangs new steeple after 2019 lightning strike

MOBERLY - After three years of construction, Moberly's Coates Street Presbyterian Church has finally finished adding its new steeple. Tragedy hit the church on Aug. 11, 2019, when lightning struck the church's bell tower and caused severe damage to the property. Due to COVID and insurance delays, the new steeple...
MOBERLY, MO
Southern Boone’s Brooklyn Smith battles to get back on field

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Southern Boone softball player Brooklyn Smith was diagnosed with B Lymphyblastic Lymphoma this past summer and is now in the fight against cancer. With the entire community coming together to support her, Brooklyn is hoping to be back on the field doing what she loves in the near future.
ASHLAND, MO
Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some neighbors to a possible resource center for the homeless are pushing back on its location. Several groups in the city are wanting to build the Opportunity Campus on Business Loop 70 near Bowling Street. The person who used to own the land for the center is against the plan. The Voluntary The post Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Woman pushed off Highway 63 overpass dies; suspect is detained

COLUMBIA - A woman who was pushed off the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane Tuesday night has died, according to Columbia police. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received a call stating that a woman was thrown over the Highway 63 bridge on Clark Lane, according to previous coverage. The woman was later located in a wooded area under the bridge, police said.
COLUMBIA, MO
3 bridges dedicated to fallen soldiers in Adair, Macon counties

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Three area bridges will be dedicated to soldiers who gave their lives while serving their country. On Saturday, at the Rieger Armory in Kirksville, the Patriot Riders along with Missouri State Representative Chuck Basye unveiled the three signs that will honor three fallen warriors from the area.
Familiar name in Columbia municipal government is now deputy city manager

A familiar name in Columbia and in local government is the new deputy city manager. Mike Griggs, who had been serving as acting deputy city manager since April, was sworn-in at Monday night’s council meeting. Mr. Griggs, a Hickman high school, graduate, earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from...
COLUMBIA, MO
Grant application for minority-owned downtown Columbia businesses opens

COLUMBIA − Applications for the Downtown Columbia Improvement District's (CID) Minority-Owned Business Grant are now open. CID said the grant funding can help close the gap in the business owner makeup within the downtown area and aims to increase each awardee's business's viability, visibility and growth. "There is a...
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri River Relief to host weekend trash cleanup along Missouri River

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri River Relief (MRR) will host a large-scale, community and equipment-based trash cleanup next weekend on the Missouri River, along a 10-mile stretch, mobilizing volunteers from around the region. The 2022 Jefferson City Missouri River Cleanup has already drawn over 200 volunteers to join in the effort,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester’s unmasking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Briggs’ attorney decline to comment Tuesday.
COLUMBIA, MO

